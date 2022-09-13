Championship battles settled at Jefferson Speedway

CAMBRIDGE — A season long battle at the top of the Late Model standings culminated on Saturday afternoon at Wisconsin’s Action Track as two of the winningest pilots in Jefferson Speedway history did battle one more time to determine the 2022 track champion.

Entering the day Cambridge driver, Dale Nottestad owned a 24 point advantage over Jefferson’s Jason Erickson as both drivers looked to add another tally to their storied championship careers. When the dust settled, it was Jason Erickson parked in victory lane with the Griffin Ford Lincoln of Fort Atkinson 60 lap feature win. But Nottestad won the season long war, capturing an unprecedented seventh Late Model crown.

Ryan Laatsch and Jerry Eckhardt paced the field of 20 competitors to the green. After an opening lap battle for control, Laatsch moved out front on lap two. Two early cautions within the first few laps slowed the action with Cody Houseweart and Laatsch leading the pack back to green on lap four. Houseweart moved ahead as racing resumed with Ryan Weyer following up to second.

Erickson charged up to third behind Weyer, quickly diving under as he looked for second. Erickson completed the pass on lap six and set his sights on Houseweart out front. On lap eight, Erickson slipped under Houseweart, clearing for the lead a lap later as Nottestad tried to stay close to Erickson. With Erickson the new leader, Nottestad knew he needed to finish no worse than third to lock up the season title.

Another caution on lap 14 closed up the field for the restart, with Erickson firing back into control while Nottestad moved into the top five. Nottestad moved up to fourth on lap 18, needed to gain at least one more position to claim the championship. Just before the halfway point of the race, Nottestad drove to the outside of Kyle Smith, looking to pick up the third position.

On lap 30, Nottestad cleared for third as they raced into turn one. Erickson continued to lead, holding a healthy advantage while Nottestad tried to close in on Dylan Schuyler in second. Nottestad began to challenge Schuyler for second as they laps ticked away. One final yellow flag slowed the pace on lap 47 with Erickson showing the way back to green with 13 laps to go.

Nottestad got a run under Schuyler on the restart as they duo raced door to door for second. Nottestad managed to make the pass with ten laps to, but Erickson was not going to relinquish the top spot, flying past the checkers first for the win. Nottestad was second with Smith, Schuyler and Weyer rounding out the top five. As mentioned, Nottestad claimed the Late Model championship, his seventh title in the last nine seasons.

In Sportsman action, it was Fort Atkinson’s Mark Deporter claiming the 40 lap feature win following post race tech. Tony Ciano and Mike Bleecker battled for control as racing got underway with Ciano eventually grabbing the lead on lap four. The first of four cautions waved on lap four, pitting Ciano and Bleecker on the front row once again for the restart.

Ciano moved back out front once again with Tytus Helgestad following up to second. While Helgestad looked to the high side, Christian Janssen filled the low groove, drawing even for second. On lap 17, Janssen went low on the leader while Helgestad drove high. The duo split the leader, emerging side by side for the top spot.

The second caution slowed the action on lap 21 with Janssen and Helgestad leading the pack back to green. Helgestad moved out front until another yellow flew on lap 25. Helgestad grabbed the lead once again on the restart with Kurt Kleven following into second. Kleven began searching for an opening to get by for the lead. With five laps to go, Kleven drew even with Helgestad, but the final caution erased his efforts.

Helgestad led the field back to green with Kleven filling his rear view mirror. On lap 36, Kleven once again got under Helgestad, stealing the lead for himself as they flew past the white flag. At the checkers, it was Kleven across the stripe first with Mark Deporter nipping Helgestad for second. Janssen was fourth with Dave Trute fifth.

Following post race inspection, Kleven was forced to vacate his finishing position, handing the win to Deporter. This moved Bobby Selsing Jr up to fifth at the finish. Selsing’s top five helped him wrap the 2022 Sportsman track championship, his second straight such accomplishment.

While Mark Dewey of Janesville was claiming the 25 lap International feature event, it was Mark English of Janesville putting the finishing touches on his seventh track championship in the division. Josh Tanguay led early from the front row with James Bohling up to second. The sole caution of the race appeared on lap three with Tanguay and Bohling leading the field back to green.

Bohling moved out front on the restart with Dewey in tow for second. Dewey quickly dove under Bohling, taking over the top spot on lap nine while English tried to follow under Bohling. Bohling held him off while Kyle Stark moved up to challenge English for third. Stark moved up to third in the closing laps, but Dewey was already well on his way to scoring the feature win. Stark got by Bohling for second at the finish with English and Weston Strese rounding out the top five.

Waunakee’s Brandon Riedner got to the lead late in the 35 lap Hobby Stock feature to pick up the win while Jim Tate Jr of Doylestown was busy winning his fourth track championship.

Chuck Egli lead early with Shane Strothman up to second. The top two broke away from the pack until a caution on lap nine erased their advantage. Egli and Strothman led the field back to green with Strothman moving out front alone on the restart. Shane Radtke followed up to second and immediately went to work on the new leader. Radtke took to the high side of Strothman, drawing even on lap 18.

After a four-lap battle, Radtke moved out front. The second of three cautions waved on lap 24, closing up the pack for the final 11 laps. Radtke chose the high side for the restart, opening the door for Riedner to go low. But Radtke powered back out front on the restart with Riedner slipping back to second. With six laps remaining, the final yellow flag slowed the pack, pitting Riedner and Radtke on the front row once again.

This time, Riedner got the jump on the restart, driving into control. Riedner hung on from there to score the win with Radtke settling for second. Scott Riedner finished third ahead of Robbie Rucks and Tate.

Zach Barnes of Sullivan claimed the 25 lap Bandit feature event. Austin Barnes led lap one from the pole with Landon Peterson up to second. On lap five, the first of two cautions flew when point leader, Nick Schmidt got tangled up on the backstretch with Mason Wilcott. The incident ended the evening for Schmidt as he was relegated to the pit area to watch the remainder of the race.

Carson Phillips, who entered the event second in the standings, now needed to finish at least third to pick up the championship. Austin Barnes moved back out front on the restart with Zach Barned charging toward the front on the high side. On lap 12, Zach got to the outside of Austin, taking the lead on lap 13.

Meanwhile, Phillips was trying to pick his way toward the front. A caution with two laps remaining closed in the field with Phillips just outside the top three. Zach Barnes moved back out front on the restart with Nick Newton up to second. Phillips spent the final two circuits trying everything he could to enter the top three.

But a flat tire hurt his efforts as he fell just short, finishing fourth. But Zach Barnes flew past the checkers first for the win with Newton second and Ethan Degner in third. Watertown’s Nick Schmidt claimed the Bandit title, his third championship in the division.

This Friday and Saturday is the 42nd annual Wisconsin State Championships. A full schedule of events can be found online at jeffersonspeedway.com.