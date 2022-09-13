ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Little Rock, AR

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Natural State Jackpot’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Arkansas Lottery’s “Natural State Jackpot” game were:

08-22-25-34-37

(eight, twenty-two, twenty-five, thirty-four, thirty-seven)

Estimated jackpot: $60,000

Comments / 0

Related
KTLO

Arkansas Scholarship Lottery unveils new draw game

The Arkansas Scholarship Lottery is unveiling a new draw game this month in hopes of giving Arkansans another chance to win big while continuing to help fund scholarships for students in the state. The LOTTO – as the new game is called – debuts Sept. 18. The starting jackpot is...
ARKANSAS STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Little Rock, AR
Lifestyle
City
Little Rock, AR
Local
Arkansas Lifestyle
State
Arkansas State
magnoliareporter.com

Four South Arkansas residents pass Arkansas Bar Exam

The Uniform Bar Exam was administered in Arkansas on July 26 and 27. Four South Arkansas residents successfully completed the Bar Examination, the Multistate Professional Responsibility Examination (MPRE), completed all other requirements, and will be certified to the Clerk of the Arkansas Supreme Court for admission as attorneys licensed to practice law in Arkansas.
ARKANSAS STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jackpot#Natural State#The Arkansas Lottery
KATV

A victim no more: Miss Arkansas USA's encounter with a serial attacker

Little Rock (KATV) — Rylie Wagner was nearly abducted in 2018 by a man with a long history of attacking women. Her quick thinking and awareness of the situation kept her safe, but she's speaking out for the first time in hopes of helping other women. Tuesday on Channel 7 News at 10, her connection with murdered Arkansas beauty queen Nona Dirksmeyer and how she's now advocating for victim's rights.
ARKANSAS STATE
kasu.org

Interview with Democratic Candidate for Arkansas Governor Chris Jones

On his way to an event in Jonesboro, Democratic Gubernatorial candidate Chris Jones talked over the phone to KASU News Director Johnathan Reaves about his campaign, the Biden administrations Title IX proposals, and what he is hearing from Arkansas voters. Click on the listen button for the entire interview. Johnathan...
KSLA

AAPD: Man wanted in Little Rock arrested after foot chase in Ashdown

ASHDOWN, Ark. (KSLA) - A man that was wanted for burglary and theft in Little Rock, Ark. has been arrested in Ashdown, Ark. At 5:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Sept. 14, the Ashdown Arkansas Police Department (AAPD) encountered Robert Edward Gregory Jr., who was wanted in Little Rock for alleged burglary and theft.
ASHDOWN, AR
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Hobbies
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Lottery
ktoy1047.com

Arkansas receives approval for $54.1 million EV grant

Along with 34 other states, Arkansas is now approved for the funding which will go towards installing charging along the Department of Transportation’s Designated EV Corridors. The plan by the DOT will have charging stations every 50 miles along interstates 30,40, and 49 with four charging ports per station....
ARKANSAS STATE
The Associated Press

NJ casino, online, sports betting revenue up 10% in August

ATLANTIC CITY, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey’s casinos, horse tracks that offer sports betting and the online partners of both types of gambling outlets won $470.6 million from gamblers in August, up more than 10% from a year earlier, according to figures released Friday by state gambling regulators. The amount of money won from in-person gamblers at casinos was nearly $274 million, up 4.4% from a year earlier. But that total still lagged behind the level of August 2019, before the coronavirus pandemic hit, when the total was more than $286 million. Returning to pre-pandemic levels for in-person gamblers has been the main goal of Atlantic City’s nine casinos, regardless of the fact that money from internet and sports betting continues to grow. Those revenue streams are misleading, casino executives say, because casinos do not get to keep all that money; it must be shared with third parties including tech platforms and sportsbooks. By some estimates, as much as 70% of internet and sports betting money is not retained by the casinos.
ATLANTIC CITY, NJ
THV11

Arkansas grocery stores raise prices to keep up with inflation

LITTLE ROCK, Ark. — During the past year, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who hasn't been affected by inflation, and if you were to take a look at downtown Little Rock, that can easily be seen. Luke Angelo, Assistant Manager at Stratton's Market explained that things have been...
The Associated Press

Parents win key ruling in Michigan newborn blood dispute

DETROIT (AP) — A judge has found key parts of Michigan’s newborn blood-testing program unconstitutional in a challenge by four parents who raised concerns about how leftover samples are used long after screening for rare diseases. The lawsuit is not a class action. But the decision this week is likely to have an impact on how the state maintains millions of dried blood spots and makes them available for outside research. Research with newborn blood spots occurs in other states, too. “Michigan undoubtedly has some level of interest in detecting rare blood diseases in its infant population,” U.S. District Judge Thomas Ludington said. “But ... defendants’ post-testing conduct is not necessary to effectuate that interest because ‘the health of the child is no longer at stake.’”
MICHIGAN STATE
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

1M+
Followers
521K+
Post
524M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy