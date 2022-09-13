MARQUETTE, Mich. (WJMN) – Members of area Law Enforcement came out to raise money for Special Olympics today in Marquette. The law Enforcement Torch Run for Special Olympics is a week of community activities designed to raise money and awareness for Special Olympics. There are dozens of local fun runs and activities planned for communities across Upper Michigan. Law Enforcement departments statewide join together to run shoulder to shoulder for this good cause. Today’s run was a relatively short run/walk around NMU’s campus. The torch run has a goal of raising $80,000 this week. Funds raised go to support all costs associated with competing in Special Olympics, with no cost to the families of athletes.

