Pittsburgh, PA

USCAA tabs Miller as Women's Golfer of the Week

PITTSBURGH --- Carlow University sophomore Emilee Miller earned USCAA Women's Golfer of the Week honors, the association announced Tuesday. Miller boasted a score of 89 in both rounds this week, finishing second overall against NCAA DII Seton Hill University and ninth out of 57 golfers at the Grove City Invitational.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Women's Soccer kicks off North Carolina trip against Brevard

BREVARD, N.C. --- Carlow University women's soccer lost a tough, 2-0, contest to NCAA DIII Brevard College Thursday. Emma White struck first with an unassisted goal for the Tornadoes (4-1) early on in the game. Brevard out-shot Carlow, 9-2, in the first half as the Celtics (1-1) headed into the...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Ramson nets USCAA Men's Division I Soccer Player of the Week

PITTSBURGH --- Carlow University senior Janvier Ramson netted USCAA Men's Division I Soccer Player of the Week, the association announced Tuesday. The forward from Pittsburgh, Pa., broke his own school record with five goals and 10 points in a game. That came in a 7-2 win over Bryant & Stratton-Albany. His five goals came on 10 shots, and it broke his previous record of four goals.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Major Donors Reportedly Want This Big-Time Head Coach at West Virginia

Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s very unlikely that Neal Brown can save his job at West Virginia after an 0-2 start and a loss to Kansas at home. Several names have popped up as a potential replacement for Brown following this season, but one big-time name has really gathered momentum in the past couple of days.
MORGANTOWN, WV
What Is Chipped Chopped Ham?

If you've ever come across a recipe for the Pittsburgh famous ham barbecue, then you've probably heard of the main ingredient "chipped chopped ham." However, if you live outside of the western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio regions, you might not have a clue what it is. Or...
PITTSBURGH, PA
GetGo Adds Former Steelers Star’s Burger to Menu

Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market launched a new burger created by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Keisel invented the Sweet Heat Burger to join GetGo’s other signature burger offerings, available at all participating GetGo Café + Market locations for a limited time. “The...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Giant Eagle to close Edinboro location in December

(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Giant Eagle will close its Edinboro location. The store at 606 Erie St. in Edinboro will close on Dec. 30, 2022. The store has been in business since 1985. The store has about 50 team members. A representative of Giant Eagle said the employees will be offered positions at other Giant Eagle locations. […]
EDINBORO, PA
Mt. Lebanon senior care home announces plans to close

MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A Mt. Lebanon senior care home has announced plans to close. Baptist Senior Family submitted a plan to the state’s health department to begin the closure of its Mt. Lebanon campus. If approved, 90 residents at Baptist Homes will be displaced. Watch the report...
MOUNT LEBANON, PA
These Stunning Pittsburgh Cookie Table Displays Take the Cake

There can only be one winner, but there can never be too many cookie tables. View the submissions below that deserve some recognition. Email Weddings Editor Lauren Davidson at ldavidson@pittsburghmagazine.com to enter your own cookie table for our biannual contest! The winner will appear in our Spring 2023 Weddings issue.
PITTSBURGH, PA
Pine-Richland school board holds first meeting since controversial homecoming proposal

ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, the Pine-Richland school board held its first meeting since a controversial homecoming proposal started circulating on social media. The “homecoming proposal” that caused backlash was a sign held by a student that read: “If I was Black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white, so I’m picking you for homecoming.”
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
Fatal farmhouse fire investigated in Mercer County

The Mercer County Coroner and the state fire marshal are investigating a fatal fire at a farmhouse between Greenville and Mercer. Firefighters from several communities were dispatched just after midnight Friday to a farm at Redfoot and District Roads in Delaware Township. Crews arrived to find the home on fire.
MERCER COUNTY, PA
Construction starting to bring historic Pittsburgh buildings back to life

PITTSBURGH — Construction is starting and millions of dollars are being invested to bring historic buildings back to life. It’s all about preserving the history. “This building was built for a distillery back in 1856, and that’s really why we wanted to bring it back as a distillery, because it was the last pre-Prohibition distillery licensed in Pittsburgh and at one point, was the largest rye distillery in the world,” said Eric Kraemer, vice president of retail operations for Talleyrand Holdings LLC.
PITTSBURGH, PA

