Concord, NH

Winning numbers drawn in ‘World Poker Tour’ game

By The Associated Press
The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 3 days ago

CONCORD, N.H. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Monday evening’s drawing of the Maine Lottery’s “World Poker Tour” game were:

JH-AH-AS-10C-7D

(JH, AH, AS, 10C, 7D)

