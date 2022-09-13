ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Johnson County, MO

Crash near West 81st, Ward Parkway leaves one with life threatening injuries

By Jared Bush
 3 days ago

KANSAS CITY, Mo. — Emergency services responded to a two-vehicle crash Monday afternoon.

A grey Toyota Camry was traveling west on West 81st Street when a white and red Kawasaki motorcycle was traveling north on Ward Parkway.

The Toyota failed to yield to the motorcycle when it struck the left side of the Toyota near the rear door. The driver of the Kawasaki was then ejected off the motorcycle, landing on the roadway. He was wearing a helmet.

The motorcycle driver was transported to a local hospital with life threatening injuries. The driver of the Toyota was not injured.

