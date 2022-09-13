Read full article on original website
BoxingNews24.com
Terence Crawford staying ready, training for Errol Spence Jr fight
By Chris Williams: Terence Crawford is staying busy while he waits for the glacially slow negotiations for the undisputed welterweight championship against Errol Spence Jr. to finish up. Many boxing fans and members of the media believe Crawford has got the beating of Spence, but I’m not so sure. Crawford...
Canelo lets Golovkin know he’s knocking him out on Saturday
By Adam Baskin: In today’s final press conference in Las Vegas, Canelo Alvarez politely let challenger Gennadiy Golovkin know that he’s going to knock him out this Saturday night in their headliner at the T-Mobile Arena. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) says he’s putting pressure...
Jermall Charlo & David Benavidez’s “resumes are a joke” says Eddie Hearn
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn lashed out at David Benavidez & Jermall Charlo today when told that the fans would prefer to see Canelo Alvarez fight them than 40-year-old Gennadiy Golovkin at this point. Golovkin is a good fighter, but he’s not viewed as having much of a chance of...
Devin Haney talks Spence vs. Crawford fight
By Jack Tiernan: Devin Haney is amped up about the news of Errol Spence Jr vs. Terence Crawford agreeing to terms for an undisputed welterweight championship two months from now on November 19th in Las Vegas. Haney feels that Spence-Crawford is a “50-50” affair that can go either way, depending...
Deontay Wilder on Anthony Joshua: ‘They made him”
By Charles Brun: Deontay Wilder says he believes Anthony Joshua was created by his promoters, and he wasn’t born to be a champion. Wilder says Joshua’s management “bought” his belts, and as a result, he wasn’t ready for when he finally started fighting quality opposition.
Golovkin could upset Canelo, Benavidez beats him says Robert Garcia
By Robert Segal: Trainer Robert Garcia says Gennadiy Golovkin may have enough left in the tank to pull off an upset against Canelo Alvarez on Saturday night in their trilogy fight at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Robert is still picking Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) to win by a...
Canelo Alvarez on loss to Bivol: “He didn’t beat me by being better than me”
By Sean Jones: Canelo Alvarez says Dmitry Bivol didn’t beat him by being the better fighter than him last May. Canelo maintains the reason for the loss is that he didn’t “give 100%” effort in the fight. (Photo credit: Matchroom Boxing) Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) sounds...
Canelo could reclaim his #1 spot by stopping Golovkin says Eddie Hearn
By Robert Segal: Eddie Hearn thinks Canelo Alvarez can go a long way toward recapturing his #1 pound-for-pound spot in the sport by stopping Gennadiy Golovkin this Saturday. As Hearn says, Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) wants to end the 40-year-old Golovkin’s career in their trilogy fight this Saturday, September 17th, on DAZN pay-per-view at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.
Fans believe GGG can beat Canelo on September 17th
By Sean Jones: Matchroom Boxing announced that Gennadiy Golovkin would be challenging undisputed 154-lb champion Canelo Alvarez for his four belts on September 17th in their trilogy bout live on DAZN. Many fans are giving the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) a good chance of defeating Canelo, based on the...
Eddie Hearn predicts 1 million buys for Canelo vs. Golovkin III
By Dan Ambrose: Eddie Hearn is predicting Saturday’s trilogy match between undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin will pull in upwards of 1 million pay-per-view buys on DAZN. That’s a very ambitious number from Hearn, considering that Canelo’s last fight against Dmitry Bivol brought in only...
Freddie Roach discusses Canelo vs. Golovkin III fight
By Allan Fox: Legendary trainer Freddie Roach is excited about seeing Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin go at it in the main event this Saturday night at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. Roach feels that the 40-year-old Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) has a good shot at winning despite his...
Oleksandr Usyk targeting Deontay Wilder next for U.S fight
By Sam Volz: Unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk says he wants to face Deontay ‘Bronze Bomber’ Wilder next, potentially in the United States. Usyk reportedly plans on attending Wilder’s fight next month against Robert Helenius (31-3, 20 KOs) on October 15th at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York, according to RingTV.
Frank Warren gives Fury vs. Joshua update on negotiations
By Charles Brun: Tyson Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren reports that the contracts for the Anthony Joshua fight are on the way. Warren, however, says that the Fury vs. Joshua fight isn’t a done deal until the contracts have been signed. There’s always a chance that when Joshua’s promoter...
Anthony Joshua has been sent his contract for Tyson Fury fight says Frank Warren
By Jack Tiernan: Tyson Fury’s co-promoter Frank Warren says they’ve sent the contracts out to Anthony Joshua on Friday for a December 3rd fight in the UK. Now it’s going to take time for Team Joshua to go through the contract before it’s eventually signed. As...
Usyk reacts to Fury possibly fighting Joshua next
By Robert Segal: Oleksandr Usyk seems less than pleased with the news that Tyson Fury will possibly be defending his WBC heavyweight title against Anthony Joshua next. Although the unified champion Usyk insists that he’s not upset about Fury (32-0-1, 23 KOs) may be fighting former two-time world champ Joshua next on December 3rd in the UK, his reaction suggests otherwise.
“There were no robberies” in Canelo vs. Golovkin 1 & 2 says Eddie Hearn
By Sam Volz: Eddie Hearn surprisingly says there were “no robberies” in the first two Canelo Alvarez and Gennadiy Golovkin fights. Hearn says he felt that the first Canelo-Golovkin fight deserved to be a draw in 2017, and he saw Canelo winning the second one in 2018. In...
Golovkin’s trainer has strategy to beat Canelo Alvarez
By Sean Jones: Gennadiy Golovkin’s trainer Johnathon Banks revealed the game plan today on how GGG plans on defeating Canelo Alvarez in their trilogy fight this Saturday. Banks says the game plan for Golovkin (42-1-1, 37 KOs) is to outwork the undisputed super middleweight champion Canelo (57-2-2, 39 KOs) by using volume punching.
Sebastian Fundora takes stay-busy fight against Carlos Ocampo on Oct.8th on Showtime
By Dan Ambrose: WBC interim junior middleweight champion Sebastian ‘The Towering Inferno’ Fundora takes a stay-busy fight against former Errol Spence Jr. knockout victim Carlos Ocampo on October 8th on Showtime at the Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California. Fundora (19-0-1, 13 KOs) is keeping busy while...
Joyce v Parker – Ways to Watch on BT Sport Box Office
Joyce v Parker is now available to purchase exclusively on BT Sport Box Office for £19.95 in the UK. On Saturday 24th September, boxing fans across the UK and Ireland will be able to tune in to the highly anticipated heavyweight matchup between Joe “The Juggernaut” Joyce and Joseph Parker, the number one and number two ranked boxers in the WBO rankings, respectively. The winner of this can’t-miss box office clash will claim the vacant WBO interim heavyweight title.
