As Caroline Inglis lined up to hit the first shot of the AmazingCre Portland Classic, the dozen or so onlookers standing around the first tee offered muted applause. It might not have looked like a hometown hero’s welcome for Inglis, who is from Eugene, played her college golf at Oregon and currently lives in Vancouver. But having about 10 family members and friends watching Thursday as she played the first round of the annual LPGA Tour event helped put her at ease.

PORTLAND, OR ・ 19 HOURS AGO