ABC 15 News
More Phoenix officers used secret messaging at work
PHOENIX — The use of encrypted messaging apps by Phoenix police extends further down the chain of command to officers working on the streets. ABC15's Politically Charged investigation already revealed former Chief Jeri Williams and her top brass used the Signal app to communicate about the fallout from charging police protesters as gang members. The ABC15 Investigators have now learned officers in a high-profile use-of-force case were communicating with WhatsApp prior to fatally shooting a teen.
ABC 15 News
State accused of hiding video evidence in prison whistleblower case
PHOENIX — In the criminal case against a prison whistleblower, state corrections officials and county prosecutors are being accused of withholding video evidence that could be used to prove the defendant’s charges are retaliatory. Lieutenant Mark Hasz was fired and then charged with aggravated assault after a use-of-force...
Phoenix New Times
Activists Celebrate — with Drums and Horns — as Police Chief Jeri Williams Steps Down
Outside the Phoenix Police Department's downtown headquarters on Monday afternoon, the air was jubilant. A brass ensemble played a raucous rendition of "Na Na Hey Hey Kiss Him Goodbye." A crowd cheered in the summer heat as temperatures reached the high 90s. The celebration was for police Chief Jeri Williams....
arizonasuntimes.com
Arizona GOP Slams Maricopa County Attorney Candidate Julie Gunnigle for Anti-Police Stance
The Arizona Republican Party (AZGOP) released a statement Tuesday slamming Maricopa County Attorney (MCA) Democratic candidate Julie Gunnigle for an “anti-cop attitude” and hiring staff members who have previously opposed police. “Violent crime is on the rise across Arizona as a direct result of Democratic Leadership at the...
ABC 15 News
Woman in custody, 2 babies rescued after pursuit ends in Phoenix
PHOENIX — A woman was taken into custody after leading Pinal County officials on a pursuit into the Valley with two babies in the vehicle. The incident reportedly started around 2 a.m. when Pinal County officials spotted a Dodge Charger driving erratically along I-10 north of Eloy. The vehicle...
VIDEO: FBI raids home in FLDS-connected town
The FBI conducted a raid Tuesday at a home in Colorado City, a town that's just across from Hildale on the Utah-Arizona border.
'It’s draining': Arizona evictions on the rise as judges face more and more cases
AVONDALE, Ariz. — Anna Huberman has been a judge for more than a decade. The most common case she hears is evictions. "An average of 400 a month for 12 months for ten years," Huberman said. That would total more than 40,000 eviction cases during her tenure. During the...
12news.com
Phoenix police executed search warrant 72 hours prior to fatal shooting at group home
Phoenix police executed a search warrant three days before the deadly shooting on Sept. 1. Police recovered 9 guns, several reported stolen.
fox10phoenix.com
Woman leads Arizona deputies on chase along I-10 with 2 babies, 2 migrants in car
PHOENIX - A 19-year-old woman is in custody after reportedly leading Arizona authorities on a pursuit through the Phoenix metropolitan area - and deputies say she had her babies and a pair of undocumented immigrants in the car. The incident began after a Pinal County sheriff's deputy tried to pull...
ABC 15 News
Valley woman calls for more safeguards after falling victim to Zelle scam
PHOENIX — With her lease coming to an end, Ashley Jablonski needed to find a new place to live. She searched online and found a woman claiming to be a California medical student with an open room in the Valley. Jablonski says everything looked legitimate; they had a signed...
KTAR.com
3 students arrested for making bomb threat at ASU Tempe campus
PHOENIX – Three Arizona State University students were accused of making a bomb threat that cleared part of the Tempe campus early this week. Trevor Benoit, Peter Fraenkel and Lukas Patton were booked Tuesday into Maricopa County Jail on a felony charge of interference/ disruption of an education institution and misdemeanor offenses including false reporting and disorderly conduct in the Monday night disturbance.
AZFamily
Report: Gunman involved in shootout with police had been affected by recent events
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) — A police incident report that’s over 300 pages long details the night two people were shot and killed and two officers were hurt last month, and what the shooter’s parents say might have led up to the tragic event. On Sunday, Aug. 28,...
arizonasuntimes.com
Another Law Enforcement Group Endorses Kari Lake
Arizona’s Republican gubernatorial nominee announced Wednesday that she has received an endorsement from yet another law enforcement organization. “I have been endorsed by the Maricopa County Deputies Law Enforcement Officer Association The McDLEA seeks to ‘promote the positive role of the law enforcement profession’ throughout the county. Our law enforcement officers will have my full support & I’m honored to have theirs,” Lake said on Twitter.
AZFamily
Phoenix couple wants home down payment refund due to medical issue
Arizona school districts submitted federal grant explications for money to fix security and they reveal the cash needed to help secure campuses. Supply chain faring better but improvements still underway, Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg says. Updated: 19 hours ago. |. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg tells Arizona's Family Susan Campbell that...
fox10phoenix.com
Crimes of 'the Zone': Theft, assaults, drugs, unsanitary conditions plague area of downtown Phoenix tent city
FOX 10 Investigates returns to "the Zone" – home to the largest homeless encampment in Phoenix. At one point this year, the number of unsheltered people living in this downtown Phoenix camp reached more than 1,000. FOX 10's Justin Lum reports.
AZFamily
“Traffic dispute” ends with man, woman shot in Phoenix, police say
PHOENIX (3TV/CBS 5) -- Police say a “traffic dispute” led to a man and woman being shot in Phoenix on Wednesday afternoon. The shooting happened near 39th Avenue and Camelback Road just after 3:30 p.m. Officers say three people were involved but did not say how the dispute began. Police arrived at the scene and found two victims shot. Their injuries are non-life-threatening, police say.
Suspect sought after shootout near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road
Phoenix police say two people have shot after a shooting near 40th Avenue and Camelback Road Wednesday.
Washington Examiner
Arizona man sentenced for illegally voting in 2020 presidential election
(The Center Square) – An Arizona man was sentenced to 1.5 years in prison for illegally casting a vote in the 2020 presidential election. A Pinal County Superior Court judge sentenced 35-year-old San Tan Valley resident Roberto Garcia on Sept. 12. Garcia entered a guilty plea in July on one felony count of illegal voting; he was indicted in March 2022, according to the Arizona Attorney General’s office.
arizonasuntimes.com
Longtime Arizona Legislator, Husband, and Father: Rick Murphy Dies at Age 50
Rick Murphy, who represented the areas around Glendale and Peoria in the Arizona Legislature from 2005 to 2014, passed away Thursday, leaving behind his wife, Penny Murphy, their five children, and many foster children. Born with hemophilia, he received a tainted blood transfusion as a child that led to hepatitis and finally liver disease, which ultimately took his life at age 50.
fox10phoenix.com
Brick of fentanyl seized in Phoenix traffic stop, police say
PHOENIX - The Phoenix Police Department says a purple brick of fentanyl was found during a traffic stop, among other items. In a tweet by the department, they say 1kg of fentanyl powder was found, equaling about 2.2 pounds. 2,000 fentanyl pills, $13,000 and four guns were also seized. These...
