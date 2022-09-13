Knack is unquestionably the most despised of Sony’s franchises from the previous console generations. This action-platformer, intended to be the PS4 equivalent of the Activision-owned Crash Bandicoot games that dominated the first generation of the PlayStation, suffered from a lack of focus and numerous lousy design decisions. In response to criticism that it had too many AAA first-person shooters, Sony chose to promote Knack as a crucial PS4 launch title, which didn’t help. Most PlayStation owners nowadays have ignored the game in favor of other platformers and action games available on the market since it was released in November 2013, to great dissatisfaction.

