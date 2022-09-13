Police: Pedestrian in North Apollo suffered medical emergency, not struck by vehicle

Tony LaRussa | Tribune-Review

Kiski Township police say a man taken by ambulance from along River Road in North Apollo Monday night was not struck by a vehicle.

Surveillance camera footage shows the man, whose identity has not been released, suffered a medical emergency and collapsed near the roadway. It initially was reported the man had been struck by a vehicle.

The incident was reported around 9 p.m. Monday near the Dairy Queen along River Road.