Fentanyl overdose deaths on the rise in Arkansas

By Macy Davis
 3 days ago

SILOAM SPRINGS, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Drug overdose deaths are on the rise in Arkansas. According to CDC data, there was a 41% increase from 2019 to 2020. As for fentanyl overdose deaths in the state, there was a 73.2% increase from 2019 to 2020.

The North America Rotary Action for Addiction Prevention announced it’s distributing a higher dose of Naloxone that is more effective at preventing fentanyl overdose deaths. The standard Naloxone dosage is 2 to 4 mg. This new dosage is 8 mg.

The doses will go to the Siloam Springs Police Department on Thursday, Sept. 15.

According to the North America RAG AP, the drug called Kloxxado, is half the price of other market products.

Task force leader, Larry Kenemore, said there have been times when first responders attempted to administer a lower dosage of Naloxone, but it wasn’t effective. This 8 mg dosage should address that issue.

Non-profit offers free overdose reversal, fentanyl testing kits at University of Arkansas

“If you look at the formulation, it’s actually absorbed much faster and works much faster than some of the other products that are on the market,” said Kenemore.

According to Kenemore, the naloxone device is easy to use. All that an individual would have to do is insert the naloxone device into one of the nostrils of the overdosed individual and administer the product.

The naloxone doses will also go to the Siloam Springs school resource officers.

“It’s going to protect our kids if they make some mistake and take something they shouldn’t take,” said Kenemore.

Gina Allgaier’s son overdosed on a fentanyl laced opioid in 2017. He was 21 years old. Allgaier started an organization called, “Speak Up About Drugs”, to help educate and advocate for families struggling with an addicted family member.

She said you never think it will be you who loses a family member to a drug overdose until it’s too late.

“If you think your kids will grow out of this, odds are they may not get a chance to grow out of it,” said Allgaier.

Kenemore and Allgaier both say widespread use and knowledge of Naloxone, is essential to reducing overdose deaths.

#Overdose Deaths#Fentanyl#Cdc#Drugs#University Of Arkansas
