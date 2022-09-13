Read full article on original website
Nationals give heartwarming gift to girl who had ball stolen
Last week, a viral video made waves in the Major League Baseball world, showing a grown man stepping in front of a young girl at a Washington Nationals game to snag a ball thrown to her by Nationals right fielder Joey Meneses. The girl didn’t get the ball at the time, but the Nationals made sure she has one now.
Aaron Judge does it again! Another home run to tie the game for the Yankees
Aaron Judge does it again! Another home run to tie the game for the New York Yankees against the Boston Red Sox.
Max Kellerman 'apologizes' after appearing to insinuate St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols has been using PEDs to enable his stunning form at 42... as he asks: 'How does a player turn back the clock like this?'
While Albert Pujols inches closer and closer to 700 career home runs, some in the sports media world are wondering how he got this far in the twilight of his career. Pujols just hit his 697th career home run against the Pirates - passing Alex Rodriguez to take sole possession of 4th place on the MLB's all-time home run leader list.
Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler
SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022
It sounds crazy now, but the then 34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Golf Star Will Zalatoris Pleads W/ Tiger To Get Cart Exemption, 'Get In The Damn Cart'
Will Zalatoris -- one of golf's hottest young stars -- is begging Tiger Woods to officially apply for a cart exemption on the PGA Tour ... telling the legendary ball-striker to "get in the damn cart!" Tiger has struggled to get around courses in his return to golf following his...
Phoenix Suns Land Kevin Durant In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
As a general rule, we shouldn’t focus too closely on what might have been. It’s better to focus on what could still be. The NBA aligns with this phenomenon. On the other hand, history has a way of repeating itself. Sometimes, what could have been, still could be. Is this getting too broad yet?
Red Sox DFA pitcher right after he blows game vs Yankees
The Boston Red Sox lost 7-6 to the New York Yankees in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Fenway Park (in a game that featured home runs No. 56 and 57 from Aaron Judge). The Yankees scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning before the Red Sox came up just short — scoring two runs — in the bottom half of the inning.
Yankees continue to ignore rookie shortstop after strong start to MLB career
The New York Yankees have been incredibly inconsistent regarding their deployment strategy with rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza after calling him up at the beginning of September. Peraza has played in seven games, totaling 21 at-bats, featuring a .238 average with a 36% on-base rate, including five hits and three walks,...
Rangers Outfielder Sets RBI Career High
Adolis García has the most RBI for a Texas hitter since 2019.
How Ozzie Albies' return impacts Braves' lineup
Andy Bunker and Randy McMichael talked about the impact that the return of second baseman Ozzie Albies will have on the rest of the Atlanta Braves lineup.
Watch: Did Mets' Pete Alonso throw bat because Cubs' Adrian Sampson walked him?
Members of the first-place New York Mets are visibly frustrated heading into the halfway point of September. The 89-54 Mets have dropped back-to-back home games to the 60-82 Chicago Cubs, have been outscored 9-3 across those contests, and will enter Wednesday's matchup between the clubs holding just a half-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings.
Dodgers News: Former Jays Star Trying to Complete Comeback with LA
Dodgers outfielder Kevin Pillar has been recovering from shoulder surgery
Josh Naylor joining Guardians' bench Wednesday afternoon
Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. What It Means:. The lefty-hitting Naylor will take a seat against the Angels' southpaw. Owen Miller will move to first base while Amed Rosario...
‘Sums up our season’: Alex Cora drops truth bomb on Red Sox after brutal loss to Yankees
The 2022 season just hasn’t worked out great for manager Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox. Only a season after finishing 92-70 and even making it as far as the American League Championship Series where they pushed the Houston Astros to six games, the Red Sox are stuck at the bottom of the ever-competitive AL East with a 69-74 record. It’s only gotten worse for the Red Sox, as they recently lost to longtime rivals New York Yankees in a quick two-game set, but it was in how they lost that’s gonna break the hearts of Cora and Red Sox fans alike.
Yankees broadcast calling out Boston fans during Red Sox series rules
The New York Yankees escaped with a 7-6 win over the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park on Tuesday night after a combination of manager Aaron Boone and Wandy Peralta nearly gave it away. But a win’s a win! Doesn’t matter if the Yankees are leading the division and the...
No, the Cleveland Cavaliers need to avoid this washed up star
The Cleveland Cavaliers have a pretty solid lineup and don’t need an aging star. The only players who should be pursued by the Cleveland Cavaliers are guys who can contribute to some degree to the new era of championship expectations. Guys like Donovan Mitchell make sense because they’re in the same timeline as the rest of the squad. Guys like Bojan Bogdonovich, and Jimmy Butler make sense as potential targets due to their elite ability or dynamic fit.
Rumors Swirling About NFL Owner Potentially Selling His Team
NFL teams don't go on the market very often, but another one could become available in the next few years. Longtime New York area radio host Mike Francesa suggested the New York Jets could become the next NFL team to hit the market. In a conversation with Mike Tannenbaum, Francesa said he's heard "rumblings" about the franchise going for sale.
NFL・
Longtime NFL Reporter Announces He's Leaving ESPN
For nearly a decade New Orleans Saints insider Mike Triplett has called ESPN his home. But it appears that his time with the Worldwide Leader in Sports is coming to an end. On Wednesday, Triplett announced that today will be his final day at ESPN. He called it a dream to work with the company since he was a teenager and loved his experience working there.
Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged
At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
GOLF・
