Kalamazoo, MI

WWMT

Stadium Drive reopens ahead of WMU football home opener

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lane closures on Stadium Drive caused delays and backups for months while construction crews worked to resurface the road and add a median. The road reopened Thursday, days ahead of Western Michigan University's home opener at Waldo Stadium. Game preparations: Police ramp up patrols ahead of...
WWMT

WMU launches 24/7 mental health support program for students

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University launched a 24/7 year-round mental health program for students Thursday. The program is in partnership with Uwill, allowing students to have free and immediate access to teletherapy services, according to a WMU representative. Location is not a problem as the program is expected...
WWMT

COVID-19 booster shot to be available in West Michigan

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is expected to be available in West Michigan counties starting Thursday. In Kalamazoo, it's expected to be administered Thursday and Friday by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department, according to county officials.
WWMT

No lazy bones here! Skeletons are working hard to the bone in Portage

PORTAGE, Mich. — Make no bones about it - those are skeletons you see. Skeletons along South Westnedge Avenue have been spotted sunbathing, directing traffic, and breaking ground, catching double takes from passerby. Photos:. Mark Chicuine and Mauren Bergen are the inventors behind the Halloween-themed idea. “We just started...
WWMT

Gull Lake volleyball partying hard as wins keep piling up

RICHLAND, Mich. — Gull Lake volleyball is no stranger to winning records, as they haven't had a losing season in head coach Eric Belz's eight seasons with the Blue Devils. Something about this year, though, is different. It might be that they sing after winning every point, or hit...
WWMT

Teenager shot in Kentwood, bullets found in nearby buildings and vehicles

KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound in the lower chest and stomach Tuesday, according to the Kentwood Police Department. The teenager was found near Bowen Boulevard in Kentwood, police said. Numerous shell castings were found on scene and several vehicles and buildings were...
WWMT

Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township

KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tightlipped firefighters walked out of a special meeting at Kalamazoo Township's Eastwood fire station Wednesday, offering little more than "no comment" about what was talked about inside. Kalamazoo Township Fire chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac were both fired hours earlier, according to...
WWMT

Grand Rapids Art Prize is back, featuring art from across the globe

GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Art from across the globe will be showcased across Grand Rapids during ArtPrize. Artists from Thailand, New Zealand, South Korea, and Mexico, among others, will bring their work to West Michigan. As a part of the city-wide event, Van Andel Arena will welcome three artists,...
WWMT

Kentwood man charged for stealing U-Haul truck, leading police on chase

OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 36-year-old man from Kentwood was charged Thursday after several incidents occurred last Friday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Robert Gallup was allegedly involved in an incident that occurred in the City of Walker when a police chase started, according to deputies. Fleeing...
WWMT

Bus driver shortage plagues districts in new school year

CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The new school year is still presenting some of the same challenges schools have faced since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit. Staffing is still a concern for businesses everywhere, and schools are no exception. Mattawan Consolidated Schools Superintendent Randy Fleenor said they filled...
WWMT

Kalamazoo Township cancels meeting called to address fired fire chiefs

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustees canceled their special meeting Thursday, one day after abruptly firing the fire chief and battalion chief. Next steps for the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department were expected to be announced during the meeting. Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac...
