Purdue unveils full uniform combination for Week 3 game at Syracuse
Purdue will wear its white and gold uniforms against Syracuse on Saturday, the team announced Thursday via Twitter. Consisting of a gold helmet, white jersey and gold pants, the team rocks this fresh look hoping to get out of New York with a win after starting the season 1-1 with a loss to Penn State and a big 55-0 win over Indiana State last week.
Syracuse Football Returns Home against Purdue Saturday, Attempts 3-0 Start
Syracuse has been clicking on all cylinders to begin 2022. The Orange's average margin of victory through two weeks has been 29 points. While SU has largely been flying under the radar in the national media, head coach Dino's Babers' crew received top-25 votes in the coaches poll after both its wins. Perhaps the biggest story of them all has been the quarterback play, headlined by second-year starter Garrett Shrader.
Purdue Boilermakers vs Syracuse Orange Odds, Picks, Predictions (9/17/22)
Syracuse is having a great start to its season. The Orange dominated Louisville as five-point dogs in Week 1 and proceeded to overwhelm UConn in Week 2. The Orange are 2-0 SU and ATS. Purdue was a fourth-quarter stop away from being 2-0 SU and ATS. Sean Clifford and the...
Moskov brothers building coaching legacy at Auburn
If you’re familiar with high school football in Central New York, you’ve heard of Auburn coach Dave Moskov. In 25 full seasons in Auburn, the energetic coach has had quite a bit of success, with 12 sectional appearances and a 2006 state championship with the Maroons, who host Watertown tonight.
How to watch Syracuse football vs. Purdue: Time, TV channel, free live stream
The Syracuse Orange football team is undefeated to start the 2022 season, as they return to the JMA Wireless Dome to host the Purdue Boilermakers on Saturday, September 17 (9/17/2022). Tickets can still be purchased to see the game in the JMA Wireless Dome, but the Syracuse vs. Purdue game...
Joe Girard’s NIL deals: How much he’s making; how those deals get done
Syracuse, N.Y. – During a financially fertile period in late August, Joe Girard took care of business. The Syracuse University guard held a basketball camp that bore his name in his native Glens Falls. About 70 boys and girls attended the JG3 Shooting Stars sessions at Glens Falls High School, where Girard wandered between basketball skills stations to observe and demonstrate, put on a clinic of shooting and ballhandling brilliance for mesmerized kids, then signed a slew of autographs. The $50 registration fee included a stylish tech T-shirt.
All-CNY runner commits to defending national champion
One of Cicero-North Syracuse’s star runners, Kate Putman, has committed to continue running at North Carolina State next fall. NC State is the defending national champion and is currently ranked No. 1 in the country.
Lil Durk cancels Syracuse rap concert with Toosii for 3rd time
Lil Durk has canceled his tour, including an upcoming Syracuse concert that was previously rescheduled twice. The Grammy-nominated rapper was scheduled to perform at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview on Oct. 1 with Syracuse native Toosii. According to the promoter, Lil Durk canceled all of his tour dates due to an eye injury suffered during an on-stage accident at Lollapalooza in Chicago this summer.
The chance to prevent up to half of future Syracuse homicides: the lead paint emergency
In Syracuse, hundreds of kids become lead poisoned in their own homes every year. The city has one of the highest rates of teen violence in the country. Local researchers and activists are now looking to show the two tragic realities are intertwined, and that removing lead from homes will ultimately save lives that would have otherwise been lost in homicides.
What Syracuse is up against in the billion-dollar competition to land a chip fab
Syracuse, N.Y. — Onondaga County is in the running for what would be the largest single private investment in its history, but it’s facing stiff competition. The county and the state are marketing a 1,300-acre site 13 miles north of Syracuse to major semiconductor fabricators. White Pine Commerce Park in Clay is believed to be a finalist for a multibillion-dollar chip fab that Micron Technology Inc., one of the world’s largest semiconductor companies, plans to build.
Italian festival, SU football and amphitheater concerts, final weekend of summer 2022
SYRACUSE, N.Y. — The final weekend of summer in Central New York is expected to be a sunny one with plenty to do. There's a handful of events on the calendar this weekend, including the Italian Festival in Downtown Syracuse, which runs Friday through Sunday, and the Syracuse Football team returns to the JMA Wireless Dome for their 12p.m. game against Purdue.
Oswego Speedway prepares for 50th SuperDIRT week
OSWEGO, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Every year the Oswego Speedway transforms from the “Steel Palace,” to the “Clay Palace.” However, before the crew can welcome fans to the speedway for the 50th running of the NAPA Auto Parts Super DIRT week, quite the operation takes place. Executive Director of Events Jeff Hachmann says the crew is […]
Jason Aldean brings Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour to St. Joe’s Amp in Syracuse (photos)
Syracuse, N.Y. — Colder temperatures in Central New York didn’t dampen the spirits of fans of Jason Aldean who performed at the St. Joseph’s Health Amphitheater at Lakeview in Syracuse Thursday night as part of his “Rock N’ Roll Cowboy Tour.”. Special guests John Morgan...
400 Syracuse area families facing food insecurity given food, school supplies through distribution
SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — Times are tough, and a weekly visit to the grocery store is becoming more expensive. “We’ve got inflation, we’ve got rising costs for gasoline for instance. Families have to make hard choices,” says Joe Allegro, Senior Director of Corporate Partnerships, Feed the Children. Many of those families live here in the […]
Man shot while riding his bike on Syracuse’s South Side
Syracuse, N.Y.-- A man was shot in the leg on Syracuse’s South Side late Thursday night. Around 11:35 p.m., A 911 caller reported hearing four gunshots near Radisson Court, according to Onondaga County 911 Center dispatches. Shortly after the first report, another caller told dispatchers that they saw a...
VA Hospital rooftop garden makes Syracuse veteran feel at home
The top of the downtown Syracuse veterans hospital is a therapeutic oasis for former service member Steve Kasprzycki. That’s where he cultivates his green thumb in a rooftop garden that boasts around 100 plants. Kasprzycki said the garden allows him to step back and appreciate the small things in...
Nicholas G. Vanderveer – September 8, 2022
Nicholas G. Vanderveer, 38, of Auburn, passed away on September 8, 2022, unexpectedly at home. Born in Auburn, NY, he was the son of George and Deborah (Cleary) Vanderveer of Oswego. Nick worked as an Ironworker for Union #3 in Pittsburgh. He attended Cayuga Community College. Nick loved basketball, going...
Long-vacant, historic building overlooking I-81 in Syracuse to get new life
Syracuse, N.Y. — The developer of two downtown Syracuse buildings — Icon Tower and Corbett Corner — is making plans for a mixed-use development at a historic but long-vacant building once slated for a microbrewery. Grazi Zazzara Jr., president of The Icon Cos., said he has acquired...
New York OKs $20 million for Syracuse airport expansion
Syracuse’s Hancock International Airport will expand and modernize one of its two passenger terminals with the help of a $20 million state grant, Gov. Kathy Hochul said today. The project will add 4,700 square feet to the airport’s north concourse, providing additional seating, concession space and improved passenger flow...
Syracuse man pleaded insanity in 1981 butcher-knife murder. Latest stabbing shows he’s still insane
Syracuse, NY — Joseph K. Evans spent nearly four decades in a secure psychiatric hospital after using a butcher knife to murder a Syracuse mental health counselor in 1981. Two years after his release, Evans was back in psychiatric care again after nearly killing his roommate last year inside a downtown Syracuse apartment building and nearly dying himself in the ensuing police confrontation.
