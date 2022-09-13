Read full article on original website
Hispanic Texans may now be the state’s largest demographic group, new census data shows
AUSTIN, Texas (TEXAS TRIBUNE) - A closely watched estimate from the U.S. Census Bureau released Thursday indicates that Texas may have passed a long-awaited milestone: the point where Hispanic residents make up more of the state’s population than white residents. The new population figures, derived from the bureau’s American...
The Brazos Valley Coalition on Suicide Prevention is helping veterans in our community
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - September is Suicide Prevention Awareness Month—a time to raise awareness of a stigmatized, and often taboo, topic. The goal is to use this month to shift public perception, spread hope and share vital information with people affected by suicide. One group whose work does this...
Fort Hood families complain about housing conditions, say promised improvements never materialized
FORT HOOD, Texas (KWTX) - Some families at Fort Hood told KWTX they’re frustrated with living conditions on post and tired of hearing promises of coming improvements. Lily Kelley and her family moved on post in October 2019, and not long after, they started getting sick. “Our daughter would get ear infections, pneumonia, bronchitis, just over and over again,” Kelley said.
Most of the Brazos Valley completely removed from drought conditions.
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Drought was the big story this summer. Late June through early August felt like a never-ending period of intense heat and little relief by rainfall. However, that changed in late August. The Brazos Valley experienced several rounds of widespread rainfall, dropping 1-2″ of rain multiple times to areas that desperately needed it.
Arts Council of Brazos Valley receives $10,000 donation
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - The Arts Council of Brazos Valley received a $10,000 donation from Total Wine & More Tuesday. The new store opened about a month ago and donated ten percent of its sales to the Arts Council. ”These funds will go to all kinds of programs like...
Brazos Valley Gives returns next month, benefitting over 150 non-profits
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A ribbon cutting brought dozens of Brazos Valley non-profits to Big Shots Aggieland to kick off a big fundraiser. Brazos Valley Gives is back for the fourth year, which raises funds for over 150 non-profit organizations from across the Brazos Valley. Event co-chair Molly Watson says this year, early donations will begin on September 19th, and their big Giving Day is October 18th.
Ukraine Soldier’s life saved by Brazos Valley Donations
NORTH ZULCH, Texas (KBTX) -A Ukrainian man’s life was saved with the help of the Arlene Campbell Humanitarian Foundation (ACHF), a Brazos Valley organization. Sergei, a 40-year-old man living in Ukraine, was with his unit when they came under artillery fire from Russian forces, and he was hit. A...
Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival returning to downtown Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - It’ll be a fun weekend as the Fiestas Patrias Parade & Festival makes a return to downtown Bryan Sunday. This will be the first time the event is being held since the height of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. It starts at noon with a parade beginning at Sandy Point Road and ending at Main Street following along William J. Bryan.
Your one-stop shop for wedding planning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - Wedding Association of the Brazos Valley President Chris Dodgen joined The Three to preview WABV’s Fall Wedding Show on Sunday, September 18 at the Brazos County Expo. At the Fall Wedding Show, ticket holders will be able to meet local wedding vendors, and have the...
