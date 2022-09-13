SAN JOSE, Calif. - A boy has died after being struck by a car Friday morning near Castlemont Elementary School in San Jose, police said. The boy, who attends the school but whose age was not released, was hit just after 8 a.m. on Castlemont Avenue near the school. And police tweeted that he had died about two hours later at the hospital, while also expressing condolences to his family.

SAN JOSE, CA ・ 5 HOURS AGO