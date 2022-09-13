ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Forsyth County, GA

Monroe Local News

Gov. Kemp reappoints 2 former Walton County law enforcement officials to state boards

Walton County, Ga. (Sept. 14, 2022) – Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp reappointed two Walton County residents and former law enforcement officials to state boards this summer. Former Monroe Public Safety director Keith Glass has been reappointed to the Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Glass is the former Public Safety director for the City of Monroe. He retired in 2018 after a 25-year law enforcement career in his hometown of Monroe. At that time, Glass was the longest-serving police chief in the Monroe Police Department’s history. He currently serves as the chairperson of the Governor’s Board of Commissioners of the Peace Officers’ Annuity and Benefit Fund. Photo credit: Board of Commissioners of Peace Officers Annuity and Benefit Fund of Georgia.
City of Gainesville may extend Downtown Dining District boundaries

Gainesville's Downtown Dining District boundaries may soon be expanding to include the Midland Greenway and associated parks. The Gainesville City Council held a work session on Thursday to discuss the possibility of an extension to the area. “We see a lot of our citizens coming downtown, enjoying the restaurants enjoying...
Cobb school board asked to consider public conduct policy

The Cobb Board of Education will be asked on Thursday to adopt a policy to govern conduct by members of the public at school board meetings. Proposals include the possibility of allowing the school board to meet in an alternate location should disruptions get out of hand and calling on law enforcement to intervene “in any potential violation of law.”
Investigation finds federal violations at local hospital after teen’s death

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Ga. — A Douglasville mother says her son was dismissed from a local emergency room and denied care, that may have saved his life. Tosha Nettles said she understands the pandemic truly tested metro Atlanta hospitals as personal worked long hours around a news and deadly virus. But Nettles said her son’s COVID symptoms were mistaken for an attitude problem when she took Tyler Fairley 17-year-old to Wellstar Douglas last year.
Mercy Health Center won’t provide adequate care for transgender patients

Kris Schultz-Tanner, a nurse since 1999 and nurse practitioner since 2016, volunteered monthly at Mercy Health Center’s evening clinic in Athens, and recently began to feel increasingly worried about new policies it put in place. The nurse practitioner was alarmed when Mercy enacted a new COVID-19 policy in August,...
'Everyone wants us to help, just not in their backyard' | Cherokee County revokes permit nonprofit helping men beat addiction

CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — A Cherokee County nonprofit in the business of helping men battle addiction is now in a battle to stay open. Vision Warriors purchased the property in 2017, flipping what was once used as temporary housing for missionaries through a church to a faith-based addiction recovery center for men. Cherokee County commissioners allowed the organization to operate but are now revoking its zoning approval.
Man arrested for fleeing police in Banks County chase

The Georgia State Patrol arrested a man from Lula on Wednesday, Sept. 14 after a high-speed chase and manhunt in Banks County. Kadin Carlan, 25, was taken into custody without incident. GSP troopers saw a motorcycle around 8:08 a.m. traveling on GA-15 at a high rate of speed. According to...
Food Inspections

Observed Chlorine concentration of dish washing machine measuring less than 50ppm with a chemical test kit. (n) Manual and Mechanical Warewashing Equipment, Chemical Sanitization - Temperature, pH, Concentration, and Hardness. A chemical sanitizer used in a sanitizing solution for a manual or mechanical operation at contact times specified under subsection (8)(b)3 of this Rule shall meet the requirements specified in DPH Rule 511-6-1-.07(6)(g), shall be used in accordance with the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA)-registered label use instructions P, and shall be used as follows: 1. A chlorine solution shall have a minimum temperature based on the concentration and pH of the solution shall maintain a residual Chlorine concentration of between 50 - 100ppm. Note: Manager primed the sanitizer and eventually the dishmachine registed 50ppm of Chlorine. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. 6-2 Observed Meatballs with expiration date OF 8/31/2022. Mac & Cheese with expiration date of 8/31/2022. Brown Gravy with expiration date of 8/30/2022. (g) Ready-to-Eat Time/Temperature Control for Safety Food, Date Marking 1. Except when packaging food using a reduced oxygen packaging method, and except as specified in paragraphs 4 and 5 of this subsection, refrigerated, ready-to-eat, time/temperature control for safety food prepared and held in a food establishment for more than 24 hours shall be clearly marked to indicate the date or day by which the food shall be consumed on the premises, sold, or discarded, when held at a temperature of 41°F (5°C) or below for a maximum of 7 days. The day of preparation shall be counted as Day 1. Pf Note: All of the expired food items mentioned were voluntarily discarded during the inspection. New Violation. Corrected On-Site. New Violation. 16A Violation of Code: [511-6-1.06(1)(g),(h)] Hot water temperature male restroom Hand sink was observed at 82 Degrees Fahrenheit. 511-6-1.06(1)(g),(h) - Water Supply, Capacity; Pressure (Pf) Correct this violation compliance will be will monitored in 72 Hours. (g) Capacity. 1. The water source and system shall be of sufficient capacity to meet the peak water demands of the food service establishment. Pf 2. Hot water generation and distribution systems shall be sufficient to meet the peak hot water demands throughout the food service establishment. Pf (h) Pressure. Water under pressure shall be provided to all fixtures, equipment, and nonfood equipment that are required to use water except that water supplied as specified under subsection (1)(k)1 and 2 to a temporary food service operation or in response to a temporary interruption of a water supply need not be under pressure. Pf Corrected On-Site. New Violation.
Suwanee residents will see stormwater utility fee on property tax bills

Suwanee City Council members voted unanimously in June to enact a stormwater utility fee to offset costs of infrastructure management to the tune of about $1.5 million per year for the first few years. Residents will see the fee on property tax notices set to be issued in October. Fees...
Kinetic to offer fiber internet to 14,000 customers in Winder

Kinetic announced plans Thursday to offer fiber internet service to more than 14,000 homes and businesses in Winder. The project will provide broadband fiber internet to half of the greater Winder community by the end of 2022. Kinetic also announced plans to further expand its fiber service in the Winder area in 2023. Kinetic already provides fiber internet to about 9,000 customers in Winder.
