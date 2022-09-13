ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cleveland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
thecomeback.com

Nationals give heartwarming gift to girl who had ball stolen

Last week, a viral video made waves in the Major League Baseball world, showing a grown man stepping in front of a young girl at a Washington Nationals game to snag a ball thrown to her by Nationals right fielder Joey Meneses. The girl didn’t get the ball at the time, but the Nationals made sure she has one now.
WASHINGTON, DC
Daily Mail

Max Kellerman 'apologizes' after appearing to insinuate St. Louis Cardinals' Albert Pujols has been using PEDs to enable his stunning form at 42... as he asks: 'How does a player turn back the clock like this?'

While Albert Pujols inches closer and closer to 700 career home runs, some in the sports media world are wondering how he got this far in the twilight of his career. Pujols just hit his 697th career home run against the Pirates - passing Alex Rodriguez to take sole possession of 4th place on the MLB's all-time home run leader list.
SAINT LOUIS, MO
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Cleveland, OH
ClutchPoints

Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022

It sounds crazy now, but the then  34-years -old, Tim Tebow was headed back to the NFL — perhaps in the vein of New Orleans Saints star Taysom Hill as a potential do-it-all type of guy for the Jacksonville Jaguars. Nevertheless, after just one preseason game, he was cut. So, sure, let’s take a look […] The post Tim Tebow’s net worth in 2022 appeared first on ClutchPoints.
JACKSONVILLE, FL
thecomeback.com

Red Sox DFA pitcher right after he blows game vs Yankees

The Boston Red Sox lost 7-6 to the New York Yankees in 10 innings on Tuesday night at Fenway Park (in a game that featured home runs No. 56 and 57 from Aaron Judge). The Yankees scored three runs in the top of the 10th inning before the Red Sox came up just short — scoring two runs — in the bottom half of the inning.
BOSTON, MA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Terry Francona
Person
Ron Kulpa
Person
Phil Nevin
Person
Ryan Tepera
Yardbarker

Yankees continue to ignore rookie shortstop after strong start to MLB career

The New York Yankees have been incredibly inconsistent regarding their deployment strategy with rookie shortstop Oswald Peraza after calling him up at the beginning of September. Peraza has played in seven games, totaling 21 at-bats, featuring a .238 average with a 36% on-base rate, including five hits and three walks,...
BRONX, NY
Yardbarker

Watch: Did Mets' Pete Alonso throw bat because Cubs' Adrian Sampson walked him?

Members of the first-place New York Mets are visibly frustrated heading into the halfway point of September. The 89-54 Mets have dropped back-to-back home games to the 60-82 Chicago Cubs, have been outscored 9-3 across those contests, and will enter Wednesday's matchup between the clubs holding just a half-game lead over the second-place Atlanta Braves in the National League East standings.
QUEENS, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Baseball#Sports#The Los Angeles Angels#The Cleveland Guardians#Cortes
numberfire.com

Josh Naylor joining Guardians' bench Wednesday afternoon

Cleveland Guardians first baseman Josh Naylor is not in the starting lineup for Wednesday afternoon's series finale against left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Los Angeles Angels. What It Means:. The lefty-hitting Naylor will take a seat against the Angels' southpaw. Owen Miller will move to first base while Amed Rosario...
CLEVELAND, OH
ClutchPoints

‘Sums up our season’: Alex Cora drops truth bomb on Red Sox after brutal loss to Yankees

The 2022 season just hasn’t worked out great for manager Alex Cora and the Boston Red Sox. Only a season after finishing 92-70 and even making it as far as the American League Championship Series where they pushed the Houston Astros to six games, the Red Sox are stuck at the bottom of the ever-competitive AL East with a 69-74 record. It’s only gotten worse for the Red Sox, as they recently lost to longtime rivals New York Yankees in a quick two-game set, but it was in how they lost that’s gonna break the hearts of Cora and Red Sox fans alike.
BOSTON, MA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
MLB
FanSided

No, the Cleveland Cavaliers need to avoid this washed up star

The Cleveland Cavaliers have a pretty solid lineup and don’t need an aging star. The only players who should be pursued by the Cleveland Cavaliers are guys who can contribute to some degree to the new era of championship expectations. Guys like Donovan Mitchell make sense because they’re in the same timeline as the rest of the squad. Guys like Bojan Bogdonovich, and Jimmy Butler make sense as potential targets due to their elite ability or dynamic fit.
CLEVELAND, OH
The Spun

Rumors Swirling About NFL Owner Potentially Selling His Team

NFL teams don't go on the market very often, but another one could become available in the next few years. Longtime New York area radio host Mike Francesa suggested the New York Jets could become the next NFL team to hit the market. In a conversation with Mike Tannenbaum, Francesa said he's heard "rumblings" about the franchise going for sale.
NFL
The Spun

Longtime NFL Reporter Announces He's Leaving ESPN

For nearly a decade New Orleans Saints insider Mike Triplett has called ESPN his home. But it appears that his time with the Worldwide Leader in Sports is coming to an end. On Wednesday, Triplett announced that today will be his final day at ESPN. He called it a dream to work with the company since he was a teenager and loved his experience working there.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
The Spun

Potential Broadcast Partner For LIV Golf Has Reportedly Emerged

At first, LIV Golf seemed like a curiosity, but the fledgling Saudi-backed series has been able to lure away some major PGA Tour pros. With LIV looking like it will continue to be a player on the golf landscape, the organization is looking to secure a television rights deal. According to Front Office Sports, FOX has emerged as the "leading contender."
GOLF
FanSided

FanSided

283K+
Followers
536K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT

300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.

This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.

Comments / 0

Community Policy