Read full article on original website
Related
North Platte Telegraph
Facing coaching changes and a top-10 foe, Nebraska must lean on what it knows
LINCOLN — Thank goodness for football. Brandon Reilly held the thought countless times in December 2014. It would have been easy for Reilly — then a Nebraska sophomore receiver — to go down the social-media rabbit hole in the hours and days after the head coach he committed to, Bo Pelini, was fired.
North Platte Telegraph
Two-Minute Drill: Key matchups that will decide Nebraska-Oklahoma
Each week, the Two-Minute Drill provides an in-depth breakdown on all the key matchups that will decide a winner in the Huskers' game. Here's what Oklahoma and Nebraska bring to the showdown. * * *. Nebraska rush offense vs. Oklahoma rush defense. Bryan Applewhite is the current leader for Husker...
North Platte Telegraph
John Cook on the radio: Hames’ injury, improving Hord’s hitting and the latest on a PBA match
The start of the season for the Nebraska volleyball team has been impacted by injuries, the latest being to setter Nicklin Hames. Hames had to take herself out of the match during the third set against Stanford on Tuesday due to an apparent muscle injury, and Hames may not be able to play during Sunday’s match at No. 13 Kentucky.
North Platte Telegraph
Sam McKewon's picks: The Big Ten West is a no-good, very bad division — that Fleck or Brohm will win
LINCOLN — It peaked, when you think about it, the night Scott Frost and some of his trusted men flew into Lincoln Airport. I’m not talking about Frost’s tenure at Nebraska. I’m talking about the Big Ten West. The night Frost returned to NU, Wisconsin had...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
North Platte Telegraph
Comparing Nebraska and Oklahoma since NU left the Big 12 — and from last year's matchup
It’s been a while since the Sooners were last spotted in Lincoln. The last time Nebraska welcomed Oklahoma to Memorial Stadium, starting quarterback Casey Thompson was 11 years old and interim head coach Mickey Joseph was building up experience at NAIA Langston. But, not everyone was so far away...
North Platte Telegraph
McKewon: We’re talking about tackling — and it’s not Nebraska’s first struggle with a lost art
Bo Pelini said he was pointing the thumb. He usually did that after a rough performance from his defense. And in 2012 at UCLA, the Blackshirts had one of their worst nights. NU — No. 16 at the time — allowed 653 yards to the talent-laden Bruins. Husker defenders slipped and slid all night on the tight Rose Bowl grass, missing too many tackles to count.
North Platte Telegraph
Oklahoma-Nebraska predictions and random over/unders: Here are our best bets
Well, here we go. Game 1 of the Mickey Joseph era as interim coach, and it's Oklahoma. Big Noon Kickoff will be in the house, and so will 80,000-plus curious fans to see how the Huskers look after Scott Frost. Here's how we see the game playing out. Who scores...
North Platte Telegraph
Just askin': Rehashing Scott Frost's firing, why cheer/dance isn't an NCAA sport
Welcome to the Lincoln Journal Star’s Just Askin' mailbag. The premise is straightforward. You ask me some questions, I attempt to answer them. Doesn’t have to just be football. Can be volleyball, basketball, softball, baseball — you name it. If you want your question included in next...
RELATED PEOPLE
North Platte Telegraph
Recruiting: Bellevue West stars, Indiana DB headline Nebraska's visitor list for Oklahoma
LINCOLN — A truckload of in-state standouts, two three-star prospects from Indiana, and one of the Midwest’s top 2024 defensive tackles are among the expected visitors for Nebraska’s rivalry game with Oklahoma. It’s likely a more modest group of recruits than who might have visited if Nebraska...
North Platte Telegraph
Pick Six Podcast: Why Scott Frost got fired and what Nebraska needs next
In this episode, the crew reflects on the recent change of leadership and the end of Husker football's Scott Frost era. Will Mickey Joseph pull through in the Big Ten and, how will the change of direction affect this weekend's Oklahoma game? Later, they discuss the key traits that Trev Alberts is looking in a new coach next season.
North Platte Telegraph
No. 9 Stanford knocks off No. 2 Nebraska in four sets for Huskers' first loss of season
All-American right-side hitter Kendall Kipp had 15 kills and freshman Elia Rubin had 13 kills to lead No. 9 Stanford to a 27-25, 25-22, 19-25, 27-25 win against Nebraska on Tuesday, giving Nebraska its first loss of the season. All but one of the sets was close, fitting for the...
North Platte Telegraph
Photos: No. 2 Nebraska, No. 9 Stanford meet in volleyball showdown
The Huskers hosted the Cardinal in a top-10 volleyball match Tuesday at the Devaney Sports Center. Journal Star photos by Noah Riffe.
IN THIS ARTICLE
North Platte Telegraph
Winning numbers drawn in 'Pick 3' game
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) _ The winning numbers in Thursday evening's drawing of the Nebraska Lottery's "Pick 3" game were:. Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.
North Platte Telegraph
$50 million grant to help raze barracks-like Omaha public housing complex
OMAHA — A $50 million federal grant is to help launch what could be a $300 million makeover of the city’s largest public housing complex and South Omaha neighborhoods that surround it. People are also reading…. Partners involved in the overhaul — the City of Omaha, Omaha Housing...
Comments / 0