Read full article on original website
Related
usf.edu
University of South Florida rises to its highest position ever in U.S. News & World Report rankings
The University of South Florida has hit an all-time high on U.S. News & World Report’s (U.S. News) annual ranking of the best colleges in America. In the new rankings released today, USF sits at No. 42 among all public universities and No. 97 among all universities public or private. This marks the fourth consecutive year that USF has ranked in the top 50 public universities and the first time USF has broken into the top 100 among all universities.
plantcityobserver.com
Plant City dentist to leave practice
Dentist David Ferry is retiring after serving Plant City for over four decades. Dr. David Ferry is a dentist who has been helping his patients maintain and develop beautiful smiles, but now after 46 years, he is ready to retire from his practice in Plant City. In October, he will...
unusualplaces.org
Hidden places to discover in Tampa
Often overlooked in favor of the glitz and glam of Miami or the theme park delights of Orlando, Tampa is one of Florida’s most underrated destinations. Written off for years thanks to a (largely unfair) sketchy reputation, Tampa has hit the headlines in the last few years, thanks to a booming food and live music scene, its unsung natural beauty, and its awesome climate. Hosting (and winning!) the Super Bowl in 2021 didn’t hurt either! These days, this long-misunderstood Florida gem is now beginning to get the attention it deserves. So if you are cruising from Florida and want to see what all the fuss is about, why not take a few days to explore Florida’s third-largest city? Here are some of the best hidden places to discover in Tampa.
Elevated mortgage rates push home prices even lower
Economists with Moody’s Analytics predict national home prices to decline 5% to 10%. In “significantly overvalued” housing markets, experts expect home prices to drop between 15% to 20%.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Derek Jeter’s $22M Tampa Bay mansion to be demolished, records show
The multi-million dollar mansion once owned by Yankees Hall of Famer Derek Jeter and rented by Tampa Bay Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady is reportedly set to be demolished.
ABC Action News
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | September 16-18
TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (September 16-18), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: The Florida Aquarium at 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Cost: $125. Info: Sip and savor tasting from craft breweries, enjoy small bites from local...
businessobserverfl.com
Miami developer to build almost 400 apartments, townhouses in St. Pete
A Miami developer is planning to build 376 apartments and townhouses on 39 acres in St. Petersburg. The development, which will be on Gandy Boulevard just off the Gandy Bridge, also will include a new marina and restaurant. Construction is expected to begin next year. The as-yet-to-be named development will...
Beach Beacon
American Craft Endeavors welcomes craft vendors, artists to Tarpon Springs
TARPON SPRINGS — With the arrival of fall, a popular favorite walk-along-the-dock event returns to North Pinellas with the Tarpon Springs Sponge Docks Art & Craft Festival, set for Saturday and Sunday, Sept. 24-25, along Dodecanese Boulevard in Tarpon Springs. Hours will be Saturday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m.;...
IN THIS ARTICLE
wild941.com
Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished
Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
A Cuban Date Night: Best Cuban Restaurants in Tampa
Cuban food: savory, flavorful, and never skimping on delicious! With Tampa’s rich Cuban history, it’s...
10NEWS
Tampa Bay couple's U-Haul repossessed by 'clerical mistake'; family says life belongings were dumped
A family moving from Missouri to Riverview, Florida, reported their U-Haul stolen. The company blamed an error in repossessing the truck and dumping its contents.
After public outcry, Tampa leaders call for ‘radical restart’ with ‘PURE’ wastewater plans
City council members all expressed either doubt or complete disapproval of PURE as a whole.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
‘Life-changing’ salary increase for employees at Hard Rock Tampa
One of the Bay area’s largest employers is investing $100 million into its team members. Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming said they are increasing wages for half of their workforce.
Manatee County's starting salary for teachers now among highest in Florida
The new contract between the Manatee Education Association (MEA) and the school district raises starting pay for teachers from $52,910 to $55,177.
Tampa temps begin slow cooldown into fall
Fall is quickly approaching, with the first official day of autumn coming on Sept. 22. It certainly doesn't feel like it in Florida, though.
Tampa Bay’s Best Brunch Spots
BRUNCHING IN TAMPA BAY: BEST BRUNCH SPOTS Brunch in Tampa is no joke – the...
Tampa Hard Rock raises hospitality wages, some by more than 60%
Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Tampa is significantly raising wages for hospitality workers, some by more than 60%.
10NEWS
Project SEARCH program helping adults with disabilities prepare for jobs
On Wednesday, she spoke proudly in front of a room full of people having gained new public engagement and communications skills as a Project SEARCH intern. "I didn't think that I would be able to get through these nine months," Kaspar said. "I've definitely learned a lot." The Project SEARCH...
Tampa woman’s fight for SS benefits underscores delays and other problems in system
Yard work is one of several new chores Mary Painter has to do since her husband Freno passed away unexpectedly in January.
Tampa Int’l Airport Approved For New Passenger Terminal
The aviation authority that governs Tampa International Airport (TPA) has cleared the way to begin construction on a fifth passenger terminal at the Florida airport. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority’s board of directors approved an operating budget that includes funding to start construction on the new $787.4 million terminal. Construction will begin in 2024 and is hoped to be completed by 2027.
Comments / 0