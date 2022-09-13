ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Detroit, MI

Detroit News

Firefighter injured battling blaze at vacant Detroit home

A Detroit firefighter has been injured while battling a blaze Thursday at a vacant home on the city's west side, officials said. Flames erupted at the dwelling in the 15400 block of Iliad around 7:20 p.m., said James Harris, a representative for the Detroit Fire Department. Nearly 40 firefighters responded,...
DETROIT, MI
Detroit News

Man charged with firing shots at police in Westland

A 22-year-old man has been charged in connection with firing shots at officers in Westland last week, Michigan State Police announced Thursday. Stefaun Lefebvre was arraigned in 18th District Court on charges including assault with intent to murder; fleeing to elude police; carrying a concealed weapon; and attempting to kill a police dog, records show.
WESTLAND, MI
Detroit News

Detroit mom charged with manslaughter in shooting death of 8-year-old daughter

Detroit — A Detroit mother has been charged with involuntary manslaughter and child abuse in connection with the fatal shooting of her 8-year-old daughter. Prosecutors said a 10-year-old child found an unsecured handgun Tuesday at Erica Graham's home in the 8840 block of Heyden Street and fired it, striking the 8-year-old and killing her, according to a news release.
DETROIT, MI
CBS Detroit

Several people in custody following standoff at Detroit home

(CBS DETROIT) - Police have several people in custody in connection to a standoff at a home in Detroit.Detroit Police received a call about a violent homicide on the 14,000 block of Greenfield late Tuesday night. Officers then got a tip around 8 a.m. Wednesday morning about a vehicle matching the description with multiple people inside, one of which was allegedly pointing a semi-automatic weapon at vehicles along an area freeway.Officers were able to follow that vehicle back to an apartment complex on Constance Avenue on Detroit's west side. Two of the suspects were able to walk away before officers arrived while a third suspect ran into a unit at the apartment complex. After establishing a perimeter around the area, officers were able to bring a mother and two infant children to safety.  In all, nine people were taken into custody. The scene was cleared after about two hours.More information is expected to be released Wednesday. Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
DETROIT, MI
fox2detroit.com

CBS Detroit

MSP caught motorcyclist going 90 mph in 35 mph zone, confiscated handgun

HIGHLAND PARK, Mich. (CBS DETROIT) - Police caught a motorcyclist going 90 mph in a 35 mph zone in Detroit and also confiscated a handgun from the individual, according to Michigan State Police.On Thursday, Sept. 15, at about 9:50 p.m., troopers were on patrol near Livernois and Tireman in Detroit when their patrol car radar showed a motorcycle traveling 90 mph in a 35 mph zone. Troopers conducted a traffic stop and detained the motorcyclist for reckless driving.According to MSP, he admitted to having a handgun, and troopers searched and confiscated the gun from his waistband.Troopers lodged the driver, a 46-year-old convicted felon, at the Detroit Detention Center for carrying a concealed weapon and felon in possession. An investigators report was submitted for review.  
DETROIT, MI
The Oakland Press

Pedestrian dead after being hit by vehicle

A 38-year-old man died Thursday night after being hit by a vehicle while walking in Southfield, police said. According to the Southfield Police Department, officers and an emergency rescue crew were called to the area of Telegraph Road and Denso Drive at around 10:40 p.m. on a report of a pedestrian struck by a vehicle. The pedestrian, from Dearborn Heights, was transported to an area hospital where he was pronounced dead.
SOUTHFIELD, MI
CBS Detroit

1 dead, 3 injured after fire on Detroit's northeast side

(CBS DETROIT) - One person is dead and three others injured following a house fire on Detroit's northeast side.The fire broke out around 8 p.m. Monday night at the home on the 18,000 block of Hoover Street, near 7 Mile Road.The Detroit Fire Department says the body of the deceased victim was found inside the home. Three others were injured, including a child. No identities have been released at this time and an exact cause of the fire is unknown.Stay with CBS Detroit for updates.
DETROIT, MI
downriversundaytimes.com

Fundraiser for Taylor motorcycle crash victim surpasses goal

TAYLOR — Community members have stepped in to donate money for the funeral, burial and children of Michael Behnke, 32, of Romulus who died in a fatal motorcycle crash in Taylor. The GoFundMe account surpassed the $15,000 goal as of Sept. 15 with $15,714 raised through 146 donations. Behnke...
TAYLOR, MI
fox2detroit.com

Mother of 8-year-old killed in shooting from unsecured gun, charged

FOX 2 - The mother of an 8-year-old girl killed in a fatal shooting involving an unsecured gun, was charged and arraigned on Thursday. Erica Sade Graham, 31, has been charged in the death, where a 10-year-old found the unsecured handgun in the home and fired it, wounding Ajanae Graham on Sept. 13 in the 8840 block of Heyden Street. She was taken to a nearby fire house and died upon arrival at the hospital. The 10-year-old is the son of Erica Graham, and Ajanae's brother.
DETROIT, MI

