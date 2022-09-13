ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
rolling out

PnB Rock fatally shot at popular LA restaurant

PnB Rock has been shot. A video of the Philadelphia rapper appearing to show him lying on the floor surrounded by blood has circulated on social media. Due to its graphic content, rolling out will not share the video. The incident happened at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles. Reportedly, 20 minutes before the shooting, his girlfriend posted a photo of her plate on her Instagram Story.
LOS ANGELES, CA
TheDailyBeast

Tekashi 6ix9ine Ridicules Murder of Rapper PnB Rock at Roscoe’s

On Monday, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine posted on his Instagram story, “Homie died over [waffle emoji].” While the message may appear cryptic, fans knew that the rapper’s long held beef with Philadelphian singer-songwriter PnB Rock had come to an end Monday when the artist was murdered at a South Los Angeles Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles. PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was reportedly with with his family when he was robbed and brutally attacked while eating at the establishment, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore in a statement made on Tuesday. Police believe that the attacker knew where to find Allen based off of an Instagram post his girlfriend made, tagging the location of the restaurant. Read it at All HipHop
LOS ANGELES, CA
HipHopDX.com

Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death

Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
LOS ANGELES, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
City
Los Angeles, CA
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
People

Rapper PnB Rock Dead After Being Robbed and Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles

The 30-year-old was shot in front of his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang as they ate lunch Monday Rapper PnB Rock has died after being shot during a robbery in a Los Angeles famed Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles restaurant Monday. He was 30 years old. The Los Angeles Police Department's Captain Kelly Muniz did not name the rapper but said in a news briefing shared by FOX LA on Monday that a "victim was sitting at a table eating with a female witness when he was approached by...
LOS ANGELES, CA
Daily Mail

Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in broad daylight robbery-gone-wrong at LA-area Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant: Artist spoke just DAYS ago about being targeted in several failed robbery attempts by 'bold' criminals acting with impunity

PnB Rock was shot to death Monday during a robbery at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, police said. Los Angles police Capt. Kelly Muniz told the Los Angeles Times that there was a shooting at the eatery - which is located at Main Street and Manchester Avenue - at around 1 p.m. Monday. Muniz did not confirm the name of the victim.
LOS ANGELES, CA
BET

Ice-T Comments On LA Gang Culture After Unfortunate Passing Of PNB Rock: “It’s Not A Game”

Ice-T had words following the unfortunate passing of PNB Rock, who was shot and killed on Monday afternoon (September 12). Rock was dining at an Inglewood location of Roscoe’s House of Chicken’N Waffles with his girlfriend, Steph. A source connected to TMZ shared the rapper was likely targeted, especially in light that there were no injuries inflicted on anyone else in the vicinity.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Nicki Minaj
Person
Pnb Rock
Person
Ed Sheeran
Person
Dj Akademiks
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus Celebrities#Linus Entertainment#Rapper#Shooting#Violent Crime#Philadelphia Rapper Pnb#Chicken Waffles#Rolling Stone
thesource.com

Today In Hip Hop History: Sugar Hill Gang Released ‘Rapper’s Delight’ 43 Years Ago

On today’s date, 43 years ago, Hip Hop’s first Billboard Top 40 single, “Rapper’s Delight,” was released by Englewood, New Jersey’s Sugarhill Gang. As one of Hip Hop’s earliest relics, this single, written by The Cold Crush Brothers’ own Grandmaster Caz, is credited with bringing the art of rap to a multicultural mainstream audience.
HIP HOP

Comments / 0

Community Policy