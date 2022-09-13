Read full article on original website
Related
Biden declares tentative rail agreement a "win"
Speaking in the Rose Garden on Thursday, President Biden thanked the negotiators who brokered a last-minute deal averting a railroad strike that would have crippled the nation's still recovering supply chains. Why it matters: Biden's handling of the negotiations between the rail companies and their unions marked a pivotal moment...
Israeli officials in D.C. try to justify terrorist designation for 6 Palestinian NGOs
An Israeli delegation held talks in Washington last week to try to convince the State Department and U.S. intelligence agencies to back Israel's designation of six Palestinian civil society groups as terrorist organizations, three Israeli officials told Axios. Why it matters: The designation and other moves by Israel against the...
House passes bill to protect employment for civil service workers
House lawmakers on Thursday passed legislation that attempts to shore up protections for federal civil service employees. Why it matters: The bill comes after Axios' Jonathan Swan reported on plans by top allies of former President Trump to implement "Schedule F" if elected in 2024, allowing him to replace tens of thousands of civil servant positions and career posts with loyalists.
House panel probes threats to federal employees
The House Oversight Committee is investigating threats to the federal workforce and grilling the government agency charged with protecting it. Why it matters: The probe comes in response to highly charged Republican rhetoric over the FBI's search of Mar-a-Lago last month and increased funding for IRS agents in the Inflation Reduction Act.
RELATED PEOPLE
Schumer warns Democrats they will lose House majority: report
The House will lose its Democratic majority in the midterms, Majority Leader Chuck Schumer told fellow senators earlier this week, contradicting recent comments from Speaker Nancy Pelosi, Punchbowl News reports. Why it matters: The bearish warning come as Democrats had regained some hope of maintaining their majorities after a recent...
The number of people working remotely tripled during COVID
The number of people primarily working from home tripled between 2019 and 2021, per survey results released Thursday by the U.S. Census Bureau. Why it matters: The new figures provide a fresh look into how the pandemic upended how Americans work, play and live. By the numbers: 17.9% of people...
California Gov. Newsom signs "sweeping" new climate measures
California Gov. Gavin Newsom (D) signed "some of the nation’s most aggressive climate measures in history" to combat human-caused climate change into law on Friday. Why it matters: The legislative package "complements" the $54 billion in climate funding included in the state's budget earlier this year, Newsom's office said. The new laws come as the state nears the end of a harsh summer that brought record-breaking heat that tested its power grid and contributed to major wildfires.
How Putin's invasion impacts your power bill
Surging electricity costs are a fresh source of inflationary pressure. Driving the news: This week's Consumer Price Index report showed costs for electricity in the U.S. climbed at their fastest rate in 40 years. In August, average electricity prices were nearly 16% higher than they were in August 2021. Why...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Congress asking for federal probe into HCA hospital chain
A House oversight committee is asking for a federal investigation of the largest U.S. hospital chain and its admissions practices amid allegations of widespread fraud. Driving the news: Rep. Bill Pascrell (D-N.J.), chair of the House Ways and Means oversight subcommittee, this week asked the HHS to look into HCA Healthcare’s emergency department admissions.
How South Florida cities use COVID money to fund police
Several South Florida cities are among the local governments nationwide using federal COVID recovery funding to shore up their police departments and other law enforcement efforts. Driving the news: Through the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA), President Joe Biden gave U.S. cities and counties $350 billion to recover from the pandemic. Few limitations were put on how local governments could spend ARPA funds. The Marshall Project found that around $52.6 billion has been categorized as "revenue replacement," a vague catch-all category, while nearly half of that went to projects that mentioned police, law enforcement, courts, jails and prisons.Less than 10%...
Axios
Washington, DC
93K+
Followers
50K+
Post
89M+
Views
ABOUT
Smart brevity worthy of your time, attention and trust.https://www.axios.com/
Comments / 0