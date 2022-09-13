OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT/CNN NEWSOURCE) - Dude isn’t your average canine. He’s a therapy dog and brings a smile to almost anyone he meets. Dude and his owner Linda Norling have been coming to Methodist Hospital since October of 2017. Due to the pandemic, Dude wasn’t able to visit starting in April 2020. However, they resumed their visits in May of this year, meeting with cancer patients in their rooms every week.

DISEASES & TREATMENTS ・ 11 HOURS AGO