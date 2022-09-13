ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oakland, CA

KTVU FOX 2

Persons of interest in custody in SF Sutro Baths assault on Millbrae councilman

SAN FRANCISCO - There has been an update to a story we brought to you in June when a Millbrae councilman was the victim of an attack. The incident was shocking; an attacker hurled a chunk of concrete at Millbrae city Councilman Anders Fung three months ago at San Francisco's Sutro Baths. That chunk of concrete sent the councilman to the hospital with a two-inch gash on his head and a neck.
KTVU FOX 2

Quadruple shooting, car crash in Oakland

Oakland police are investigating how four people got shot late Tuesday night and two drivers crashed into each other, before hitting multiple parked cars. Officials said all four people are at the hospital and are not expected to die.
KTVU FOX 2

San Jose stabbing suspect arrested after barricading himself in apartment

A teenager wanted for an alleged stabbing was arrested after barricading himself in a San Jose apartment on Thursday. The suspect, who was described as a teen by family members, was loaded into an ambulance midday. The standoff with San Jose police happened on Pamela Avenue. The suspect's father watched...
KTVU FOX 2

2 shootings in Oakland during impromptu Hispanic Heritage Month celebration

OAKLAND, Calif. - The Oakland Police Department responded to two separate shootings about 20 minutes apart from each other on Thursday evening, as several people were also celebrating Hispanic Heritage Month in the streets by honking their horns and cheering out their windows. The first shooting was reported shortly before...
KTVU FOX 2

Antioch officials announce police reform efforts amid FBI probe

ANTIOCH - Antioch city council members and the chief of police announced new reform efforts on Tuesday, amid an investigation by the FBI and county prosecutors into multiple officers on the force. The reforms focus on K-9 policy, tracking use-of-force statistics and monitoring department issued cell phone use – all...
KTVU FOX 2

Concord vice mayor sentenced after DUI arrest

CONCORD, Calif. - Concord Vice Mayor Laura Hoffmeister on Monday was sentenced to three years of DUI court probation following her arrest in May on suspicion of driving under the influence of alcohol, prosecutors said. Hoffmeister, who pleaded no contest, was also sentenced to two days of SWAP (Sheriff's Work...
KTVU FOX 2

Driver plows through Castro Valley Trader Joe's, injuring 8

CASTRO VALLEY, Calif. - Alameda County Fire Department says they are responding to a Castro Valley Trader Joe's because a car accelerated into the store Thursday afternoon. Four people were taken to the hospital, officials say. An employee at the store on Redwood Road said there are injuries and that...
KTVU FOX 2

Boy dies after being struck by car near San Jose elementary school

SAN JOSE, Calif. - A boy has died after being struck by a car Friday morning near Castlemont Elementary School in San Jose, police said. The boy, who attends the school but whose age was not released, was hit just after 8 a.m. on Castlemont Avenue near the school. And police tweeted that he had died about two hours later at the hospital, while also expressing condolences to his family.
KTVU FOX 2

Marine Corps veteran shot at Oakland bar suing over negligence

A Marine Corps veteran from San Francisco, who visiting an Oakland bar in 2021, was shot multiple times and had to have his leg amputated. He's now suing the bar, the City of Oakland, and state alcohol regulators over claims of negligence for not having effective security measures in place.
KTVU FOX 2

Shelter-in-place issued for residents near Pleasanton apartments

PLEASANTON, Calif. - The city of Pleasanton sent out an alert Wednesday morning asking residents to shelter-in-place who live at or nearby the Civic Square Apartments. Residents were asked to avoid Case and Bernal avenues. Pleasanton police spokeswoman Teri Yan clarified that although there were reports that this started as...
KTVU FOX 2

Bay Area rapper sentenced to 7 years for $2M identity theft scheme

OAKLEY, Calif. - A Bay Area rapper was sentenced to over seven years in federal prison for his role in a complex loan fraud and identity theft conspiracy, the Department of Justice announced on Tuesday. Mark "Kafani" Hicks, aka Amir Rashad, 42, out of Oakley, was at the center of...
KTVU FOX 2

Vallejo High football coach shot after breaking up fight outside school

VALLEJO, Calif. - An assistant football coach at Vallejo High School was shot Tuesday afternoon after breaking up a fight outside campus, police said. Sources have identified the coach as Joseph Pastrana, defensive coordinator for the football team. Pastrana was struck by at least one bullet and suffered a non-life-threatening...
VALLEJO, CA

