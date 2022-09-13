Observed Chlorine concentration of dish washing machine measuring less than 50ppm with a chemical test kit. (n) Manual and Mechanical Warewashing Equipment, Chemical Sanitization - Temperature, pH, Concentration, and Hardness. A chemical sanitizer used in a sanitizing solution for a manual or mechanical operation at contact times specified under subsection (8)(b)3 of this Rule shall meet the requirements specified in DPH Rule 511-6-1-.07(6)(g), shall be used in accordance with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered label use instructions P, and shall be used as follows: 1. A chlorine solution shall have a minimum temperature based on the concentration and pH of the solution shall maintain a residual Chlorine concentration of between 50 - 100ppm. Note: Manager primed the sanitizer and eventually the dishmachine registed 50ppm of Chlorine. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. 6-2 Observed Meatballs with expiration date OF 8/31/2022. Mac & Cheese with expiration date of 8/31/2022. Brown Gravy with expiration date of 8/30/2022. (g) Ready-to-Eat Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food, Date Marking 1. Except when packaging food using a reduced oxygen packaging method, and except as specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of this subsection, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared and held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold, or discarded, when held at a temperature of 41°F (5°C) or below for a maximum of 7 days. The day of preparation shall be counted as Day 1. Pf Note: All of the expired food items mentioned were voluntarily discarded during the inspection. New Violation. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. 16A Violation of Code: [511-6-1.06(1)(g),(h)] Hot water temperature male restroom Hand sink was observed at 82 Degrees Fahrenheit. 511-6-1.06(1)(g),(h) - Water Supply, Capacity; Pressure (Pf) Correct this violation compliance will be will monitored in 72 Hours. (g) Capacity. 1. The water source and system shall be of sufficient capacity to meet the peak water demands of the food service establishment. Pf 2. Hot water generation and distribution systems shall be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the food service establishment. Pf (h) Pressure. Water under pressure shall be provided to all fixtures, equipment, and nonfood equipment that are required to use water except that water supplied as specified under subsection (1)(k)1 and 2 to a temporary food service operation or in response to a temporary interruption of a water supply need not be under pressure. Pf Corrected On-Site. New Violation.

