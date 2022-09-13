ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tampa, FL

University of South Florida rises to its highest position ever in U.S. News & World Report rankings

The University of South Florida has hit an all-time high on U.S. News & World Report’s (U.S. News) annual ranking of the best colleges in America. In the new rankings released today, USF sits at No. 42 among all public universities and No. 97 among all universities public or private. This marks the fourth consecutive year that USF has ranked in the top 50 public universities and the first time USF has broken into the top 100 among all universities.
Plant City dentist to leave practice

Dentist David Ferry is retiring after serving Plant City for over four decades. Dr. David Ferry is a dentist who has been helping his patients maintain and develop beautiful smiles, but now after 46 years, he is ready to retire from his practice in Plant City. In October, he will...
Hidden places to discover in Tampa

Often overlooked in favor of the glitz and glam of Miami or the theme park delights of Orlando, Tampa is one of Florida’s most underrated destinations. Written off for years thanks to a (largely unfair) sketchy reputation, Tampa has hit the headlines in the last few years, thanks to a booming food and live music scene, its unsung natural beauty, and its awesome climate. Hosting (and winning!) the Super Bowl in 2021 didn’t hurt either! These days, this long-misunderstood Florida gem is now beginning to get the attention it deserves. So if you are cruising from Florida and want to see what all the fuss is about, why not take a few days to explore Florida’s third-largest city? Here are some of the best hidden places to discover in Tampa.
What's happening in Tampa Bay this weekend? | September 16-18

TAMPA, Fla. — If you're looking for something fun to do this weekend (September 16-18), there's plenty of action happening around the Tampa Bay area. Where: The Florida Aquarium at 701 Channelside Drive, Tampa. Cost: $125. Info: Sip and savor tasting from craft breweries, enjoy small bites from local...
Mansion That Housed Tom Brady To Be Demolished

Tampa Bay’s most expensive home is scheduled to be demolished. Tampa Bay Times reports, Derek Jeter’s former mansion, which also was the home for Tom Brady is getting tore down. The mansion worth $22.5M, & is listed as the most expensive home in Tampa is scheduled for demolition. It was sold last year & resides in Davis Island.
Project SEARCH program helping adults with disabilities prepare for jobs

On Wednesday, she spoke proudly in front of a room full of people having gained new public engagement and communications skills as a Project SEARCH intern. "I didn't think that I would be able to get through these nine months," Kaspar said. "I've definitely learned a lot." The Project SEARCH...
Tampa Int’l Airport Approved For New Passenger Terminal

The aviation authority that governs Tampa International Airport (TPA) has cleared the way to begin construction on a fifth passenger terminal at the Florida airport. The Hillsborough County Aviation Authority’s board of directors approved an operating budget that includes funding to start construction on the new $787.4 million terminal. Construction will begin in 2024 and is hoped to be completed by 2027.
