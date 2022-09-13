Read full article on original website
Nominations Open for Hollywood Reporter’s Top Entrepreneurs Feature
For today’s A-list Hollywood talent, there are few more compelling ambitions than starting a consumer brand that could one day result in a huge payout, à la George Clooney and his Casamigos tequila brand. As The Hollywood Reporter wrote last year for its inaugural list of the industry’s Top Hollywood Entrepreneurs, “Celebrities are rushing to create their own consumer product brands like never before, spurred by such factors as availability of capital investment and, in some cases, squeezed paydays in Hollywood amid the streaming era. … Underlying it all: the example of O.G. peers in the space who already have had...
Sony Pictures Release Date Adds Include New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie; ‘Kraven The Hunter,’ ‘Madame Web’ Move & More
Sony added three news movies to their 2023-2024 theatrical release sked while shifting some others due to the post-production jam which continues to plague a number of big pics. The good news is that nothing is moving out of 2022. There’s an untitled True Haunting movie from Screen Gems that is actually going on Jan. 6, 2023; that first weekend of the year has been a rich one for Sony and genre films; it’s where they launched the first Escape Room in 2019 to an $18.2M opening and $57M+ stateside, $155M+ WW. Getting added is a new Karate Kid movie for June 7, 2024 which doesn’t...
"See How They Run" is a comic whodunit that falls flat except for the dead guy
"See How They Run," starts out as a fleet comic mystery, but it quickly loses it fizz and turns into flat champagne. Set in London 1953, this film, directed by Tom George from a script by Mark Chappell, opens with a hard-boiled voiceover by Leo Köpernick (Adrien Brody) a Hollywood filmmaker who deconstructs the whodunit. Leo is considering making a screen version of a whodunit, "The Mousetrap," Agatha Christie's hit play that has just staged its 100th performance.
Devon Walker: 5 Things To Know About One Of SNL’s Newest Cast Members
Studio 8H is going to see some fresh faces this fall! The cast of Saturday Night Live has added four new comedians to the mix after losing seven members, including three of its biggest stars, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and Aidy Bryant, following the conclusion of Season 47. The iconic sketch comedy series announced the new featured players for the 2022-23 season on Sept. 15: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. Read on to learn about Texas-native Devon Walker below.
