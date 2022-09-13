Read full article on original website
PnB Rock fatally shot at popular LA restaurant
PnB Rock has been shot. A video of the Philadelphia rapper appearing to show him lying on the floor surrounded by blood has circulated on social media. Due to its graphic content, rolling out will not share the video. The incident happened at Roscoe’s Chicken and Waffles in Los Angeles. Reportedly, 20 minutes before the shooting, his girlfriend posted a photo of her plate on her Instagram Story.
Tekashi 6ix9ine Ridicules Murder of Rapper PnB Rock at Roscoe’s
On Monday, rapper Tekashi 6ix9ine posted on his Instagram story, “Homie died over [waffle emoji].” While the message may appear cryptic, fans knew that the rapper’s long held beef with Philadelphian singer-songwriter PnB Rock had come to an end Monday when the artist was murdered at a South Los Angeles Roscoe’s House of Chicken & Waffles. PnB Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, was reportedly with with his family when he was robbed and brutally attacked while eating at the establishment, according to Los Angeles Police Chief Michel Moore in a statement made on Tuesday. Police believe that the attacker knew where to find Allen based off of an Instagram post his girlfriend made, tagging the location of the restaurant. Read it at All HipHop
HipHopDX.com
Boosie Badazz Warns Rappers Following PnB Rock’s Shooting Death
Boosie Badazz has issued a warning to rappers in the wake of PnB Rock‘s murder, saying artists should always be armed when walking around Los Angeles. The 30-year-old Philadelphia rapper passed away on Monday (September 12) after he was fatally shot while dining at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles.
musictimes.com
PnB Rock's GF at Fault Over Tragic Death? Rappers Defend Stephanie Sibounheuang After Shocking Murder
PnB Rock's untimely and tragic death led the internet to blame everything on his girlfriend, Stephanie Sibounheuang. The 30-year-old became the latest hip-hop artist to die following a fatal shooting in Los Angeles. The incident happened on Monday while he and Sibounheuang were dining at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles. Although...
PNB Rock Reportedly Shot, Killed, in LA at Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles
Philly’s rapper PNB Rock was just shot at the iconic restaurant, Roscoe’s Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles California.
Rapper PnB Rock Dead After Being Robbed and Shot at Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in Los Angeles
The 30-year-old was shot in front of his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang as they ate lunch Monday Rapper PnB Rock has died after being shot during a robbery in a Los Angeles famed Roscoe's House of Chicken 'N Waffles restaurant Monday. He was 30 years old. The Los Angeles Police Department's Captain Kelly Muniz did not name the rapper but said in a news briefing shared by FOX LA on Monday that a "victim was sitting at a table eating with a female witness when he was approached by...
Rapper PnB Rock shot dead in broad daylight robbery-gone-wrong at LA-area Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles restaurant: Artist spoke just DAYS ago about being targeted in several failed robbery attempts by 'bold' criminals acting with impunity
PnB Rock was shot to death Monday during a robbery at a Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles in South Los Angeles, police said. Los Angles police Capt. Kelly Muniz told the Los Angeles Times that there was a shooting at the eatery - which is located at Main Street and Manchester Avenue - at around 1 p.m. Monday. Muniz did not confirm the name of the victim.
BET
Ice-T Comments On LA Gang Culture After Unfortunate Passing Of PNB Rock: “It’s Not A Game”
Ice-T had words following the unfortunate passing of PNB Rock, who was shot and killed on Monday afternoon (September 12). Rock was dining at an Inglewood location of Roscoe’s House of Chicken’N Waffles with his girlfriend, Steph. A source connected to TMZ shared the rapper was likely targeted, especially in light that there were no injuries inflicted on anyone else in the vicinity.
Complex
PnB Rock Tributes Pour in From Drake, Nicki Minaj, Meek Mill, YG, and Many More Following Fatal Shooting
PnB Rock was senselessly shot and killed while being robbed inside a Roscoe’s House of Chicken ’N Waffles in South Los Angeles on Monday afternoon. Born Rakim Hasheem Allen, the Philly native and father of two was just 30 years old. Rappers, producers, and others in the hip-hop...
hotnewhiphop.com
Roscoe's Chicken & Waffles Reopens Less Than 24 Hours After PnB Rock's Death
Less than 24 hours after the death of PnB Rock, Roscoe's House of Chicken & Waffles was back open for business. The rapper was shot and killed at the restaurant on Monday while out dining with his girlfriend. While the Los Angeles location did resume operations on Tuesday, employees who...
Police Alert Pawn Shops to Be on Lookout for PnB Rock’s Stolen Jewelry
The investigation into the murder of PnB Rock is still ongoing as detectives are reportedly alerting pawn shops in the Los Angeles area to keep a lookout for the late rapper's stolen jewelry. According to a TMZ report, published on Wednesday (Sept. 14), detectives from the LAPD are working tirelessly...
musictimes.com
PnB Rock Shooter: Investigators' Difficult Game Plan of Capturing Suspect Revealed
PnB Rock was shot and killed on Monday, and the perpetrator has yet to be apprehended. An unknown guy demanded jewelry and other items before battling with the artist and firing fire on the 30-year-old musician, whose actual name is Rakim Hasheem Allen. According to the Los Angeles Times, authorities...
thesource.com
