Pittsburgh, PA

Report: Steelers LB T.J. Watt Expected to Return This Season

By Noah Strackbein
 3 days ago

The Pittsburgh Steelers get great news on T.J. Watt's injury.

PITTSBURGH -- The Pittsburgh Steelers get the best news possible on outside linebacker T.J. Watt's injury. The reigning Defensive Player of the Year will not require surgery on his pectoral injury and should return at some point during the season, according to NFL Network.

Watt was waiting for the results of a second and third opinion on whether to proceed with surgery or go through rehab on his torn pectoral muscle. He is “still waiting” for final confirmation, but the belief is he will opt for rehab which means he is likely to miss six weeks of the regular season.

During Watt's absence, Malik Reed and Jamir Jones will fill the roll opposite of Alex Highsmith. Both spoke about replacing the All-Pro during his injury and agreed that it'll take a complete team effort to fill Watt's shoes.

"It's tough," Reed said on replacing Watt. "He's a great player. Defensive Player of the Year. Led the league in sacks. It's hard to replace a guy like that, but I think that we have the guys in the room to make up for what we'll be missing in him. I'm just excited for the road ahead."

The Baltimore Sun

With fully guaranteed deal, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson could help ‘pave the way’ for NFL contracts

With Ravens quarterback Lamar Jackson declining to talk Wednesday about his suspended contract talks — “I’m focused on the Dolphins now,” he told reporters — his last public comments on the matter this year could, appropriately enough, be about the issue of guaranteed money. After Sunday’s season-opening win over the New York Jets, a reporter asked Jackson whether he’d turned down an offer of a ...
BALTIMORE, MD
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pittsburgh, PA
