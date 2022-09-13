ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen hailed in Scotland as a ‘constant in all our lives’

EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.”
Britons pay their respects at Queen Elizabeth's coffin

EDINBURGH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - After queuing for hours to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth, the first members of the public to file past the coffin of Britain's longest-serving monarch on Monday spoke of their sadness and a sense of peace within the cathedral.
Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace

LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, making its way through a drizzly London as crowds lined the route for a glimpse of the hearse and to bid her a final farewell. People parked their cars along a normally busy road, got out and waved as the hearse, with lights inside illuminating the flag-draped coffin, made its way into London. In the city, people pressed in on the road and held their phones aloft as it passed. Thousands outside the palace cheered, shouted “God save the queen!” and clapped as the hearse swung around a roundabout in front of the queen’s official London residence and through the wrought iron gates. Her son, King Charles III, and other immediate family members waited inside. The coffin traveled to London from Edinburgh, where 33,000 people filed silently past it in the 24 hours at St. Giles’ Cathedral after it had been brought there from her cherished summer retreat, Balmoral. The queen — the only monarch many in the United Kingdom have ever known — died there Sept. 8 at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.
Queen Elizabeth
Queen Elizabeth Ii
Prince Harry Says 'I Don't Like England Much' in Viral Resurfaced Clip

The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put the Royal Family under the microscope in the last week, and a resurfaced clip of Prince Harry has once again gone viral. Many are once again discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate from the Royal Family, which they announced in 2020, and the backlash against Meghan has continued as she accompanied Prince Harry to London in the wake of the Queen's passing.
'Drama Behind The Scenes' Kept Meghan From Traveling To Balmoral With Harry

Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stayed in England amid news that the Queen was placed under medical supervision on Thursday. Their husbands Prince Harry and Prince William traveled to Balmoral to be at her bedside. But apparently, there was some "behind the scenes drama" regarding Meghan's plans. Meghan Markle...
