FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Former Head Coach Sean Payton says that 49ers Quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo will eventually take over for Trey LanceJames PatrickSan Francisco, CA
Video of Vallejo, Ca School Shooting seen nationally as football coach recovers from ordealJames PatrickVallejo, CA
Local Kitchens Launches New Location in Mill ValleyThomas SmithMill Valley, CA
$7 Martinis at the Dorian in San Francisco for Its AnniversaryThomas SmithSan Francisco, CA
Steph Curry Reveals How a GSW Reunion with Kevin Durant Nearly Happened This SummerAnthony J LynchSan Francisco, CA
Triple shooting on International Boulevard in Oakland
Oakland police are investigating a triple shooting on International Boulevard. Everyone was taken to the hospital.
Persons of interest in custody in SF Sutro Baths assault on Millbrae councilman
SAN FRANCISCO - There has been an update to a story we brought to you in June when a Millbrae councilman was the victim of an attack. The incident was shocking; an attacker hurled a chunk of concrete at Millbrae city Councilman Anders Fung three months ago at San Francisco's Sutro Baths. That chunk of concrete sent the councilman to the hospital with a two-inch gash on his head and a neck.
Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland
Oakland police are investigating how four people got shot late Tuesday night and two drivers crashed into each other, before hitting multiple parked cars. Officials said all four people are at the hospital and are not expected to die.
San Jose stabbing suspect arrested after barricading himself in apartment
A teenager wanted for an alleged stabbing was arrested after barricading himself in a San Jose apartment on Thursday. The suspect, who was described as a teen by family members, was loaded into an ambulance midday. The standoff with San Jose police happened on Pamela Avenue. The suspect's father watched...
12-year-old charged in accidental shooting at Oakland middle school that wounded student
OAKLAND, Calif. - A 12-year-old student at an East Oakland middle school was charged in an accidental shooting that left another student wounded. Authorities said a 13-year-old boy was hospitalized with a gunshot wound following the Aug. 29 shooting at Madison Park Academy, located in Sobrante Park. He has since been released from the hospital.
2 shootings in Oakland during impromptu Hispanic Heritage Month celebration
OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department responded to two separate shootings about 20 minutes apart from each other on Thursday evening, as several people were also celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the streets by honking their horns and cheering out their windows. The first shooting was reported shortly before...
Antioch officials announce police reform efforts amid FBI probe
ANTIOCH - Antioch city council members and the chief of police announced new reform efforts on Tuesday, amid an investigation by the FBI and county prosecutors into multiple officers on the force. The reforms focus on K-9 policy, tracking use-of-force statistics and monitoring department issued cell phone use – all...
Marine vet who was shot in 10 times in Oakland bar sues, alleging negligence
OAKLAND, Calif. - A Marine Corps veteran, who was shot multiple times inside an Oakland bar, is suing the bar owners, the building owner, the City of Oakland and the State Department of Alcoholic Beverage Control, accusing all of them of negligence. Mahmoud Berte says it was his friend's birthday,...
Concord vice mayor sentenced after DUI arrest
CONCORD, Calif. - Concord Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister on Monday was sentenced to three years of DUI court probation following her arrest in May on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, prosecutors said. Hoffmeister, who pleaded no contest, was also sentenced to two days of SWAP (Sheriff's Work...
Boy struck by car near San Jose elementary school; life-threatening injuries
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A boy was struck by a car Friday morning near Castlemont Elementary School in San Jose, police said. The boy, whose age was not released, was hit just after 8 a.m. on Castlemont Avenue near the school. Police said the driver stayed at the scene and...
French bulldog taken from San Lorenzo found in Arizona, suspects arrested
SAN LORENZO, Calif. - A French bulldog taken nearly two weeks ago from San Lorenzo is back home with its owners and two suspected dognappers are in custody after they were tracked to southeastern Arizona, the Alameda County Sheriff's Office said Wednesday. Bruno, a 1-year-old French bulldog valued at $10,000,...
Driver plows through Castro Valley Trader Joe's, injuring 8
CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Alameda County Fire Department says they are responding to a Castro Valley Trader Joe's because a car accelerated into the store Thursday afternoon. Four people were taken to the hospital, officials say. An employee at the store on Redwood Road said there are injuries and that...
Boy dies after being struck by car near San Jose elementary school
SAN JOSE, Calif. - A boy has died after being struck by a car Friday morning near Castlemont Elementary School in San Jose, police said. The boy, who attends the school but whose age was not released, was hit just after 8 a.m. on Castlemont Avenue near the school. And police tweeted that he had died about two hours later at the hospital, while also expressing condolences to his family.
Doctors chosen to mentally evaluate man accused of slaying San Carlos mother with sword
REDWOOD CITY, Calif. - The man accused of slaying a woman with a sword in San Carlos has a history of mental illness, and is undergoing a mental exam before criminal proceedings move forward. Jose Solano Landaeta, who goes by "Rafi Solano" was assigned two doctors by a judge Tuesday...
Shelter-in-place issued for residents near Pleasanton apartments
PLEASANTON, Calif. - The city of Pleasanton sent out an alert Wednesday morning asking residents to shelter-in-place who live at or nearby the Civic Square Apartments. Residents were asked to avoid Case and Bernal avenues. Pleasanton police spokeswoman Teri Yan clarified that although there were reports that this started as...
Bay Area rapper sentenced to 7 years for $2M identity theft scheme
OAKLEY, Calif. - A Bay Area rapper was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison for his role in a complex loan fraud and identity theft conspiracy, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Mark "Kafani" Hicks, aka Amir Rashad, 42, out of Oakley, was at the center of...
8 people injured including a 5 year old boy after a car crashes into Castro Valley Trader Joe's
CHP says 8 people were injured after driver crashes car into Castro Valley Trader Joe's including a store employee and a 5 year old boy. The driver is an 88 year old man from Hayward and investigators say it appears to be an accident.
Vallejo High football coach shot after breaking up fight outside school
VALLEJO, Calif. - An assistant football coach at Vallejo High School was shot Tuesday afternoon after breaking up a fight outside campus, police said. Sources have identified the coach as Joseph Pastrana, defensive coordinator for the football team. Pastrana was struck by at least one bullet and suffered a non-life-threatening...
