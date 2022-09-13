Read full article on original website
Christian Wright, Oregon State’s projected starting point guard for ‘22-23, out indefinitely with knee injury
Oregon State sophomore guard Christian Wright, who transferred from Georgia last spring, is expected to miss a significant part of the 2022-23 season because of a knee injury. Wright, projected to become the Beavers’ starting point guard this season, suffered the injury during the Beavers’ overseas trip to Italy in August.
Oregon State mailbag: USC TV decision not a shot at Beavers, what happened to old Reser scoreboard?
The weekly exercise, where readers ask questions about all things Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive beat reporter Nick Daschel gives an answer. Is this a game (Montana State) where the Beavers will feel a little more relaxed by not being so much in their own heads? Will they go out and play loose rather than tight? -- @Beav_fan_in_NE.
Talkin’ Ducks: No. 25 Oregon matchup with No. 12 BYU could set tone for remainder of the season
The Oregon Ducks (1-1) rebounded from their disaster in Atlanta two weeks ago to throttle Eastern Washington 70-14 last Saturday. But what did the blowout victory over an FBS program truly tell us about the No. 25 Ducks?
Linebacker Jeff Bassa a key piece in new dime package for Oregon Ducks
Oregon’s third defense in as many seasons has brought about a variety of changes, one being the use of individual players in different personnel packages, including the dime package on obvious passing downs. Coach Dan Lanning and defensive coordinator Tosh Lupoi’s version of dime has a true interior defensive...
Oregon Ducks could use third different starting offensive line against BYU
Oregon’s offensive line has already had to shuffle lineups during the first two games of the season and might have a third different starting lineup this week against BYU. Starter Steven Jones missed practice on Tuesday and Wednesday due to an unspecified injury, and Jackson Powers-Johnson, who missed the season opener but played extensively at guard last week, was with the first team during practice for the No. 25 Ducks as they prepare to host the No. 12 Cougars on Saturday.
What Oregon Ducks can try to apply from how Baylor contained BYU’s run game
Oregon and BYU haven’t met in nearly 16 years, but there is plenty of familiarity among the coaching staffs and schematic similarities that could come into play during Saturday’s marquee matchup. No. 12 BYU is coming off a double-overtime win over Baylor, who runs a similar defense to...
Oregon Class 6A football Game of the Week: Tualatin Timberwolves vs. Wilsonville Wildcats
Wilsonville Wildcats football coach Adam Guenther has aged faster than normal during the past two weeks. The Wildcats, No. 3 in the OSAA Class 5A rankings, have played two wild and high-scoring games that were decided during the final minutes of the fourth quarter or in overtime.
Bo Nix, Oregon Ducks aiming for more explosive plays
Through two games, the Oregon Ducks have gotten much of what has come to be known as the Bo Nix experience. The former Auburn quarterback has long had a knack for avoiding pressure and creating some big plays, but also has suffered from some crucial miscues. Nix has delivered on both fronts so far for the No. 25 Ducks, with a costly interception in the season-opening loss to Georgia, and an extremely accurate and efficient performance, albeit against FCS competition, while throwing for a career-high five touchdowns against Eastern Washington.
Oregon State’s Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule features New Year’s Eve at Oregon, no UCLA on the road
Oregon State men’s basketball fans will want to keep Thursday and Saturday open during the Pac-12 season, as there’s a theme of consistency to the Beavers’ conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Pac-12 released playing dates for its 20-game conference schedule Thursday. Outside of the opening...
Is BYU a college football playoff contender, or will Oregon knock the Cougars down? College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On one episode of The College Football Survivor Show this week, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah dig into a big question that encapsulates the college football season so far -- Could BYU beat Alabama?. The Cougars are coming off a double overtime home win over Baylor,...
Peyton Woodyard, 5-star safety, has 'great' Oregon Ducks trip; USC Trojans visit up next
After thumping back-to-back Oregon 6A state champion Central Catholic 49-0 on Friday night at Autzen Stadium, some of the top St. John Bosco (California) football prospects remained in Eugene for unofficial visits. One of those top athletes was class of 2024 five-star safety Peyton Woodyard, who ...
Oregon State’s Tre’Shaun Harrison rewards coaches’ faith in Fresno State rally, but he knows there’s work ahead
It’s been said that pitchers need to have a short memory. The same goes for receivers, too. Oregon State Beavers wide receiver Tre’Shaun Harrison has had to have that approach early in the 2022 season after enduring a forgettable first six quarters. There were dropped passes, and a personal foul directly in front of Oregon State’s sideline.
Oregon State’s game Saturday against Montana State in Providence Park is sold out
Oregon State announced that Saturday’s 5 p.m. game against Montana State in Providence Park is a sellout. Providence Park’s football capacity is 25,218. The Beavers, playing their first game in Portland since 1986, have about 300 standing-room only tickets available to sell through the school’s website, osubeavers.com. Tickets can also still be purchased on the secondary ticket market from places like VividSeats, StubHub.
Oregon’s Caroline Inglis off to hot start on home course at LPGA Portland Classic
As Caroline Inglis lined up to hit the first shot of the AmazingCre Portland Classic, the dozen or so onlookers standing around the first tee offered muted applause. It might not have looked like a hometown hero’s welcome for Inglis, who is from Eugene, played her college golf at Oregon and currently lives in Vancouver. But having about 10 family members and friends watching Thursday as she played the first round of the annual LPGA Tour event helped put her at ease.
Oregon Ducks to face old teammate Kingsley Suamataia vs. BYU, which says he’s ‘something special’
Oregon will welcome back a former Duck when BYU visits Autzen Stadium on Saturday. Offensive tackle Kingsley Suamataia was at UO less than a year ago as a true freshman. Now the redshirt-freshman and former five-star recruit is the starting right tackle for the No. 12 Cougars.
UO board of trustees to vote to authorize land swap with city of Eugene for new indoor practice facility
The University of Oregon’s board of trustees is poised to vote to authorize a proposed land swap with the city of Eugene that the athletic department will use to build a new indoor football practice facility and two adjacent outdoor fields. The finance and facilities committee of UO’s board...
Thieves steal newlyweds' most prized possessions during Oregon coast honeymoon
SEAL ROCK, Ore. — What was supposed to be a beautiful honeymoon along the Oregon coast turned into a devastating experience for one newlywed couple when someone broke into their truck and stole all their belongings. Last Saturday, Carli and Joe Ghiorso took a vow to spend the rest...
Police departments are hiring, but Oregon's only police academy has a 6 month-long wait to get in
TIGARD, Ore. — Officer Jacob Teeny was hired by Tigard police in October 2021. Teeny said it's a career he was looking forward to. "My biggest thing that I've always wanted to do is just some type of public service," Teeny said. After getting hired, the department signed him...
Power Shutoff Notices Sent Prompted By Fire
Last week, Oregon fire danger concerns prompted power shutoff notices to be issued. Pacific Power notified 12,000 customers in five counties south and west of Portland of a potential public safety power shutoff. It was to take effect from early Friday through Saturday. Portland General Electric officials also talked about shutting off power in 10 areas because of the risk of fire. This move impacted about 30,000.
Oregon’s second largest wildfire burns 90K acres in Lane County
Despite some early morning rain showers Monday, the Cedar Creek Fire, like many of the wildfires burning across Oregon, did not let up.
