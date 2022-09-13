Read full article on original website
Related
WWMT
Police ramp up patrols ahead of WMU football home opener against No. 23 Pitt
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — This weekend is expected to be a busy one for Kalamazoo as Western Michigan University prepares for its big football home opener against No. 23 ranked Pitt. It's the second meeting between the two programs and the fifth time the Broncos have hosted a nationally ranked...
WWMT
Students worry about leadership at Michigan State over reports of ultimatum for president
LANSING, Mich. — Michigan State University continues to battle a report that its head, President Samuel Stanley, Jr., may be forced out of his leadership role. Stanley had been given the choice to either resign or be forced out by Tuesday, according to a Detroit Free Press report from Sep. 11.
WWMT
Stadium Drive reopens ahead of WMU football home opener
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Lane closures on Stadium Drive caused delays and backups for months while construction crews worked to resurface the road and add a median. The road reopened Thursday, days ahead of Western Michigan University's home opener at Waldo Stadium. Game preparations: Police ramp up patrols ahead of...
WWMT
Gull Lake earns third straight shutout to stay perfect on the year
RICHLAND, Mich. — Gull Lake wasted no time in establishing their dominance on their home pitch, using an early run en route to a 5-0 rout over Loy Norrix Tuesday. The Blue Devils led 3-0 at the half, after taking an early 2-0 lead in the first five minutes of play.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WWMT
WMU launches 24/7 mental health support program for students
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Western Michigan University launched a 24/7 year-round mental health program for students Thursday. The program is in partnership with Uwill, allowing students to have free and immediate access to teletherapy services, according to a WMU representative. Location is not a problem as the program is expected...
WWMT
Dixon reveals $1 billion plan to hire thousands of police officers, curb violent crime
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Standing outside the Grand Rapids Police Department's headquarters Tuesday, Republican gubernatorial candidate Tudor Dixon announced her spending plan to put more police officers, firefighters, and paramedics on Michigan's streets. Top of ticket set: Tudor Dixon wins Republican primary for Michigan Governor. Dixon's $1 billion dollar...
WWMT
COVID-19 booster shot to be available in West Michigan
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Pfizer bivalent COVID-19 booster dose is expected to be available in West Michigan counties starting Thursday. In Kalamazoo, it's expected to be administered Thursday and Friday by appointment only from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. at the Kalamazoo County Health and Community Services Department, according to county officials.
WWMT
Kalamazoo man allegedly breaks into home, waits for woman to return, then rapes her
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety is investigating a reported home invasion and rape, but have no suspects or leads. A man broke into a woman's home, waited for her to get ready, go out, and return home before raping her, according to the victim. Home...
RELATED PEOPLE
WWMT
No lazy bones here! Skeletons are working hard to the bone in Portage
PORTAGE, Mich. — Make no bones about it - those are skeletons you see. Skeletons along South Westnedge Avenue have been spotted sunbathing, directing traffic, and breaking ground, catching double takes from passerby. Photos:. Mark Chicuine and Mauren Bergen are the inventors behind the Halloween-themed idea. “We just started...
WWMT
Gull Lake volleyball partying hard as wins keep piling up
RICHLAND, Mich. — Gull Lake volleyball is no stranger to winning records, as they haven't had a losing season in head coach Eric Belz's eight seasons with the Blue Devils. Something about this year, though, is different. It might be that they sing after winning every point, or hit...
WWMT
Teenager shot in Kentwood, bullets found in nearby buildings and vehicles
KENTWOOD, Mich. — A 17-year-old boy was found with a gunshot wound in the lower chest and stomach Tuesday, according to the Kentwood Police Department. The teenager was found near Bowen Boulevard in Kentwood, police said. Numerous shell castings were found on scene and several vehicles and buildings were...
WWMT
Fire chief, battalion chief abruptly fired in Kalamazoo Township
KALAMAZOO TOWNSHIP, Mich. — Tightlipped firefighters walked out of a special meeting at Kalamazoo Township's Eastwood fire station Wednesday, offering little more than "no comment" about what was talked about inside. Kalamazoo Township Fire chief David Obreiter and battalion chief Matt Mulac were both fired hours earlier, according to...
IN THIS ARTICLE
WWMT
Grand Rapids Art Prize is back, featuring art from across the globe
GRAND RAPIDS, Mich. — Art from across the globe will be showcased across Grand Rapids during ArtPrize. Artists from Thailand, New Zealand, South Korea, and Mexico, among others, will bring their work to West Michigan. As a part of the city-wide event, Van Andel Arena will welcome three artists,...
WWMT
Kentwood man charged for stealing U-Haul truck, leading police on chase
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — A 36-year-old man from Kentwood was charged Thursday after several incidents occurred last Friday, according to the Ottawa County Sheriff's Office. Robert Gallup was allegedly involved in an incident that occurred in the City of Walker when a police chase started, according to deputies. Fleeing...
WWMT
Bus driver shortage plagues districts in new school year
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — The new school year is still presenting some of the same challenges schools have faced since 2020, when the COVID-19 pandemic first hit. Staffing is still a concern for businesses everywhere, and schools are no exception. Mattawan Consolidated Schools Superintendent Randy Fleenor said they filled...
WWMT
Kalamazoo Township cancels meeting called to address fired fire chiefs
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Kalamazoo Township Board of Trustees canceled their special meeting Thursday, one day after abruptly firing the fire chief and battalion chief. Next steps for the Kalamazoo Township Fire Department were expected to be announced during the meeting. Chief David Obreiter and Battalion Chief Matt Mulac...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WWMT
St. Joseph County infant had meth in system and other signs of abuse
CENTREVILLE, MICH. — A St. Joseph County infant had drugs in his system, broken bones and fever of over 104 degrees when he was rushed to a Sturgis Hospital on Aug. 8, according to probable cause documents filed in a child abuse case against the infant's mother. Amanda Wood...
WWMT
Confusion and construction cones: Why so many lanes are closed on Westnedge
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Frustration and construction cones — that's what you'll see a lot of on Westnedge Avenue in Kalamazoo during rush hour, drivers said. Kalamazoo residents have been dealing with construction delays for weeks now on the main thoroughfare, as orange cones block lanes and traffic builds up.
WWMT
Grandville man charged with reckless driving, domestic violence, posts bond
OTTAWA COUNTY, Mich. — Days after a Grandville man was charged with reckless driving and domestic violence, he posted bond and was released from police custody. Scott Hargitt, 29, was accused of recklessly driving a Dodge pickup truck on the street of a house fire in Jenison, according to Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office.
WWMT
Twists, turns and shredded tires, video shows deputies end dangerous 5 county police chase
CALHOUN COUNTY, Mich. — A wild night behind the wheel with cameras rolling the entire time. Dash and body camera video obtained by News Channel 3 shows Calhoun County sheriff's deputies chasing a wanted man for a full hour Wednesday, while that man was allegedly shooting at squad cars on his tail.
Comments / 0