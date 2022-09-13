Read full article on original website
WLUC
Feeding America in Marquette County Thursday
MARQUETTE COUNTY, Mich. (WLUC) - A Feeding America Mobile Food Pantry will be coming to the Marquette County area on Thursday, September 15. The pantry will be at Silver Creek Thrift, located at 219 Silver Creek Road in Harvey. Food will begin being distributed at 10 a.m. It is a drive-through event, and it is requested you stay in your vehicle.
UPMATTERS
Escanaba City Council approves Marijuana ordinance
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – The Escanaba City Council approved Thursday night on Ordinance No. 1269 which would authorize and regulate medical and recreational, adult-use marijuana businesses. City Manager Patrick Jordan said in this ordinance, businesses would not be able to open within 750 of a school. There would also...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Two Events To Recycle Tires Planned In Delta County
If you live in Gladstone or Delta County’s Maple Ridge Township, you can do it for free later this and next week. The Maple Ridge event is set for Saturday, September 17, from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. in the Rock Lions Club parking lot. The Gladstone event is...
UPMATTERS
Escanaba Junior High students collecting non-perishable food items before Escanaba Homecoming Game
ESCANABA, Mich. (WJMN) – It’s homecoming in Escanaba Friday night, and the Escanaba Junior High School Student Council is using this as an opportunity to give back to their community. The homecoming parade starts at 5:00 p.m. on Friday. It goes down Ludington Street from the library to...
UPMATTERS
Law Enforcement runs for a cause
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Members of area Law Enforcement came out to raise money for Special Olympics today in Marquette. The law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is a week of community activities designed to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. There are dozens of local fun runs and activities planned for communities across Upper Michigan. Law Enforcement departments statewide join together to run shoulder to shoulder for this good cause. Today’s run was a relatively short run/walk around NMU’s campus. The torch run has a goal of raising $80,000 this week. Funds raised go to support all costs associated with competing in Special Olympics, with no cost to the families of athletes.
UPMATTERS
Ishpeming switching traffic pattern for portion of Main St.
ISHPEMING, Mich. (WJMN) – The City of Ishpeming has announced a notice of traffic change affecting a section of Main Street in the city. The city says the section of Main Street running between Canda Street and Euclid Street will be changed from a one-way to two-way street beginning on Monday, October, 3, 2022.
UPMATTERS
Honoring Monarch Butterfly Migrations
RAPID RIVER, Mich. (WJMN) – U.P. Wild Church held a prayer and blessing ceremony today to honor the monarch butterflies during their time of migration. Monarch butterflies migrate twice a year, once from the north to the south, and the next from the south back to the north. The migration from north to south is happening now as the seasons change.
UPMATTERS
Lane closed on M-28 bridge beginning Wednesday
ALGER COUNTY, Mich. (WJMN) – Maintenance work is requiring one-way traffic on the M-28 bridge over Sand River beginning on Wednesday, according to the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT). MDOT says one alternating lane of traffic will be open using temporary traffic signals. A lane width restriction of 12...
UPMATTERS
When to expect snow in the U.P.
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Fall is approaching which means it’s time for pumpkin picking, autumn leaves, sweater weather and preparing for snow. The Michigan Upper Peninsula typically starts to see snow in the fall and it doesn’t stop until well into the spring months. The first day of measurable snow changes every year and is different based on where you are in the U.P. So, when can we expect to see snow this year?
UPMATTERS
‘Just Believe’ holding sun safety and skin cancer awareness fundraising event
GWINN, Mich. (WJMN) – Just Believe, a Marquette-based non-profit organization with the goal of preventing skin cancer and supporting those who have it, will hold a fundraising event in October at the Up North Lodge in Gwinn. The fundraiser will consist of a non-competitive event in which participants will...
radioresultsnetwork.com
Upper Peninsula Family Health Center Adds New Doctor
Gregory Jones, MD, has joined the team of family medicine and addiction medicine providers at Upper Great Lakes Marquette Family Health Center (UGL). Dr. Jones earned his Bachelor of Science in Nutritional Science and his Bachelor of Arts in Chemistry Degrees from Michigan State University in Lansing, Michigan in 2013 and then went on to complete his Doctor of Medicine degree from Wayne State University School of Medicine in Detroit, Michigan in 2018. Following this, Dr. Jones completed his Family Medicine Residency at the University of Utah Department of Family and Preventive Medicine in Salt Lake City, Utah.
WLUC
Potentially soaking rainfall towards the weekend
A series of systems from the Great Plains brings rounds of rain throughout the second half of the week, first entering west early Thursday then eastward towards Friday. Potentially soaking rainfall and isolated flash flooding are possible Thursday through the end of Sunday -- total rainfall can exceed 2″ in some areas, including the Copper Country and Upper Michigan’s eastern end.
UPMATTERS
LOCAL 3 TUESDAY EVENING WEATHER FORECAST 9/13/2022
STATE FORECAST FOR UPPER MICHIGAN NATIONAL WEATHER SERVICE MARQUETTE, MI 248 PM EDT TUE SEP 13 2022 /148 PM CDT TUE SEP 13 2022/ TONIGHT...PARTLY TO MOSTLY CLOUDY. LOWS 44 TO 54...COOLEST INTERIOR WEST. WEDNESDAY...PARTLY CLOUDY. HIGHS IN THE 60S. WEDNESDAY NIGHT...PARTLY CLOUDY. A CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS AND A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS IN THE WEST LATE. LOWS 39 TO 56...COOLEST INTERIOR EAST. THURSDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY NORTHWEST...CHANCE OF SHOWERS ELSEWHERE. A SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS WEST HALF. HIGHS 66 TO 74. THURSDAY NIGHT...MOSTLY CLOUDY. SHOWERS LIKELY NORTH HALF...CHANCE SOUTH HALF. SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. LOWS 54 TO 60. FRIDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. RAIN SHOWERS LIKELY NORTHWEST HALF...CHANCE ELSEWHERE. SLIGHT CHANCE OF THUNDERSTORMS. HIGHS 61 TO 75...COOLEST BY LAKE SUPERIOR. SATURDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS 54 TO 60. HIGHS IN THE MID TO UPPER 70S. SUNDAY...MOSTLY CLOUDY. CHANCE OF RAIN SHOWERS. LOWS AROUND 60. HIGHS IN THE 70S. $$ WFO MQT.
radioresultsnetwork.com
Billie’s Celebrates Grand Opening Of Store In Iron Mountain
A new business has opened in Iron Mountain. The following is a press release from the Dickinson County Chamber of Commerce to welcome Billie’s:. Billie’s, family owned and operated by Mariah Schewe and family, celebrated their grand opening by hosting a ribbon cutting with the Chamber of Commerce.
UPMATTERS
Negaunee celebrates 2002 state championship football team
NEGAUNEE, Mich. (WJMN) – Earning championship rings isn’t easy. “It’s so cool to see these guys from 20 years ago and the success they brought to the community and the community is going to show up tonight and support them just like they did 20 years ago when they were out on the field.,” said Dan Skewis, the Negaunee Public School superintendent. “
