MLB
Tough luck finds Monty in 1st speed bump as Cardinal
ST. LOUIS -- Coming into Tuesday, lefty Jordan Montgomery had been nearly flawless with the Cardinals, personally going 5-0 and his team winning all seven of his previous starts. Meanwhile, the Brewers entered as one of the NL’s weakest squads against left-handed pitching, and they had dejectedly taken notice of the rival Cardinals acquiring two difference-making southpaws before the Trade Deadline.
MLB
Garcia flashes prodigious power in career night
ARLINGTON -- Dermis Garcia hasn’t seen much success against left-handers at the big league level, but you wouldn't know it by the performance he put together in Tuesday's 8-7 loss to the Rangers at Globe Life Field. Playing in just his 20th Major league game, it's a pretty small...
MLB・
MLB
Witt's double in 9th 'a big situation' for Royals
MINNEAPOLIS -- When Hunter Dozier jogged to first base after a pinch-hit walk in the top of the ninth inning, he became the first Royals hitter not named MJ Melendez to get on base against the Twins on Tuesday night. And when Dozier jogged to second base after Melendez drew...
MLB
Dansby homer helps Braves inch closer to Mets
SAN FRANCISCO -- With the game on the line, who would you want at the plate in a critical situation? For Braves manager Brian Snitker, it's an easy answer: Dansby Swanson. "In big spots like that, in those situations, I wouldn't want anybody else up there," Snitker said. "He has a penchant for coming through in those situations, and he's putting together another really solid year, too."
MLB
Waites gets audition as SF evaluates pitching outlook
SAN FRANCISCO -- If the Giants wanted to give their fans a real thrill over the final 20 games of the regular season, something to whet their appetites for 2023, they could take a bold step and give top pitching prospect Kyle Harrison a callup for a game or two to see how those 180 strikeouts in 108 Minor League innings this season would translate in the Majors.
MLB
Minor League players recognized as part of MLBPA
Minor League players officially joined the MLB Players Association Wednesday after Major League Baseball voluntarily recognized the union as the players’ bargaining representatives. Less than one week after Commissioner Rob Manfred said the league was prepared to execute an agreement on voluntary recognition, an arbitrator certified the players’ union-authorization...
MLB・
MLB
Mariners well-girded to shake off shutout
SEATTLE -- It had been 72 games, 85 days and, based on the way they turned their season around after the last time it happened, it seemed like eons since the Mariners were shut out. But all good things come to an end, and Seattle is in a far better place after a 2-0 loss to the Padres on Tuesday night than the last time it was blanked.
MLB
Time-tested Waino-Yadi battery sets record that may never be broken
ST. LOUIS -- There are times, like on Wednesday when Cardinals franchise fixtures Adam Wainwright and Yadier Molina teamed together to make some history, that manager Oliver Marmol is reminded of the not-so-great moments when the pitcher and catcher were forced to persevere, reinvent themselves and find ways to keep chugging along this path toward historical greatness.
MLB
Bucs bank on Dominican-born trio to sweep Reds
CINCINNATI -- As the final weeks of the Pirates’ rebuilding season tick off the schedule, their bright, young core of talent is starting to collectively shine through. With a group of Dominican-born players -- Roansy Contreras, Oneil Cruz and Rodolfo Castro -- taking center stage, the Pirates finished off their first four-game sweep of the Reds since July 1991 with a 10-4 victory at Great American Ball Park on Wednesday afternoon.
MLB
Sampson, Cubs 'up to the challenge,' best deGrom
NEW YORK -- The Cubs aren’t in postseason contention, but they showed the Mets that they were a tough opponent in a 4-1 victory on Tuesday night at Citi Field. It was a game that saw Cubs right-hander Adrian Sampson outduel Mets ace Jacob deGrom. Sampson pitched six scoreless innings, allowed two hits and struck out three batters. He had the same strategy as teammate Javier Assad the previous night -- mix your pitches and the Mets will be perplexed. Sampson relied on his fastball, changeup and slider and didn’t allow a hit after the third inning.
MLB
Playoff-hopeful Brewers have to navigate history-seeking sluggers
ST. LOUIS -- After keeping Albert Pujols in the ballpark for two days as the Hall of Fame-bound slugger quests for 700 career home runs, the Brewers are about to partake in another home run hunt as Aaron Judge and the Yankees visit Milwaukee for the first time in eight years.
MLB
Henderson hits Little League HR, tallies career-high 4 RBIs
WASHINGTON -- The smile on Gunnar Henderson’s face had crept in before he touched home plate. He knew what he was doing. Upon contact, he was breaking out of the box, a scorcher off his bat out of the reach of Nationals third baseman Ildemaro Vargas, down the left-field line toward utility player César Hernández. His blinding speed might have allowed him to reach third regardless of what unfolded. Then Hernández bobbled the ball, and Henderson trotted home with ease.
MLB
Dodgers dominate way to reclaiming NL West
PHOENIX -- The party started with Clayton Kershaw -- who else? -- standing in the center of the room, bottle of champagne in hand. The 34-year-old left-hander had been in this position plenty before, but maybe never with a Dodgers team quite this talented around him. “I just want to...
MLB
Barrero out to prove he can stick in Majors
This story was excerpted from Mark Sheldon’s Reds Beat newsletter. To read the full newsletter, click here. And subscribe to get it regularly in your inbox. Among the younger Reds players on the active roster, shortstop Jose Barrero might be the one with the most to prove as he tries to solidify his spot for the 2023 season.
MLB
Despite homers, Marlins like Cabrera's progression
MIAMI -- In many ways, Marlins rookie right-hander Edward Cabrera reminds you of ace Sandy Alcantara from a few years ago. Both Dominican-born pitchers stand 6-foot-5. Both feature high-velocity fastballs and power changeups that induce weak contact. Both spent time as Top 100 prospects. It’s only natural that Cabrera would see his fellow countryman as a blueprint for success.
MLB
After wild 9th, Alcántara delivers with 10th-inning walk-off
PHOENIX -- Entering Wednesday night's game against the Dodgers, Sergio Alcántara had hit just four home runs during his two stints with the D-backs this year, but he certainly made them count -- all four either tied the game or gave the D-backs a lead. Alcántara added another homer...
MLB
Darvish delivers 8 scoreless to keep WC race unchanged
SEATTLE -- The National League Wild Card race is tightening. The schedule is getting tougher. Right now, every game feels like it might be the one that makes or breaks the Padres' season. And the bigger the moment, the better Yu Darvish seems to get. • Who else? Hader key...
MLB
Dealing with blister, Rodón still plans to finish strong
SAN FRANCISCO -- Go ahead and exhale, Giants fans. Carlos Rodón is fine, aside from a blister and a cracked fingernail that have come and gone all season. Rodón surpassed his career high in innings during a 4-1 victory against the Braves at Oracle Park on Wednesday afternoon, but he made the faithful sweat for a spell when he departed after five innings with only 71 pitches thrown and two hits allowed.
MLB
Gray draws plenty of looks with MLB season first
MINNEAPOLIS -- Sonny Gray watched fellow Twins right-hander Joe Ryan no-hit the Royals through seven innings on Tuesday and Gray knew he had to follow up with another strong outing on Wednesday night. The internal competition between the rotation mates meant having to try to top Ryan’s effort in the...
MLB
Rangers hit 3 HRs, but old habits sink club vs. A's
ARLINGTON -- One-run games have been the Rangers’ kryptonite all season long. On Tuesday night, the Rangers changed their fortunes with a walk-off win over the A’s, but on Wednesday, Texas couldn't quite complete the two-game sweep over Oakland. Instead, the Rangers suffered their franchise-record-setting 32nd one-run loss...
