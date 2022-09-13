ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Trenton, NJ

Winning numbers drawn in ‘Cash4Life’ game

By The Associated Press
 3 days ago

TRENTON, N.J. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the “Cash4Life” game were:

21-31-37-42-60, Cash Ball: 1

(twenty-one, thirty-one, thirty-seven, forty-two, sixty; Cash Ball: one)

