carlow.edu
USCAA tabs Miller as Women's Golfer of the Week
PITTSBURGH --- Carlow University sophomore Emilee Miller earned USCAA Women's Golfer of the Week honors, the association announced Tuesday. Miller boasted a score of 89 in both rounds this week, finishing second overall against NCAA DII Seton Hill University and ninth out of 57 golfers at the Grove City Invitational.
carlow.edu
Carlow University Department of Athletics announces 2021-22 Celtic Award winners
PITTSBURGH --- The Carlow University Department of Athletics is pleased to announce the Celtic Award winners for 2021-22. Typically, the winners are announced at the annual Athletics Banquet in April, but the event was cancelled this season. The athletes will have their names engraved in stone and added to the...
carlow.edu
Women's Soccer kicks off North Carolina trip against Brevard
BREVARD, N.C. --- Carlow University women's soccer lost a tough, 2-0, contest to NCAA DIII Brevard College Thursday. Emma White struck first with an unassisted goal for the Tornadoes (4-1) early on in the game. Brevard out-shot Carlow, 9-2, in the first half as the Celtics (1-1) headed into the...
carlow.edu
Ramson nets USCAA Men's Division I Soccer Player of the Week
PITTSBURGH --- Carlow University senior Janvier Ramson netted USCAA Men's Division I Soccer Player of the Week, the association announced Tuesday. The forward from Pittsburgh, Pa., broke his own school record with five goals and 10 points in a game. That came in a 7-2 win over Bryant & Stratton-Albany. His five goals came on 10 shots, and it broke his previous record of four goals.
voiceofmotown.com
Major Donors Reportedly Want This Big-Time Head Coach at West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s very unlikely that Neal Brown can save his job at West Virginia after an 0-2 start and a loss to Kansas at home. Several names have popped up as a potential replacement for Brown following this season, but one big-time name has really gathered momentum in the past couple of days.
Combine Bros. celebrate grand opening, set sights on future
Combine Brothers will celebrate the grand opening of its newest location in Boardman Friday.
Allrecipes.com
What Is Chipped Chopped Ham?
If you've ever come across a recipe for the Pittsburgh famous ham barbecue, then you've probably heard of the main ingredient "chipped chopped ham." However, if you live outside of the western Pennsylvania, northern West Virginia, and eastern Ohio regions, you might not have a clue what it is. Or...
cstoredecisions.com
GetGo Adds Former Steelers Star’s Burger to Menu
Giant Eagle’s GetGo Café + Market launched a new burger created by former Pittsburgh Steelers defensive end Brett Keisel. Keisel invented the Sweet Heat Burger to join GetGo’s other signature burger offerings, available at all participating GetGo Café + Market locations for a limited time. “The...
Giant Eagle to close Edinboro location in December
(WJET/WFXP/YourErie.com) — Giant Eagle will close its Edinboro location. The store at 606 Erie St. in Edinboro will close on Dec. 30, 2022. The store has been in business since 1985. The store has about 50 team members. A representative of Giant Eagle said the employees will be offered positions at other Giant Eagle locations. […]
wtae.com
Mt. Lebanon senior care home announces plans to close
MT. LEBANON, Pa. — A Mt. Lebanon senior care home has announced plans to close. Baptist Senior Family submitted a plan to the state’s health department to begin the closure of its Mt. Lebanon campus. If approved, 90 residents at Baptist Homes will be displaced. Watch the report...
New Brighton School District dismisses students early Friday due to electrical issue
NEW BRIGHTON, Pa. — New Brighton School District in Beaver County released students early Friday due to an electrical problem on its main campus. According to the school district’s Facebook page, the main campus houses the high school and elementary school. All of the students were cleared from...
WFMJ.com
146-year-old bridge to be rebuilt, relocated for Pymatuning State Park trail expansion project
Pennsylvania Department of Transportation (PennDOT) representatives, alongside the Pennsylvania Department of Conservation and Natural Resources (DCNR) provided an update on the Pymatuning State Park Trail Extension Project on Tuesday. The update was provided near the future location of the Messerall Tress Bridge. The bridge was originally built in 1876 and...
pittsburghmagazine.com
These Stunning Pittsburgh Cookie Table Displays Take the Cake
There can only be one winner, but there can never be too many cookie tables. View the submissions below that deserve some recognition. Email Weddings Editor Lauren Davidson at ldavidson@pittsburghmagazine.com to enter your own cookie table for our biannual contest! The winner will appear in our Spring 2023 Weddings issue.
PITTSBURGH TRIBUNE-REVIEW
Michael Butler: Shell ethylene cracker complex shows value of never giving up
The French writer Victor Hugo once called perseverance “the secret of all triumphs.” Those words came to mind as I read that Shell this year expects to open its estimated $10 billion ethylene cracker complex in Beaver County outside Pittsburgh. It’s been a decade since the company announced...
Pine-Richland school board holds first meeting since controversial homecoming proposal
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — On Monday, the Pine-Richland school board held its first meeting since a controversial homecoming proposal started circulating on social media. The “homecoming proposal” that caused backlash was a sign held by a student that read: “If I was Black, I would be picking cotton. But I’m white, so I’m picking you for homecoming.”
Parents react to North Allegheny School Board decision to eliminate all library secretary positions
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, Pa. — Flipping through a paper book may seem old-fashioned. “Our children are born in the age of technology,” said parent Jennie Leonard. Leonard fears that this reliance is leading to the school board’s move to eliminate all North Allegheny library secretary positions. “I was...
WFMJ.com
Fatal farmhouse fire investigated in Mercer County
The Mercer County Coroner and the state fire marshal are investigating a fatal fire at a farmhouse between Greenville and Mercer. Firefighters from several communities were dispatched just after midnight Friday to a farm at Redfoot and District Roads in Delaware Township. Crews arrived to find the home on fire.
Winning Cash 5 ticket worth $570K sold in Allegheny County
PITTSBURGH — A jackpot-winning Pennsylvania Lottery Cash 5 with Quick Cash ticket was sold in Allegheny County. The ticket matched all five balls in Wednesday’s drawing, 2-9-14-15-19. In-N-Out Corner Market at 4900 Penn Avenue in Bloomfield will get a $5,000 bonus for selling the ticket. More than 16,600...
Construction starting to bring historic Pittsburgh buildings back to life
PITTSBURGH — Construction is starting and millions of dollars are being invested to bring historic buildings back to life. It’s all about preserving the history. “This building was built for a distillery back in 1856, and that’s really why we wanted to bring it back as a distillery, because it was the last pre-Prohibition distillery licensed in Pittsburgh and at one point, was the largest rye distillery in the world,” said Eric Kraemer, vice president of retail operations for Talleyrand Holdings LLC.
Mercer Co. bridge replaced, pieces of old one displayed at local park
For awhile, it was left when the original bridge was deemed unstable.
