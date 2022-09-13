ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rapper PnB Rock Dies at 30 After L.A. Shooting

By Abid Rahman
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 3 days ago

Philadelphia rapper PnB Rock was fatally shot during a robbery at a South Los Angeles restaurant on Monday afternoon, the Los Angeles Times reported , citing law enforcement sources. He was 30.

Rock, whose real name is Rakim Allen, had been at a Roscoe’s House of Chicken ‘N Waffles on Main Street and Manchester Avenue with his girlfriend Stephanie Sibounheuang. The LAPD told the LAT that the shooting took place at 1:15 p.m. and that the suspect brandished a firearm inside the restaurant and demanded jewelry from the rapper.

Rock was transported to a hospital and pronounced dead at 1:59 p.m.

A rapper with a singing, melodic style, Rock was best known for his 2015 single “Fleek” and 2016 single “Selfish”, the latter of which peaked at No. 51 on the Billboard Hot 100 and boasts over 340 million streams on Spotify. He collaborated with the likes of Ed Sheeran, Chance the Rapper, Young Thug, 2 Chainz and Wiz Khalifa. He released his latest song, “Luv Me Again,” on Sept. 2.

Rock was born Rakim Hasheem Allen on Dec. 9, 1991, in the Germantown neighborhood of Philadelphia. Rock was one of five boys raised by a single mother, Hanunah. He was named after rapper MC Rakim of the hip hop duo Eric B. & Rakim. He had a troubled upbringing, spending time living in shelters, but began rapping at an early age. His stage name is an acronym of Pastorius and Baynton, a Germantown street corner near where he grew up.

He attended Germantown High, but failed to graduate after being expelled for repeated disciplinary issues. At 19, he was sentenced to 33 months in state prison for drug-related crimes.

Rock told the Philadelphia Inquirer in 2018 that his time in state prison was crucial to his development as an artist. “In the penitentiary, you have music all around you,” he says. “People are making beats on keyboards and rapping in circles all day. I was part of that. I’d go into my cell and write music on my own time.”

His early mixtapes were largely prison-penned songs. He released his first mixtape, Real N*gga Bangaz , in 2014, followed by RnB 2 and RnB 3 , both released in 2015. After garnering social media attention, Rock released a fourth mixtape in 2016, Money, Hoes & Flows , which featured fellow rapper-crooner Fetty Wap.

In January 2017, Rock released GTTM: Goin Thru the Motions via Atlantic Records. The record was initially billed as his debut album but later categorized as a mixtape. The record featured the hit single “Selfish” and featured marquee guest appearances from the likes of Wiz Khalifa, YFN Lucci, A Boogie wit da Hoodie, Quavo and Ty Dolla Sign. The mixtape peaked at No. 28 on the Billboard 200.

Rock’s next release was the November 2017 release Catch These Vibes , considered the rapper’s studio debut album. Peaking at No. 17 on the Billboard 200, Catch These Vibes spawned two singles, “Feelins” and “Issues”, and featured guest spots from Wiz Khalifa, Juicy J, Roy Woods and Smokepurpp.

In 2019, Rock released the double album, TrapStar Turnt PopStar, which debuted at No. 4 on the Billboard 200, becoming the rapper’s first top 10 album. “I’m not an overnight success at all. I put in work and now it’s my time,” he told Billboard during the album’s release. “I was one of the motherfuckers who paid to get on stage at one point in my career. I went to SXSW like two different times and paid a few hundred to get on that stage.”

TrapStar Turnt PopStar featured guest appearances from Lil Durk, Tee Grizzley, XXXTentacion, Quavo, Mally Mall, Diplo, Lil Skies, Tory Lanez, Lil Wayne, Roddy Ricch, and YoungBoy Never Broke Again and spawned three singles.

As featured artist, Rock had prominent guest spots on YFN Lucci’s 2016 hit “Everyday We Lit,” Meek Mill’s 2018 song “Dangerous” and Ed Sheeran’s 2019 song “Cross Me.”

