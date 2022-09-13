Crash near West 81st, Ward Parkway leaves one with life threatening injuries
KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.
A grey Toyota Camry was traveling west on West 81st Street when a white and red Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north on Ward Parkway.1 dead, 1 injured in crash at 171st, Mission Road in Johnson County
The Toyota failed to yield to the motorcycle when it struck the left side of the Toyota near the rear door. The driver of the Kawasaki was then ejected off the motorcycle, landing on the roadway. He was wearing a helmet.
The motorcycle driver was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.
