TURLOCK, Calif. — Two men are behind bars and one other are on the run after an alleged gang-motivated stabbing in Turlock. Turlock Police Department said the stabbing happened Friday at Lander and Bernell avenues just after 8:15 a.m. A 28-year-old Hispanic man was found stabbed in the area and taken to the hospital, where he ultimately died. He was later identified as David Gomez Mendoza, 28 of Modesto.

TURLOCK, CA ・ 3 DAYS AGO