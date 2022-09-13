PHOENIX — The use of encrypted messaging apps by Phoenix police extends further down the chain of command to officers working on the streets. ABC15's Politically Charged investigation already revealed former Chief Jeri Williams and her top brass used the Signal app to communicate about the fallout from charging police protesters as gang members. The ABC15 Investigators have now learned officers in a high-profile use-of-force case were communicating with WhatsApp prior to fatally shooting a teen.

