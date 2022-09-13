ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Syracuse, NY

saturdaytradition.com

Purdue unveils full uniform combination for Week 3 game at Syracuse

Purdue will wear its white and gold uniforms against Syracuse on Saturday, the team announced Thursday via Twitter. Consisting of a gold helmet, white jersey and gold pants, the team rocks this fresh look hoping to get out of New York with a win after starting the season 1-1 with a loss to Penn State and a big 55-0 win over Indiana State last week.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
waer.org

Syracuse Football Returns Home against Purdue Saturday, Attempts 3-0 Start

Syracuse has been clicking on all cylinders to begin 2022. The Orange's average margin of victory through two weeks has been 29 points. While SU has largely been flying under the radar in the national media, head coach Dino's Babers' crew received top-25 votes in the coaches poll after both its wins. Perhaps the biggest story of them all has been the quarterback play, headlined by second-year starter Garrett Shrader.
SYRACUSE, NY
spectrumlocalnews.com

Moskov brothers building coaching legacy at Auburn

If you’re familiar with high school football in Central New York, you’ve heard of Auburn coach Dave Moskov. In 25 full seasons in Auburn, the energetic coach has had quite a bit of success, with 12 sectional appearances and a 2006 state championship with the Maroons, who host Watertown tonight.
AUBURN, NY
Joe Girard’s NIL deals: How much he’s making; how those deals get done

Syracuse, N.Y. – During a financially fertile period in late August, Joe Girard took care of business. The Syracuse University guard held a basketball camp that bore his name in his native Glens Falls. About 70 boys and girls attended the JG3 Shooting Stars sessions at Glens Falls High School, where Girard wandered between basketball skills stations to observe and demonstrate, put on a clinic of shooting and ballhandling brilliance for mesmerized kids, then signed a slew of autographs. The $50 registration fee included a stylish tech T-shirt.
GLENS FALLS, NY
Syracuse.com

Lil Durk cancels Syracuse rap concert with Toosii for 3rd time

Lil Durk has canceled his tour, including an upcoming Syracuse concert that was previously rescheduled twice. The Grammy-nominated rapper was scheduled to perform at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Oct. 1 with Syracuse native Toosii. According to the promoter, Lil Durk canceled all of his tour dates due to an eye injury suffered during an on-stage accident at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer.
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

What Syracuse is up against in the billion-dollar competition to land a chip fab

Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is in the running for what would be the largest single private investment in its history, but it’s facing stiff competition. The county and the state are marketing a 1,300-acre site 13 miles north of Syracuse to major semiconductor fabricators. White Pine Commerce Park in Clay is believed to be a finalist for a multibillion-dollar chip fab that Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, plans to build.
SYRACUSE, NY
cnycentral.com

Italian festival, SU football and amphitheater concerts, final weekend of summer 2022

SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The final weekend of summer in Central New York is expected to be a sunny one with plenty to do. There's a handful of events on the calendar this weekend, including the Italian Festival in Downtown Syracuse, which runs Friday through Sunday, and the Syracuse Football team returns to the JMA Wireless Dome for their 12p.m. game against Purdue.
SYRACUSE, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

Oswego Speedway prepares for 50th SuperDIRT week

OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year the Oswego Speedway transforms from the “Steel Palace,” to the “Clay Palace.” However, before the crew can welcome fans to the speedway for the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT week, quite the operation takes place. Executive Director of Events Jeff Hachmann says the crew is […]
OSWEGO, NY
WSYR NewsChannel 9

400 Syracuse area families facing food insecurity given food, school supplies through distribution

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Times are tough, and a weekly visit to the grocery store is becoming more expensive. “We’ve got inflation, we’ve got rising costs for gasoline for instance. Families have to make hard choices,” says Joe Allegro, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, Feed the Children. Many of those families live here in the […]
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Man shot while riding his bike on Syracuse’s South Side

Syracuse, N.Y.-- A man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s South Side late Thursday night. Around 11:35 p.m., A 911 caller reported hearing four gunshots near Radisson Court, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly after the first report, another caller told dispatchers that they saw a...
SYRACUSE, NY
waer.org

VA Hospital rooftop garden makes Syracuse veteran feel at home

The top of the downtown Syracuse veterans hospital is a therapeutic oasis for former service member Steve Kasprzycki. That’s where he cultivates his green thumb in a rooftop garden that boasts around 100 plants. Kasprzycki said the garden allows him to step back and appreciate the small things in...
SYRACUSE, NY
iheartoswego.com

Nicholas G. Vanderveer – September 8, 2022

Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, passed away on September 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home. Born in Auburn, NY, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego. Nick worked as an Ironworker for Union #3 in Pittsburgh. He attended Cayuga Community College. Nick loved basketball, going...
AUBURN, NY
Syracuse.com

New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion

Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
SYRACUSE, NY
Syracuse.com

Syracuse man pleaded insanity in 1981 butcher-knife murder. Latest stabbing shows he’s still insane

Syracuse, NY — Joseph K. Evans spent nearly four decades in a secure psychiatric hospital after using a butcher knife to murder a Syracuse mental health counselor in 1981. Two years after his release, Evans was back in psychiatric care again after nearly killing his roommate last year inside a downtown Syracuse apartment building and nearly dying himself in the ensuing police confrontation.
SYRACUSE, NY

