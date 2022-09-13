Read full article on original website
Queen hailed in Scotland as a ‘constant in all our lives’
EDINBURGH, Scotland (AP) — As Queen Elizabeth II’s four children walked silently behind, a hearse carried her flag-draped coffin Monday along a crowd-lined street in the Scottish capital to a cathedral, where a service of thanksgiving hailed the late monarch as a “constant in all of our lives for over 70 years.”
Britons pay their respects at Queen Elizabeth's coffin
EDINBURGH, Sept 12 (Reuters) - After queuing for hours to pay their respects to Queen Elizabeth, the first members of the public to file past the coffin of Britain's longest-serving monarch on Monday spoke of their sadness and a sense of peace within the cathedral.
‘All sorts of risk’: the expert unit keeping the royals safe before Queen’s funeral
An elite team is working to ensure royal family’s increased exposure does not endanger them
Casket of Queen Elizabeth II arrives at Buckingham Palace
LONDON (AP) — The coffin of Queen Elizabeth II returned to Buckingham Palace on Tuesday evening, making its way through a drizzly London as crowds lined the route for a glimpse of the hearse and to bid her a final farewell. People parked their cars along a normally busy road, got out and waved as the hearse, with lights inside illuminating the flag-draped coffin, made its way into London. In the city, people pressed in on the road and held their phones aloft as it passed. Thousands outside the palace cheered, shouted “God save the queen!” and clapped as the hearse swung around a roundabout in front of the queen’s official London residence and through the wrought iron gates. Her son, King Charles III, and other immediate family members waited inside. The coffin traveled to London from Edinburgh, where 33,000 people filed silently past it in the 24 hours at St. Giles’ Cathedral after it had been brought there from her cherished summer retreat, Balmoral. The queen — the only monarch many in the United Kingdom have ever known — died there Sept. 8 at age 96 after 70 years on the throne.
King Charles was merely a son lost in his grief as he walked slowly behind the Queen’s coffin
FOR a few minutes yesterday it was easy to forget Charles is our King. Walking slowly behind the Queen’s coffin, he was merely a son lost in his grief. For all his new status, his uniform and the finery of the Royal siblings alongside him, they were briefly just three brothers and a sister — united, equal and in lockstep — honouring the mother they loved.
Prince Harry Says 'I Don't Like England Much' in Viral Resurfaced Clip
The death of Queen Elizabeth II has put the Royal Family under the microscope in the last week, and a resurfaced clip of Prince Harry has once again gone viral. Many are once again discussing Prince Harry and Meghan Markle's decision to separate from the Royal Family, which they announced in 2020, and the backlash against Meghan has continued as she accompanied Prince Harry to London in the wake of the Queen's passing.
Soccer-Ramsey strike gives Villa 1-0 win over Southampton
BIRMINGHAM, England, Sept 16 (Reuters) - Jacob Ramsey netted his first goal of the season to give Aston Villa a scrappy 1-0 home victory over Southampton in the Premier League on Friday and snap a run of four games without a win.
King to stay at Clarence House while major works completed at Buckingham Palace
The King will use Clarence House as his home for the time being, with major building work at Buckingham Palace yet to be completed. Buckingham Palace is considered Monarchy HQ and Charles III has already held a series of audiences with the PM, cabinet ministers and Realm High Commissioners at the famous London landmark.
Repentant Alex Hales determined to grab ‘chance to right the wrongs’
Alex Hales’ drive home from the England training camp in Cardiff in April 2019 felt like the longest journey of his life. That morning England’s former managing director, Ashley Giles, had told Hales he was being kicked out of England’s World Cup squad because he had failed a second recreational drugs test.
'Drama Behind The Scenes' Kept Meghan From Traveling To Balmoral With Harry
Both Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton stayed in England amid news that the Queen was placed under medical supervision on Thursday. Their husbands Prince Harry and Prince William traveled to Balmoral to be at her bedside. But apparently, there was some "behind the scenes drama" regarding Meghan's plans. Meghan Markle...
Prince William honoured to be made Prince of Wales - statement
LONDON, Sept 11 (Reuters) - Prince William said he was honoured to be made the new Prince of Wales when he spoke with Welsh First Minister Mark Drakeford on Sunday, Kensington Palace said in a statement.
King Charles III addresses Parliament, leads queen's procession in Scotland
Sept. 12 (UPI) -- Britain's King Charles III made his first speech as monarch to the British parliament on Monday before traveling to Scotland to lead the procession of his mother's coffin. Charles gave the speech from Westminster Hall in London in a traditional ceremony in which lawmakers expressed their...
