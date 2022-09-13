ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Modesto, CA

ABC10

Man accused of stabbing woman multiple times in Galt

GALT, Calif. — A man is behind bars and facing allegations of attempted murder in Galt, police said Thursday. Galt Police Department said the stabbing happened near Lincoln Way and Wendy Hope Drive and found a woman who had multiple stab wounds after they arrived. Police said the suspect...
GALT, CA
ABC10

New Amazon facility in Turlock begins hiring process

TURLOCK, Calif — Amazon is getting ready to be among the top employers in the city of Turlock. The company has started hiring for their new fulfillment center in Turlock, which is expected to launch in the coming weeks. "We're excited to bring new job opportunities to Turlock as...
TURLOCK, CA
ABC10

Deputies seek whereabouts of missing 10-year-old in Ceres

CERES, Calif. — The Stanislaus County Sheriff's Office is calling for help as they try to find a missing 10-year-old boy. Deputies said Mekai Orr was last seen around 8:30 p.m. heading south on Richland Avenue from Hatch Road in Ceres. Deputies believe the boy might have been trying...
CERES, CA
ABC10

Man suspected in deadly shooting at Stockton motel

STOCKTON, Calif. — A man was arrested Wednesday on suspicion of shooting and killing a 51-year-old man on Saturday at a motel in Stockton. At 5:41 p.m. on September 10, officers with the Stockton Police Department said they responded to reports of a shooting at a motel in the 1300 block of Wilson Way near Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard. Officers said they found a 51-year-old man inside of a room who had been shot and was later pronounced dead.
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

1 still sought after alleged gang-motivated stabbing in Turlock

TURLOCK, Calif. — Two men are behind bars and one other are on the run after an alleged gang-motivated stabbing in Turlock. Turlock Police Department said the stabbing happened Friday at Lander and Bernell avenues just after 8:15 a.m. A 28-year-old Hispanic man was found stabbed in the area and taken to the hospital, where he ultimately died. He was later identified as David Gomez Mendoza, 28 of Modesto.
TURLOCK, CA
ABC10

Sacramento area sideshow crackdown nets 30 impounded cars, 5 arrests

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — Aerial footage released Monday by California Highway Patrol's (CHP) Air Operations shows weekend sideshows across the Sacramento area just moments before police caught up to them. Police from agencies in Sacramento, Elk Grove and Rancho Cordova helped impound more than 30 vehicles and arrest five people...
SACRAMENTO, CA
ABC10

Stockton cul-de-sac to be renamed in honor of Bobby Gnem

STOCKTON, Calif. — In a unanimous vote at their Tuesday meeting, Stockton city council members moved to honor the life and legacy of a local fallen hero by renaming a cul-de-sac after U.S. Navy Hospitalman Christopher Gnem. Gnem, known by family and friends as Bobby, was one of nine...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

1 dead, 3 in hospital after shooting in Galt

GALT, Calif. — Galt police have opened their first homicide investigation of the year after a deadly shooting Monday night. Few details surrounding the shooting has been released at this time, but police confirmed that one person is dead and three others are in the hospital. Chief Brian Kalinowski...
GALT, CA
ABC10

Suspect arrested after shooting, killing man, Manteca Police say

MANTECA, Calif. — The suspect accused of shooting and killing a man in Manteca Sunday morning has been arrested, officials with the Manteca Police Department said in a Facebook post. According to police, around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, 33-year-old Edward Young Jr. allegedly shot a man in the 200 block...
MANTECA, CA
ABC10

Neighbors in Stockton seek changes at the Pershing Avenue offramp

STOCKTON, Calif. — In Stockton, community members living near the Pershing Avenue offramp are asking Caltrans and the City of Stockton to help make the area safer through traffic control amid larger traffic volumes and speeding drivers. Members of the Midtown Stockton community group hold signs at the base...
STOCKTON, CA
ABC10

Stockton's Franklin High School unveils new athletics complex

STOCKTON, Calif. — Students at Stockton's Franklin High School have a new set of fields, courts and facilities after a multi-year construction project wrapped up on campus Thursday. A ribbon cutting was held Thursday morning at the new Franklin High School Athletics Complex - a project in the works...
STOCKTON, CA
Community Policy