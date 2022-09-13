ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Combat Sports

Comments / 0

Related
BoxingNews24.com

Terence Crawford staying ready, training for Errol Spence Jr fight

By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is staying busy while he waits for the glacially slow negotiations for the undisputed welterweight championship against Errol Spence Jr. to finish up. Many boxing fans and members of the media believe Crawford has got the beating of Spence, but I’m not so sure. Crawford...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo lets Golovkin know he’s knocking him out on Saturday

By Adam Baskin: In today’s final press conference in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez politely let challenger Gennadiy Golovkin know that he’s going to knock him out this Saturday night in their headliner at the T-Mobile Arena. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) says he’s putting pressure...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Devin Haney talks Spence vs. Crawford fight

By Jack Tiernan: Devin Haney is amped up about the news of Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford agreeing to terms for an undisputed welterweight championship two months from now on November 19th in Las Vegas. Haney feels that Spence-Crawford is a “50-50” affair that can go either way, depending...
LAS VEGAS, NV
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eddie Hearn
Person
Todd Grisham
BoxingNews24.com

Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”

By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Canelo could reclaim his #1 spot by stopping Golovkin says Eddie Hearn

By Robert Segal: Eddie Hearn thinks Canelo Alvarez can go a long way toward recapturing his #1 pound-for-pound spot in the sport by stopping Gennadiy Golovkin this Saturday. As Hearn says, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) wants to end the 40-year-old Golovkin’s career in their trilogy fight this Saturday, September 17th, on DAZN pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
LAS VEGAS, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Boxing#Combat
BoxingNews24.com

Fans believe GGG can beat Canelo on September 17th

By Sean Jones: Matchroom Boxing announced that Gennadiy Golovkin would be challenging undisputed 154-lb champion Canelo Alvarez for his four belts on September 17th in their trilogy bout live on DAZN. Many fans are giving the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) a good chance of defeating Canelo, based on the...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Eddie Hearn predicts 1 million buys for Canelo vs. Golovkin III

By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn is predicting Saturday’s trilogy match between undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will pull in upwards of 1 million pay-per-view buys on DAZN. That’s a very ambitious number from Hearn, considering that Canelo’s last fight against Dmitry Bivol brought in only...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Freddie Roach discusses Canelo vs. Golovkin III fight

By Allan Fox: Legendary trainer Freddie Roach is excited about seeing Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin go at it in the main event this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Roach feels that the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has a good shot at winning despite his...
LAS VEGAS, NV
BoxingNews24.com

Oleksandr Usyk targeting Deontay Wilder next for U.S fight

By Sam Volz: Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk says he wants to face Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder next, potentially in the United States. Usyk reportedly plans on attending Wilder’s fight next month against Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, according to RingTV.
BROOKLYN, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Combat Sports
NewsBreak
Sports
BoxingNews24.com

Frank Warren gives Fury vs. Joshua update on negotiations

By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren reports that the contracts for the Anthony Joshua fight are on the way. Warren, however, says that the Fury vs. Joshua fight isn’t a done deal until the contracts have been signed. There’s always a chance that when Joshua’s promoter...
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Usyk reacts to Fury possibly fighting Joshua next

By Robert Segal: Oleksandr Usyk seems less than pleased with the news that Tyson Fury will possibly be defending his WBC heavyweight title against Anthony Joshua next. Although the unified champion Usyk insists that he’s not upset about Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) may be fighting former two-time world champ Joshua next on December 3rd in the UK, his reaction suggests otherwise.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Golovkin’s trainer has strategy to beat Canelo Alvarez

By Sean Jones: Gennadiy Golovkin’s trainer Johnathon Banks revealed the game plan today on how GGG plans on defeating Canelo Alvarez in their trilogy fight this Saturday. Banks says the game plan for Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) is to outwork the undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) by using volume punching.
COMBAT SPORTS
BoxingNews24.com

Joyce v Parker – Ways to Watch on BT Sport Box Office

Joyce v Parker is now available to purchase exclusively on BT Sport Box Office for £19.95 in the UK. On Saturday 24th September, boxing fans across the UK and Ireland will be able to tune in to the highly anticipated heavyweight matchup between Joe “The Juggernaut” Joyce and Joseph Parker, the number one and number two ranked boxers in the WBO rankings, respectively. The winner of this can’t-miss box office clash will claim the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.
COMBAT SPORTS

Comments / 0

Community Policy