Borrego Health Files Chapter 11
Coins coming out of a pink piggy bank Photo from Alpha Media USA Portland OR. Borrego Community Health Foundation has filed Chapter 11 bankruptcy. Borrego Health operates clinics in Coachella, Cathedral City and Palm Springs, and all of them will remain open. Later this month, California will stop its Medi-Cal...
Body Of Three Year Old Girl Found In A Car In Indio
Emergency responders rush to the scene of an emergency. Photo from Alpha Media Portland OR. On Wednesday September 14th Indio Police Officers responded to a call of an unresponsive child in a vehicle on Spruce Street in Indio. Paramedics found a three year old girl dead inside the car. The...
