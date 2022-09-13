Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Women’s Volleyball: No. 10 Ohio State continues winning streak, bests No. 10 BYU, No. 5 Georgia Tech in Georgia Tech ClassicThe LanternColumbus, OH
Dragon Boat Races Were Held at Daybreak in South JordanS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
South Jordan City Has A Farmers Market on SaturdaysS. F. MoriSouth Jordan, UT
Pacific Islander Heritage Month Celebration In Lehi, UtahS. F. MoriLehi, UT
Related
Scouting the Cougars: 5 questions, prediction with a BYU writer
No. 25 Oregon (1-1) hosts No. 12 BYU (2-0) on Saturday (12:30 p.m., FOX) at Autzen Stadium. It’s the first UO home game featuring a ranked opponent since the Ducks defeated Washington in overtime in 2018. The Oregonian/OregonLive reached out to BYU beat reporter Kevin Reynolds (@Kevinreynolds30) of the...
Talkin’ Ducks: No. 25 Oregon matchup with No. 12 BYU could set tone for remainder of the season
The Oregon Ducks (1-1) rebounded from their disaster in Atlanta two weeks ago to throttle Eastern Washington 70-14 last Saturday. But what did the blowout victory over an FBS program truly tell us about the No. 25 Ducks?
Oregon State mailbag: USC TV decision not a shot at Beavers, what happened to old Reser scoreboard?
The weekly exercise, where readers ask questions about all things Oregon State athletics, and The Oregonian/OregonLive beat reporter Nick Daschel gives an answer. Is this a game (Montana State) where the Beavers will feel a little more relaxed by not being so much in their own heads? Will they go out and play loose rather than tight? -- @Beav_fan_in_NE.
Andrew Greif on how BYU helped Oregon ‘Win the Day’: Sports by Northwest podcast
Oregon and BYU’s football teams have not met since the 2006 Las Vegas Bowl. But that 38-8 BYU win served as a wakeup call for a suddenly stagnant Ducks program. In 2017, Andrew Greif, who was then the Ducks beat writer for The Oregonian/OregonLive, explored how that loss led Mike Bellotti to reconsider everything — including borrowing heavily from BYU’s cultural playbook. What followed for the Ducks was one of the best sustained runs of success in college football.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fishduck.com
Do We Really Have to Play Boring and Blue BYU?
BYU–alternately known as Boring You Unmercifully–arrives as a wooden and waxen opponent this weekend for Our Beloved Ducks, and no, we don’t want them around any more than you want your dimwitted Aunt Mildred sitting at your Thanksgiving table two months from now. Somehow, and there must be fowl play involved, these lugubrious oafs from Utah got added to our football schedule.
Will Oregon Ducks be able to contain BYU quarterback Jaren Hall?
For the Oregon Ducks to have success against BYU, they’ll need to contain one of the more dynamic quarterbacks in college football, Cougars redshirt junior Jaren Hall. Ranking in the top 25 last season in QBR (15th), total offense (19th) and passer efficiency (23rd), Hall threw for 2,583 yards, 20 touchdowns and five interceptions, while rushing for 307 yards and three scores in leading BYU to a 10-3 record.
How much is Oregon paying BYU to visit Autzen Stadium? Will Ducks return the game in Provo?
BYU is receiving $1.1 million to play at Autzen Stadium against the Oregon Ducks on Saturday; here are the reasons why.
Is BYU a college football playoff contender, or will Oregon knock the Cougars down? College Football Survivor Show
COLLEGE FOOTBALL, USA -- On one episode of The College Football Survivor Show this week, Doug Lesmerises and Shehan Jeyarjah dig into a big question that encapsulates the college football season so far -- Could BYU beat Alabama?. The Cougars are coming off a double overtime home win over Baylor,...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Oregon State’s Pac-12 men’s basketball schedule features New Year’s Eve at Oregon, no UCLA on the road
Oregon State men’s basketball fans will want to keep Thursday and Saturday open during the Pac-12 season, as there’s a theme of consistency to the Beavers’ conference schedule for the 2022-23 season. The Pac-12 released playing dates for its 20-game conference schedule Thursday. Outside of the opening...
kslsports.com
BYU Women’s Basketball Finds Replacement For Canceled South Carolina Game
PROVO, Utah – The first BYU women’s basketball non-conference schedule of the Amber Whiting era is out. One game, in particular, was noticeably absent from the schedule. That was the original season-opener against the defending national champion South Carolina Gamecocks. On September 2, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley...
WATCH: Oregon starting QB Bo Nix previews Oregon vs BYU
Hear from Oregon's starting quarterback Bo Nix as he discusses the team's upcoming game against No. 12 BYU, how he evaluates his play vs Eastern Washington, the challenges the BYU defense presents, his play of the offensive line, and the explosiveness of Oregon's offense. Sign up for the FREE DuckTerritory.com...
Christian Wright, Oregon State’s projected starting point guard for ‘22-23, out indefinitely with knee injury
Oregon State sophomore guard Christian Wright, who transferred from Georgia last spring, is expected to miss a significant part of the 2022-23 season because of a knee injury. Wright, projected to become the Beavers’ starting point guard this season, suffered the injury during the Beavers’ overseas trip to Italy in August.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Peyton Woodyard, 5-star safety, has 'great' Oregon Ducks trip; USC Trojans visit up next
After thumping back-to-back Oregon 6A state champion Central Catholic 49-0 on Friday night at Autzen Stadium, some of the top St. John Bosco (California) football prospects remained in Eugene for unofficial visits. One of those top athletes was class of 2024 five-star safety Peyton Woodyard, who ...
Oregon’s Caroline Inglis off to hot start on home course at LPGA Portland Classic
As Caroline Inglis lined up to hit the first shot of the AmazingCre Portland Classic, the dozen or so onlookers standing around the first tee offered muted applause. It might not have looked like a hometown hero’s welcome for Inglis, who is from Eugene, played her college golf at Oregon and currently lives in Vancouver. But having about 10 family members and friends watching Thursday as she played the first round of the annual LPGA Tour event helped put her at ease.
Portland State lands former Oregon State forward Isaiah Johnson
Former Oregon State Beavers forward Isaiah Johnson has transferred to Portland State. The 6-foot-6 third-year Johnson put his name into the transfer portal last Friday after OSU secured a verbal commitment from Canadian post K.C. Ibekwe. Johnson, who lands on Portland State’s roster as a grant-in-aid signee, is eligible to...
WWEEK
Northwest Portlanders Fear Beavers Fans Will Take Their Parking Spots This Saturday
Who’s scared of rowdy college football fans? Northwest Portland residents, who see a threat to street parking. The Oregon State University Beavers are off to a fast start this football season, and they’re bringing the tailgate party to…Portland’s Alphabet District?. The Beavs face Montana State University...
SLC's drought tolerant turf is such a hit, other communities in Utah want some
A special blend of grasses that uses less water and still looks good has proven to be such a hit, other communities want it.
violetskyadventures.com
The Utah War and the Devereaux Mansion
One of the most important homes in Salt Lake City’s history sits less than a block from the iconic Union Station. The Deveraux Mansion, named by William Jennings, is preserved for its heritage and important meetings that once took place within its walls. About. When the Deveraux Mansion was...
Her husband’s name is on the stadium. Here’s why Patti Edwards says NIL will ruin college football
The widow of the legendary BYU football coach LaVell Edwards is active and independent, and still follows football
The Oregonian
Portland, OR
81K+
Followers
47K+
Post
26M+
Views
ABOUT
We are the #1 news source in the PNW. Check out OregonLive.com for the best coverage of Portland and Oregon news, events and entertainment.https://www.oregonlive.com
Comments / 0