Provo, UT

The Oregonian

Oregon State mailbag: USC TV decision not a shot at Beavers, what happened to old Reser scoreboard?

The weekly exercise, where readers ask questions about all things Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive beat reporter Nick Daschel gives an answer. Is this a game (Montana State) where the Beavers will feel a little more relaxed by not being so much in their own heads? Will they go out and play loose rather than tight? -- @Beav_fan_in_NE.
CORVALLIS, OR
The Oregonian

Andrew Greif on how BYU helped Oregon ‘Win the Day’: Sports by Northwest podcast

Oregon and BYU’s football teams have not met since the 2006 Las Vegas Bowl. But that 38-8 BYU win served as a wakeup call for a suddenly stagnant Ducks program. In 2017, Andrew Greif, who was then the Ducks beat writer for The Oregonian/OregonLive, explored how that loss led Mike Bellotti to reconsider everything — including borrowing heavily from BYU’s cultural playbook. What followed for the Ducks was one of the best sustained runs of success in college football.
EUGENE, OR
fishduck.com

Do We Really Have to Play Boring and Blue BYU?

BYU–alternately known as Boring You Unmercifully–arrives as a wooden and waxen opponent this weekend for Our Beloved Ducks, and no, we don’t want them around any more than you want your dimwitted Aunt Mildred sitting at your Thanksgiving table two months from now. Somehow, and there must be fowl play involved, these lugubrious oafs from Utah got added to our football schedule.
PROVO, UT
The Oregonian

Will Oregon Ducks be able to contain BYU quarterback Jaren Hall?

For the Oregon Ducks to have success against BYU, they’ll need to contain one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in college football, Cougars redshirt junior Jaren Hall. Ranking in the top 25 last season in QBR (15th), total offense (19th) and passer efficiency (23rd), Hall threw for 2,583 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 307 yards and three scores in leading BYU to a 10-3 record.
EUGENE, OR
kslsports.com

BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game

PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
PROVO, UT
247Sports

WATCH: Oregon starting QB Bo Nix previews Oregon vs BYU

Hear from Oregon's starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's upcoming game against No. 12 BYU, how he evaluates his play vs Eastern Washington, the challenges the BYU defense presents, his play of the offensive line, and the explosiveness of Oregon's offense. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com...
PROVO, UT
The Oregonian

Oregon’s Caroline Inglis off to hot start on home course at LPGA Portland Classic

As Caroline Inglis lined up to hit the first shot of the AmazingCre Portland Classic, the dozen or so onlookers standing around the first tee offered muted applause. It might not have looked like a hometown hero’s welcome for Inglis, who is from Eugene, played her college golf at Oregon and currently lives in Vancouver. But having about 10 family members and friends watching Thursday as she played the first round of the annual LPGA Tour event helped put her at ease.
PORTLAND, OR
The Oregonian

Portland State lands former Oregon State forward Isaiah Johnson

Former Oregon State Beavers forward Isaiah Johnson has transferred to Portland State. The 6-foot-6 third-year Johnson put his name into the transfer portal last Friday after OSU secured a verbal commitment from Canadian post K.C. Ibekwe. Johnson, who lands on Portland State’s roster as a grant-in-aid signee, is eligible to...
PORTLAND, OR
violetskyadventures.com

The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion

One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
SALT LAKE CITY, UT
The Oregonian

The Oregonian

