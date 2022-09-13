Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Visit Michigan's Largest Pumpkin PatchTravel MavenBelleville, MI
The history of Detroit's Auto ShowAuthor Ed AndersonDetroit, MI
2022 NBA Draft Review: Detroit PistonsAdrian HolmanDetroit, MI
Feds Execute Search Warrant, Man Storing Child Porn With Tax DocumentsTaxBuzzRochester Hills, MI
Bank Of America Offers 0% Down Home LoansCadrene HeslopLos Angeles, CA
Related
Detroit News
Firefighter injured battling blaze at vacant Detroit home
A Detroit firefighter has been injured while battling a blaze Thursday at a vacant home on the city's west side, officials said. Flames erupted at the dwelling in the 15400 block of Iliad around 7:20 p.m., said James Harris, a representative for the Detroit Fire Department. Nearly 40 firefighters responded,...
ClickOnDetroit.com
Good Samaritan comes forward after helping wandering 8-year-old boy on Detroit’s east side
DETROIT – The Good Samaritan that helped save an eight-year-old boy who was lost and wandering on Detroit’s east side after being put on the wrong bus at school has come forward. The little boy’s mother spoke Wednesday night and expressed so much admiration for the man who...
Detroit News
Man charged with firing shots at police in Westland
A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with firing shots at officers in Westland last week, Michigan State Police announced Thursday. Stefaun Lefebvre was arraigned in 18th District Court on charges including assault with intent to murder; fleeing to elude police; carrying a concealed weapon; and attempting to kill a police dog, records show.
Detroit News
Detroit mom charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 8-year-old daughter
Detroit — A Detroit mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse in connection with the fatal shooting of her 8-year-old daughter. Prosecutors said a 10-year-old child found an unsecured handgun Tuesday at Erica Graham's home in the 8840 block of Heyden Street and fired it, striking the 8-year-old and killing her, according to a news release.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Several people in custody following standoff at Detroit home
(CBS DETROIT) - Police have several people in custody in connection to a standoff at a home in Detroit.Detroit Police received a call about a violent homicide on the 14,000 block of Greenfield late Tuesday night. Officers then got a tip around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning about a vehicle matching the description with multiple people inside, one of which was allegedly pointing a semi-automatic weapon at vehicles along an area freeway.Officers were able to follow that vehicle back to an apartment complex on Constance Avenue on Detroit's west side. Two of the suspects were able to walk away before officers arrived while a third suspect ran into a unit at the apartment complex. After establishing a perimeter around the area, officers were able to bring a mother and two infant children to safety. In all, nine people were taken into custody. The scene was cleared after about two hours.More information is expected to be released Wednesday. Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
fox2detroit.com
Detroit mother of 8-year-old shot and killed with unsecured firearm faces judge
Erica Sade Graham, 31, has been charged in the death, where a 10-year-old found the unsecured handgun in the home and fired it, wounding Ajanae Graham on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. She was taken to a nearby fire house and died upon arrival at the hospital. The 10-year-old is the son of Erica Graham, and Ajanae's brother.
fox2detroit.com
Family, activists remain hopeful as search for Detroit woman missing for 10 years continues
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Tamala Wells was seen leaving her home on Appleton in Detroit in August 2012. Ten years later, her family and activists are continuing to search for the missing mother. "We don’t know if she’s dead. We don’t know if she’s alive. We pray she’s alive," community...
MSP caught motorcyclist going 90 mph in 35 mph zone, confiscated handgun
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police caught a motorcyclist going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone in Detroit and also confiscated a handgun from the individual, according to Michigan State Police.On Thursday, Sept. 15, at about 9:50 p.m., troopers were on patrol near Livernois and Tireman in Detroit when their patrol car radar showed a motorcycle traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and detained the motorcyclist for reckless driving.According to MSP, he admitted to having a handgun, and troopers searched and confiscated the gun from his waistband.Troopers lodged the driver, a 46-year-old convicted felon, at the Detroit Detention Center for carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession. An investigators report was submitted for review.
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox2detroit.com
Detroit police looking for missing woman with mental health conditions
DETROIT (FOX 2) - Detroit police are looking for a missing woman who left her home Tuesday and never returned. Minnie Brook, 38, has bipolar disorder and schizoaffective disorder, police said. She left her home in the 15700 block of Ardmore in a burgundy 2014 Nissan Maxima around 2 p.m.
ClickOnDetroit.com
8-year-old boy left wandering Detroit’s east side after he was put on wrong school bus
HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. – An eight-year-old boy was left to wander the streets of Detroit’s east side after he was put on the wrong school bus. That mistake led to nearly five hours of frustration and fear, with two police departments searching for the young boy. But it...
The Oakland Press
Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle
A 38-year-old man died Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle while walking in Southfield, police said. According to the Southfield Police Department, officers and an emergency rescue crew were called to the area of Telegraph Road and Denso Drive at around 10:40 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian, from Dearborn Heights, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
1 dead, 3 injured after fire on Detroit's northeast side
(CBS DETROIT) - One person is dead and three others injured following a house fire on Detroit's northeast side.The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Monday night at the home on the 18,000 block of Hoover Street, near 7 Mile Road.The Detroit Fire Department says the body of the deceased victim was found inside the home. Three others were injured, including a child. No identities have been released at this time and an exact cause of the fire is unknown.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
1 dead after house fire breaks out in Detroit, 3 others injured, including child
A deadly house fire on the city’s east side killed one person and sent a man, a woman and a child to the hospital with injuries late Monday night, fire officials confirmed.
Parents of teen involved in Fraser fatal stabbing speak out
"They came in with knives and ski-masks, and they were really trying to kill our kids," Laura Hibbert said.
ClickOnDetroit.com
How a man hundreds of miles away warned police about threats at 3 Macomb County schools
MACOMB COUNTY, Mich. – A man hundreds of miles away is responsible for spotting a threat to shoot up three Macomb County schools. The three Warren Consolidated Schools were closed on Wednesday because of the threat that was made on social media. The man who alerted the police was watching it play out in real-time from another state.
fox2detroit.com
Video: Biden motorcade officer crashes motorcycle en route to Detroit Auto Show
DETROIT (FOX 2) - A police motorcycle in President Joe Biden's motorcade crashed on the freeway Wednesday afternoon, en route to the North American International Auto Show downtown. Video of the accident of a Dearborn Heights police officer was shared to FOX 2 by a viewer that shows the officer...
downriversundaytimes.com
Fundraiser for Taylor motorcycle crash victim surpasses goal
TAYLOR — Community members have stepped in to donate money for the funeral, burial and children of Michael Behnke, 32, of Romulus who died in a fatal motorcycle crash in Taylor. The GoFundMe account surpassed the $15,000 goal as of Sept. 15 with $15,714 raised through 146 donations. Behnke...
Detroit News
One killed in Bloomfield Township crash with semi-truck, SUV, police say
Bloomfield Twp. — A 55-year-old Detroit man is dead after he allegedly tried to cross the northbound lanes of Telegraph Road Tuesday in Bloomfield Township and his SUV was struck by a semi-truck. The Bloomfield Township Police Department responded to the crash at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday near Telegraph...
fox2detroit.com
Mother of 8-year-old killed in shooting from unsecured gun, charged
FOX 2 - The mother of an 8-year-old girl killed in a fatal shooting involving an unsecured gun, was charged and arraigned on Thursday. Erica Sade Graham, 31, has been charged in the death, where a 10-year-old found the unsecured handgun in the home and fired it, wounding Ajanae Graham on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. She was taken to a nearby fire house and died upon arrival at the hospital. The 10-year-old is the son of Erica Graham, and Ajanae's brother.
Comments / 0