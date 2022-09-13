Read full article on original website
Related
Elk Grove woman avoids 'secret shopper' scam. Here's what to know so you can avoid it too
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — At ABC10, 'We Stand for You,' so when an Elk Grove woman told us she thought she was the target of a scam targeting Walmart shoppers, we looked into it. What we found could protect you and your wallet. “The check looked super real,” said Bianca...
'He was a great father' | Family of Manteca father wants to know why he was killed
MANTECA, Calif. — 23-year-old Francisco Javier Lara Rosas of Manteca was just starting a family as a young father, but early last Sunday morning, he became the victim of a homicide. "He was a great father. He was always like a family man. He always enjoyed being with us,"...
Man accused of stabbing woman multiple times in Galt
GALT, Calif. — A man is behind bars and facing allegations of attempted murder in Galt, police said Thursday. Galt Police Department said the stabbing happened near Lincoln Way and Wendy Hope Drive and found a woman who had multiple stab wounds after they arrived. Police said the suspect...
New Amazon facility in Turlock begins hiring process
TURLOCK, Calif — Amazon is getting ready to be among the top employers in the city of Turlock. The company has started hiring for their new fulfillment center in Turlock, which is expected to launch in the coming weeks. "We're excited to bring new job opportunities to Turlock as...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Deputies seek whereabouts of missing 10-year-old in Ceres
CERES, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is calling for help as they try to find a missing 10-year-old boy. Deputies said Mekai Orr was last seen around 8:30 p.m. heading south on Richland Avenue from Hatch Road in Ceres. Deputies believe the boy might have been trying...
Man suspected in deadly shooting at Stockton motel
STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 51-year-old man on Saturday at a motel in Stockton. At 5:41 p.m. on September 10, officers with the Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at a motel in the 1300 block of Wilson Way near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers said they found a 51-year-old man inside of a room who had been shot and was later pronounced dead.
1 still sought after alleged gang-motivated stabbing in Turlock
TURLOCK, Calif. — Two men are behind bars and one other are on the run after an alleged gang-motivated stabbing in Turlock. Turlock Police Department said the stabbing happened Friday at Lander and Bernell avenues just after 8:15 a.m. A 28-year-old Hispanic man was found stabbed in the area and taken to the hospital, where he ultimately died. He was later identified as David Gomez Mendoza, 28 of Modesto.
Rap lyrics on trial: Bill would limit prosecutors’ use of words and music as evidence
CALIFORNIA, USA — This story was originally published by CalMatters. Gary Bryant Jr. exchanged gunfire with a man in an Antioch apartment parking lot on a July afternoon in 2014. Both were struck by bullets. Bryant survived and the other man died. Police said it was part of a...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Sacramento area sideshow crackdown nets 30 impounded cars, 5 arrests
SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Aerial footage released Monday by California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Air Operations shows weekend sideshows across the Sacramento area just moments before police caught up to them. Police from agencies in Sacramento, Elk Grove and Rancho Cordova helped impound more than 30 vehicles and arrest five people...
Stockton cul-de-sac to be renamed in honor of Bobby Gnem
STOCKTON, Calif. — In a unanimous vote at their Tuesday meeting, Stockton city council members moved to honor the life and legacy of a local fallen hero by renaming a cul-de-sac after U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem. Gnem, known by family and friends as Bobby, was one of nine...
1 dead, 3 in hospital after shooting in Galt
GALT, Calif. — Galt police have opened their first homicide investigation of the year after a deadly shooting Monday night. Few details surrounding the shooting has been released at this time, but police confirmed that one person is dead and three others are in the hospital. Chief Brian Kalinowski...
Suspect arrested after shooting, killing man, Manteca Police say
MANTECA, Calif. — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Manteca Sunday morning has been arrested, officials with the Manteca Police Department said in a Facebook post. According to police, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 33-year-old Edward Young Jr. allegedly shot a man in the 200 block...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Neighbors in Stockton seek changes at the Pershing Avenue offramp
STOCKTON, Calif. — In Stockton, community members living near the Pershing Avenue offramp are asking Caltrans and the City of Stockton to help make the area safer through traffic control amid larger traffic volumes and speeding drivers. Members of the Midtown Stockton community group hold signs at the base...
Stockton's Franklin High School unveils new athletics complex
STOCKTON, Calif. — Students at Stockton's Franklin High School have a new set of fields, courts and facilities after a multi-year construction project wrapped up on campus Thursday. A ribbon cutting was held Thursday morning at the new Franklin High School Athletics Complex - a project in the works...
ABC10
Sacramento, CA
35K+
Followers
13K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT
Sacramento local newshttps://www.abc10.com/
Comments / 0