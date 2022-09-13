Read full article on original website
The Best Dressed Stars From the 2022 Emmy Awards
Tonight’s 2022 Emmy Awards in Los Angeles, California celebrated the year’s best television shows and performances—but on the red carpet beforehand, the paparazzi were cheering on something a tad different: A-listers in their finest formalwear. Sticking to tradition, many stars in attendance adhered to the event’s signature glamorous feel tonight. The designer dresses were heavy on the sequins, shining brighter than a disco ball in Studio 54.
Julia Garner Bares Her Stomach in Bold 2022 Emmys Dress
For Julia Garner, the 2022 Emmys red carpet was a high-fashion runway. The Inventing Anna star embodied bold glamour as she stepped out on the golden carpet Monday in a floral-embellished, velvet Gucci sheath dress with a stomach cut-out. Adding an extra dose of edge, the 28-year-old actress wore her...
The wait is over! Close-up pictures of Jennifer Lopez’s three Ralph Lauren wedding dresses
The wait is over! Jennifer Lopez shares close-up pictures of her wedding dresses. The singer, actress, and businesswoman sent her On The JLo newsletter with snaps of her custom-made Ralph Lauren dress. The star began the massive email by thanking the brand. “The dresses were dreamy... thank you,...
Jennifer Lawrence Rocks a Sheer Dior Gown For First Premiere Since Becoming a Mom
Returning to the fashion spotlight for the first time in months, Jennifer Lawrence exuded glamour at the Toronto International Film Festival premiere of "Causeway" on Sept. 10. The star wore a sheer black dress for the occasion, marking her first red carpet appearance since becoming a mom earlier this year.
Janet Jackson Stuns In Sheer Top As She Makes Rare Public Appearance At Christian Siriano Show
Janet Jackson rarely makes public appearances, but when she does, she always makes a statement. That’s exactly what the 56-year-old did when she wore a sheer black turtleneck top with high-waisted black trousers to the Christian Siriano runway show during New York Fashion Week on Sept. 7, 2022. For the occasion, Janet slayed her head-to-toe monochrome outfit and had her long curly hair down with half pulled up.
Heidi Klum Blossoms in Floral Dolce & Gabbana Look and Ankle Strap Sandals for ‘America’s Got Talent’
Heidi Klum made an entrance on the red carpet for last night’s live episode of America’s Got Talent at the Sheraton Pasadena Hotel in Pasadena, Calif. She is a panelist alongside Sofia Vergara, Simon Cowell, and Howie Mandell with host Terry Crews. Klum arrived at the carpet wearing a Dolce & Gabbana ensemble which featured a one-shoulder flowing sheer top with an asymmetrical neckline silhouette and pink and red-hued floral patterns. Her outfit was paired with glossy latex black pants and ankle strap sandals of the same colorway by the luxury fashion house. Klum’s accessories entailed dazzling drop earrings and a...
Emily Ratajkowski Gives Corset Top A Vintage Twist with ’90s Skirt and Cowboy Boots
Emily Ratajkowski revamped the corset top while out in New York City this week. While strolling in the Big Apple, the “My Body” author was seen in a cream satin midi skirt — a hallmark of ’90s fashion, which has gained resurgence this year. Giving the side-tied piece a romantically sleek element was a Miaou corset top, featuring cream-toned nylon with structured boning and a curved square neckline. The $265 Venus style was given a sharp finish with a lace-up back, as well as muted “Heavenly Bodies” print with a black gothic letter “M” in its background. Ratajkowski’s look was complete...
Cardi B Channels Marilyn Monroe With Bell-Sleeve Midi Dress & 6-Inch Louboutin Heels For Court Trial in NYC
Cardi B was dressed to the nines while appearing in Queens County Criminal Court in New York City on Thursday. The hip hop superstar looked gorgeous and glamorous as she made her way out of the courthouse. The Grammy Award-winning rapper was spotted out in a white midi dress by Proenza Schouler. The form-fitting garment had a plunging square neckline, a ruffled bodice and long bell sleeves with slits near the cuffs. Cardi swapped her usual dark tresses for ginger locs, which she parted on the side and styled in tousled curls, resembling the iconic Marylin Monroe’s hairstyle. To further accentuate her...
Maitreyi Ramakrishnan Serves Old Hollywood Glamour in a Full Blue Velvet Gown
Amidst all the fads and microtrends that sometimes overpower the red carpet, "Never Have I Ever" star Maitreyi Ramakrishnan kept it timeless in a stunning blue velvet gown at the Toronto International Film Festival. The elegant one-shoulder dress had a kind of classic glamour with flattering ruching and, most notably, an oversize bow detail in the back, which draped behind Ramakrishnan and added more volume to the gown. With her side-swept hair and soft waves, the 20-year-old looked like a Hollywood movie star transported to modern times, keeping her accessories simple with a golden nose ring and diamond earrings.
Selena Gomez Shimmers In a Beaded Celine Gown & Hidden Heels at Emmy Awards 2022
Selena Gomez skipped the carpet dressed in white at the 74th Annual Primetime Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight. The 30-year-old arrived after the red carpet was over and took to the stage with her fellow “Only Murders in the Building” cast members Martin Short and Steve Martin. Gomez was nominated for Outstanding Comedy Series thanks to her role in the starry Hulu murder-mystery comedy. The former Disney Channel star kept it simple, dressed elegantly in a Celine sleeveless floor-length gown embellished with beads and fitted with a high halter style neckline. The classic straight up and down silhouette...
Femme LA Taps Draya Michele for Slick Collaboration Featuring Mules, Platforms and Sky-High Lace-Up Heels
If anyone knows a thing or two about heels, it’s certainly Femme. Known for its sleek celebrity-beloved lace-up stiletto sandals and mules, the brand has grown rapidly in the last several years during the high heel renaissance. Today, the Los Angeles-based label launched its new collaboration with actress and socialite Draya Michele, who also stars in the accompanying campaign. Tapping into its own heritage, Femme featured new versions of its signature pointed-soled lace-up heels within its Draya x Femme. Topped with thigh-high lace-up straps and thin toe straps for a sultry appearance, the $199 Miller sandals feature stiletto heels for an...
Kaley Cuoco Brought Barbiecore to the Emmys in a Pink Tutu and Sneakers
Kaley Cuoco tried out the Barbiecore trend on the Emmys red carpet, and she wasn't afraid to mix fashion packs for the special occasion. On Sept. 12, the "Flight Attendant" star arrived in a pink tulle high-low dress. The bodice of the gown, which featured a plunging neckline, was adorned in tulle roses and carnations in various shades of pink that trickled onto her skirt and back down the dress's voluminous train. With her boyfriend Tom Pelphrey at her side, Cuoco happily posed like a Barbie fresh out of the limited-edition award-show box.
Tia Mowry Reps Oversized Denim Shirt & Joplin Booties to Share Mom Lifestyle
Tia Mowry changed from a sweatsuit to a chic denim oversized blouse with sparkling Joplin ankle booties as she strutted about her house. In her Instagram video promoting CVS Pharmacy’s CarePass, Mowry showed what the mom’s life is all about. The rhinestoned ankle boots stole the show, with a heel to add height to the entire outfit. The buckle on the top of the bootie cinched the shoe to her leg. The sparkles on the shoe tied in the shine of her hoop earrings, making the accessories elevate the denim top. The actress left her denim blouse unbelted, which billowed out...
Rosie O'Donnell Shared The Comment From Ellen DeGeneres That She "Never Really Got Over"
"It hurt my feelings like a baby, and I never really got over it."
Sony Pictures Release Date Adds Include New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie; ‘Kraven The Hunter,’ ‘Madame Web’ Move & More
Sony added three news movies to their 2023-2024 theatrical release sked while shifting some others due to the post-production jam which continues to plague a number of big pics. The good news is that nothing is moving out of 2022. There’s an untitled True Haunting movie from Screen Gems that is actually going on Jan. 6, 2023; that first weekend of the year has been a rich one for Sony and genre films; it’s where they launched the first Escape Room in 2019 to an $18.2M opening and $57M+ stateside, $155M+ WW. Getting added is a new Karate Kid movie for June 7, 2024 which doesn’t...
Devon Walker: 5 Things To Know About One Of SNL’s Newest Cast Members
Studio 8H is going to see some fresh faces this fall! The cast of Saturday Night Live has added four new comedians to the mix after losing seven members, including three of its biggest stars, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and Aidy Bryant, following the conclusion of Season 47. The iconic sketch comedy series announced the new featured players for the 2022-23 season on Sept. 15: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. Read on to learn about Texas-native Devon Walker below.
Maya Hawke Puts Vintage Twist on Velvet Pink Dress with Argyle Print & Strappy Sandals for ‘Do Revenge’ Premiere
Maya Hawke had a standout fashion moment at the premiere of her latest film ‘Do Revenge’. The ‘Stranger Things’ actress wore a velvet pink dress to the Tulum Theater in Los Angeles, but added a vintage touch with an argyle print around her neck. The long sleeve piece featured a velvet finish and brown and silver checkered detailing around the chest area. She paired the dress with an open-toe black heel. The 3-inch heels strapped around her ankle in a criss cross look. To match her shoes, Hawke added a black leather handbag with gold accents. To accessorize, the actress went with...
Julia Garner Takes Risks In 7-Inch Heels & Floral Cutout Gucci Dress at Emmy Awards 2022
Julia Garner turned the 2022 Emmy Awards red carpet into a high-fashion runway. The annual event is being held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles tonight and will be hosted by Kenan Thompson. Garner won the award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Drama Series for her role in the Netflix’s “Ozark.” Garner embodied glamour as she arrived with her husband Mark Foster in a floral-embellished, velvet Gucci sheath dress. The garment had a round neckline, slightly pointed shoulders and a diamond stomach cutout at the center. Adding an extra dose of edge to her look, the “Inventing Anna” star styled...
Heidi Klum Masters Color Blocking in a Puma Midi Dress & Red Patent Leather Boots on ‘America’s Got Talent’ Set
Heidi Klum arrived on set for “America’s Got Talent” in Pasadena, Calif. today looking extremely vibrant. A lover of expressive hues, the model wore a midi-length color blocked Puma dress fitted with sturdy shoulder straps. With bright yellow on top and dark purple on the bottom, Klum’s garment was striped and stitched in red, making for a whimsical pairing of colors. The former “Victoria’s Secret” Angel wore futuristic mirrored sunnies, also in purple, and carried around a red purse with gold hardware to match the zig-zag stitching in her ensemble. Beyond that, Klum accessorized minimally, popping on a few silver rings and...
Harrison Ford Reunited With Ke Huy Quan 38 Years After "Indiana Jones," And The Picture Is Legit Really Cute
This is one of those rare good things that has happened in 2022.
