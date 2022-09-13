ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ansted man arrested for destroying property

By Tyler Barker
 3 days ago
ANSTED, WV (LOOTPRESS) – An Ansted man is facing felony charges in Fayette County. Sheriff Mike Fridley provides the following information regarding this incident.

Just after midnight on September 10, 2022, deputies responded to a disturbance on Master Hill Rd in Ansted. Upon arrival, deputies found a new pickup truck and camper with large dents. Deputies contacted the callers, who stated a male was acting erratic in their yard and, when told to leave, had tried to attack them and destroy their property. Deputies then contacted the suspected male, who at the time appeared to be under the influence of narcotics.

Ryan M Hall, 29, of Ansted, is charged with Felony Destruction of property and misdemeanor offenses of assault and trespassing. Hall was transported to Southern Regional Jail to await court proceedings.

