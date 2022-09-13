ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Haverford, PA

philadelphiasportsdigest.com

FOOTBALL: The Weekend Debut of the PCL Blue

PHILADELPHIA – After three weeks of preparation against non-league competition, the Catholic League Blue Division is about to embark on games that count in the standings. While coaches and players stress that the non-league contests are important, they all agree that the physical and emotional intensity increases. Thus far,...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphiaeagles.com

Coach of the Week: Mike St. Clair, Bayard Rustin High School

"Tradition never graduates" is Bayard Rustin High School's football team's mantra – they proudly wear it on their navy and gold jerseys. It rang true on Friday night when the team defeated cross-town rival West Chester East, 35-12. The Golden Knights are a perennial powerhouse, and their rich tradition of winning can be attributed to Head Coach Mike St. Clair – the Philadelphia Eagles High School Coach of the Week, presented by Hyundai.
WEST CHESTER, PA
DELCO.Today

Delaware County Leadership: Mike Missanelli

Mike Missanelli, the sports radio personality and cohost of the JAKIB Postgame Show with Seth Joyner, Derrick Gunn, and Devan Kaney that debuted yesterday afternoon immediately following the Eagles’ season opener in Detroit, spoke to DELCO Today last month about his humble beginnings growing up in Bristol, where he and his friends made their own baseball diamond. He explained why basketball was originally his favorite sport and how he ended up playing baseball at Penn State.
DELAWARE COUNTY, PA
CBS Philly

Former Flyers goalie Ilya Bryzgalov trying to find buyer for Haddonfield home

HADDONFIELD, N.J. (CBS) -- A former Philadelphia Flyer is trying to find a buyer for his house. Check out these pictures of Ilya Bryzgalov's luxurious home in Haddonfield.The 8,600 square foot house features five bedrooms and seven bathrooms.There's also a massive living room with a circular fireplace and a custom wine cellar.So what's the asking price?It can be yours for the low price of $3.95 million.
HADDONFIELD, NJ
VISTA.Today

Two Chester County Schools Among U.S. News Best Colleges

Two Chester County schools have found their place on the recently released U.S. News Best Colleges rankings for 2022-2023, writes Sean Adams for the Philadelphia Inquirer. To determine the ranking, U.S. News compared colleges across the nation based on 17 indicators of academic quality, including average six-year graduation rate, average first-year student retention rate, and student-faculty ratio.
CHESTER COUNTY, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Happy Hour Spots in South Philly

Philadelphia, PA - If you are looking for a good happy hour in South Philadelphia, you've come to the right place. Below you'll find a list of places that offer happy hours throughout the city. These locations include the Southhouse, Barcelona Wine Bar, Lucky 13 Pub, and South Philadelphia Tap Room.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
philadelphiaencyclopedia.org

Television Shows (About Philadelphia)

The Philadelphia region has provided a backdrop for numerous television programs, including shows by creators from the region. Although the programs often were shot in other places, like New York or Los Angeles, the Philadelphia setting provided important references and details. In some cases, stories called for posh suburbs, such as those on the Main Line. In other situations, the central city served as a gritty urban setting. The depictions were not always positive, but they created an image of southeastern Pennsylvania that reached viewers across the country.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Temple News

Temple places Alpha Tau Omega on interim suspension

Temple University placed Alpha Tau Omega, part of the university’s Interfraternity Council, on an interim suspension on Sept. 1 after hosting an unregistered party, wrote Stephanie Ives, dean of students, in an email to The Temple News. Alpha Tau Omega is also being investigated for separate instances of reported misconduct.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
94.5 PST

The BEST Cheesesteak in The State Is In Cherry Hill NJ

Around here in the NJ/Philadelphia region, this is a hotly contested topic: Where can you get the absolute BEST cheesesteak around?. The tri-state area is undoubtedly the best corner of the world to get the juiciest, cheesiest, meatiest, most authentic cheesesteak you've ever tasted in your life. So there are literally dozens of amazing cheesesteak joints to choose from.
CHERRY HILL, NJ
sanatogapost.com

38 Local Municipalities Get Liquor License Funds

HARRISBURG PA – Thirty-eight municipalities in western Montgomery, eastern Berks, and northern Chester counties are sharing in more than $2.2 million in licensing fees being distributed across the state by the Pennsylvania Liquor Control Board, its website reported. The board by law must distribute fee shares twice a year...
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, PA
mainlinetoday.com

Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill Wows in Conshohocken

Peter Dissin intends to end his career with the opening of his grande finale restaurant Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill in Conshohocken. Peter Dissin is eyeing retirement—and he has every intention of going out with a bang. After helming Pinefish in Philadelphia’s Washington Square for five years, the restaurateur and chef has packed up his concept and moved it to Conshohocken, rebranding it the Fayette Street Oyster House & Grill. “COVID restrictions were pretty devastating to many smaller restaurants in Philadelphia,” says Dissin. “I discovered this space and community, and I haven’t looked back,”
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA
PhillyBite

5 Best Donut Spots in Pennsylvania

- Regarding donuts, Pennsylvania has a few great options. In addition to Clark's Donuts, you can try the delicious treats from Beiler's Donuts. Both of these are made by Amish families and are classic favorites. Fragnelli's Bakery in Philadelphia. Donuts, classic sweets, and eats of all kinds are among the...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
morethanthecurve.com

Wife of Conshohocken and Whitemarsh’s state senator wins Emmy

Sheryl Lee Ralph, the wife of State Senator Vincent Hughes who represents Conshohocken and Whitemarsh in addition to other communities, recently won the Primetime Emmy Award for Outstanding Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series for her portrayal of a kindergarten teacher in the Philadelphia-set Abbott Elementary on ABC. In addition to Ralph’s win, the show also won Emmy’s for Outstanding Writing for a Comedy Series for Quinta Brunson, and Outstanding Casting For A Comedy Series.
CONSHOHOCKEN, PA

