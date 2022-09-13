ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Who is Emmys 2022 announcer and DJ Sam Jay?

By Inga Parkel
The Independent
The Independent
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hZbV7_0hsnyMwl00

The 2022 Emmys are here at last, with this year’s event seeing TV stars from around the world gather in Los Angeles at the Microsoft Theater to celebrate the best in television.

On Monday (12 September) night’s awards show, Sam Jay – real name Samaria Johnson – appeared alongside Emmys host Kenan Thompson to DJ the event and announce the night’s winners.

The 40-year-old actor and comedian is best known for her writing on Saturday Night Live.

She’s also known for co-starring in and co-creating the HBO comedy series PAUSE with Sam Jay and Peacock’s comedy show Bust Down.

The ceremony has already drawn strong reactions from fans, with some mocking its “atrocious” opening dance sequence to Friends and Law and Order: SVU theme songs .

And host Thompson wasted no time cracking a joke about Leonardo DiCaprio’s relationship history.

Abbott Elementary star Sheryl Lee Ralph also stunned the crowd by singing “Endangered Species” in her acceptance speech.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QsmjN_0hsnyMwl00

And The White Lotus fans delighted in Murray Bartlett’s first Emmy win for his role as a chaotic resort manager in the hit show.

Catch up with what happened at the Emmys here and read the full winners list here. As well as all of the night’s surprises and snubs here .

We have also compiled a list of the best-dressed stars on the red carpet and shared a look at what’s inside the Emmys gift bag.

Fans praised Elle Fanning after she revealed her Emmys dress was inspired by Old Hollywood and Hannah Waddingham was hailed as “iconic” after she unveiled sneakers under her gown.

Meanwhile, Succession writer Jesse Armstrong drew audible winces from the crowd with his comment about King Charles.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Independent

‘I found out today he’s dead’: Jennifer Coolidge lauded for ‘iconic’ response to dating question

Jennifer Coolidge left reporters lost for words when they asked a question about her dating life.After The White Lotus star took the Emmys 2022 stage on Monday (12 September) evening to claim her award for Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series, she went backstage for press interviews. Speaking to Access, the 61-year-old actor was asked: “If you could shoot your shot with anybody, who would it be?”With a straight face, Coolidge answered: “Well, I was very excited about somebody – I can’t say their name – but I found out today he’s dead.”The two stunned interviewers reacted awkwardly...
CELEBRITIES
Variety

Ramsey Lewis, Legendary Jazz Pianist Known for ‘The In Crowd,’ Dies at 87

Legendary jazz musician Ramsey Lewis, known for hits such as “The In Crowd” and “Wade in the Water,” died Monday morning at his home in Chicago. He was 87. Lewis recorded over 80 albums in his career, during which he received five gold records and three Grammy Awards. The jazz pianist and composer’s death was announced in a post on the official Ramsey Lewis Facebook page, stating that he “died peacefully” with no cause of death mentioned at this time. In the notice, a quote from his wife Janet Lewis read, “Ramsey’s passion for music was truly fueled by the...
CHICAGO, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Los Angeles, CA
Entertainment
City
Los Angeles, CA
Local
California Entertainment
City
Hollywood, CA
The Independent

'The Phantom of the Opera' to close on Broadway next year

“The Phantom of the Opera” — Broadway’s longest-running show — is scheduled to close in February 2023, the biggest victim victim yet of the post-pandemic softening in theater attendance in New York.The musical — a fixture on Broadway since 1988, weathering recessions, war and cultural shifts — will play its final performance on Broadway on Feb. 18, a spokesperson told The Associated Press on Friday. The closing will come less than a month after its 35th anniversary.It is a costly musical to sustain, with elaborate sets and costumes as well as a large cast and orchestra. Box office grosses...
THEATER & DANCE
The Independent

Lorraine Bracco gets emotional remembering late co-stars James Gandolfini, Ray Liotta and Tony Sirico

Lorraine Bracco choked up while remembering her beloved late co-stars Ray Liotta, Tony Sirico, and James Gandolfini.The 67-year-old actor starred alongside Liotta in the 1990 film drama Goodfellas, followed by her role in the six-season crime drama The Sopranos, alongside Sirico and Gandfolini.During a Friday (16 September) appearance on the Rachael Ray Show, Bracco and hosts celebrity cook Ray and her husband John Cusimano offered “a toast” to the legendary actors.“To Ray and Tony,” Ray said, echoing Cusimano. “And to Jimmy [James] Gandolfini,” Bracco added. “We can’t forget Jim.”Liotta, 67, passed away in his sleep in May of this...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Kim Kardashian reveals ‘one-of-a-kind’ item North West will inherit from Kris Jenner’s will

Kim Kardashian has revealed that her eldest daughter, North West, will inherit a “one-of-a kind” item from her grandmother Kris Jenner’s will.The 41-year-old reality star discussed the luxury object that North will one day receive during a recent appearance on The Late Late Show with James Corden. During the conversation, Kardashian recalled a time she did a photoshoot with designer Karl Lagerfeld while eight months pregnant with her daughter.According to the Skims founder, she had heard a “myth” that she’d receive a certain gift from the designer after doing the photoshoot, which she said she was looking forward to.“The...
CELEBRITIES
The Independent

Drake shares DMs insulting music critic who slated his new album: ‘Your existence’ is a 1/10

Drake revealed his own feud with music critic Anthony Fantano on Instagram Friday (16 September).The rapper posted the angry DMs he sent Fantano on his Instagram Story after the critic, who is a popular YouTuber, pretended he had received a vegan cookie recipe from him.“Your existence is a light 1. And the 1 is cause you are alive,” the messages Drake sent read, mimicking Fantano’s style of reviewing out of 10.“And cause you somehow wifed a Black girl. I’m feeling a light to decent 1 on your existence.”Fantano had previously scored Drake’s latest album Honestly, Nevermind a “Not Good”...
MUSIC
The Independent

The Independent

844K+
Followers
268K+
Post
399M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/

Comments / 0

Community Policy