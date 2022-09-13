ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

North Platte Telegraph

Facing coaching changes and a top-10 foe, Nebraska must lean on what it knows

LINCOLN — Thank goodness for football. Brandon Reilly held the thought countless times in December 2014. It would have been easy for Reilly — then a Nebraska sophomore receiver — to go down the social-media rabbit hole in the hours and days after the head coach he committed to, Bo Pelini, was fired.
North Platte Telegraph

Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Oklahoma

Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Oklahoma and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. Nebraska rush offense vs. Oklahoma rush defense. Bryan Applewhite is the current leader for Husker...
North Platte Telegraph

McKewon: We’re talking about tackling — and it’s not Nebraska’s first struggle with a lost art

Bo Pelini said he was pointing the thumb. He usually did that after a rough performance from his defense. And in 2012 at UCLA, the Blackshirts had one of their worst nights. NU — No. 16 at the time — allowed 653 yards to the talent-laden Bruins. Husker defenders slipped and slid all night on the tight Rose Bowl grass, missing too many tackles to count.
North Platte Telegraph

Pick Six Podcast: Why Scott Frost got fired and what Nebraska needs next

In this episode, the crew reflects on the recent change of leadership and the end of Husker football's Scott Frost era. Will Mickey Joseph pull through in the Big Ten and, how will the change of direction affect this weekend's Oklahoma game? Later, they discuss the key traits that Trev Alberts is looking in a new coach next season.
North Platte Telegraph

Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph

$50 million grant to help raze barracks-like Omaha public housing complex

OMAHA — A $50 million federal grant is to help launch what could be a $300 million makeover of the city’s largest public housing complex and South Omaha neighborhoods that surround it. People are also reading…. Partners involved in the overhaul — the City of Omaha, Omaha Housing...
