ACC headquarters relocating to Charlotte in 2023
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference (ACC) Board of Directors announced Tuesday that the conference office will relocate from Greensboro to Charlotte in 2023. The unanimous decision completes a comprehensive review and assessment, under the direction of the Board of Directors and Executive Committee. "The Board of Directors...
Winston-Salem universities partner to get more teachers in the classroom
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Several universities in the Winston-Salem/Forsyth County area have partnered for a new program to recruit, prepare and retain teachers in high need schools. WS-TEACH (Winston-Salem Teachers for Equity Achievement, Community and Humanity) is a collaborative project between Winston-Salem State University (WSSU), Wake Forest University, Salem College,...
In two months, we will know whether or not Greensboro will be hosting the World University Games
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Representatives from the International University Sports Federation better known as the FISU visited the Greensboro Coliseum Complex Sunday. The visit to the coliseum was part of its final site to visit North Carolina in conjunction with the United States bid for the 2027 World University Games which features central North Carolina as the host city partner.
Forsyth County Commissioners to allocate remaining funds
FORSYTH COUNTY, N.C. — The Forsyth County Commissioners will decide which county resource will receive funding at their meeting on Thursday. Forsyth County received $74 million from the American Rescue Plan Act (ARPA) and plans to allocate the remaining $22.7 million which includes funding for local nonprofits, county projects, and profits loss from the pandemic.
Winston-Salem/Forsyth Co. Schools are searching for 'missing' students
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — When you hear about missing kids, a lot of questions come to mind. Those are questions some Triad school districts are trying to answer after thousands of their students haven't been back to school since the pandemic. WFMY News 2's Amber Lake learned more about...
Unemployment help with one click? Yes, this website is real, but be wary
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Unemployment help with the click of a button? It sounds suspicious but certainly tempting, as unemployment offices are synonymous with long hold times and hefty applications. From 14 percent to 3 percent, the U.S. unemployment rate has improved markedly since the early days of the COVID-19...
How to get your landlord to make repairs
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A leaky roof, A/C that doesn't work, a toilet that runs constantly. When you rent, it's not your responsibility to fix the issue, but getting the issue fixed can be a frustrating process. Your first course of action? Communication. “If your landlord is not making repairs,...
Greensboro man helps blind couple get marriage license
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A Guilford County couple is one step closer to marriage after a local realtor helped the two get their marriage license Tuesday. Greensboro realtor Howard Goldberg developed a relationship with Alisia Townsend and Terry Evans over the years. Goldberg has helped the couple, who are both blind, with various errands, but on Tuesday, they asked for his help to get their marriage license at the Guilford County Register of Deeds.
Aggie Academy receives recognition from first lady | Here's what it is
GREENSBORO, N.C. — Aggie Academy held its first open house on Tuesday to celebrate one month of being open. North Carolina A&T State University is the only HBCU in our state to have a lab school. The school offers hands-on research experience for students from underperforming schools while also...
Pride Festival celebrating 15 years in Greensboro
GREENSBORO, N.C. — After a two year hiatus, Greensboro Pride is coming back and celebrating 15 years this week. The Greensboro Pride Festival is the annual event for Alternative Resources of the Triad, a non-profit organization that works to improve the emotional and social well being of LGBTQ individuals.
Two bodies found in Orange County, officials identify both victims
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. — Two bodies were found off Buckhorn Road in Hillsborough Sunday, according to the Orange County Sheriff's Office. Family members confirmed Monday one of the victims is 18-year-old Devin Clark, an Eastern Alamance High School student and football player. Officials have identified the other victim as 14-year-old...
100-year-old firefighter honored in Guilford County
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Guilford County celebrated a retired firefighter tonight. However, he's not just any firefighter. He founded the McLeansville Fire Department. Before Guilford County discussed budgets or public health policies, county commissioners took a moment to recognize Curtis Kennedy. He's a Greensboro native who served in the...
‘We loved her deeply’: Professor at Bennett College dies
GREENSBORO, N.C. — A professor who taught at Bennett College has died. Tennille Foust died Tuesday morning, according to Bennett College. "Our hearts are very heavy. One of our beloved angels earned her heavenly wings today. Tennille Foust, professor, director, producer, chief student advocate, colleague, friend, and auntie to Bennett students. We loved her deeply and she loved us,” read a statement from Bennett College sent to WFMY News 2.
Propane tank stolen in Reidsville, police say
REIDSVILLE, N.C. — A propane tank was stolen in Reidsville earlier this month. The Rockingham County Sheriff's office said it was taken around September 13 near Hidden Lake Drive. A large truck and crane were used to steal the tank police said. Officials are looking for the location of...
National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month: How to promote healthy growth
GREENSBORO, N.C. — September is National Childhood Obesity Awareness Month. The month is dedicated to educating the public about the serious health condition and how to promote healthy growth in children. According to the Office of Disease Prevention and Health Promotion, one in three children in the U.S. are...
Greensboro Police launch new survey to get community feedback
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Greensboro Police Department is launching a new community survey, aiming to get feedback on safety and trust in the department. The new survey called "Blockwise" is a partnership with Zencity, a global technology company that works with hundreds of cities across the country. Greensboro is the first city in North Carolina and the first police department in the south to use this technology. It will appear through advertisements on mobile devices and takes under five minutes to complete. It will also be in English and Spanish, depending on what language the device is set to.
"She was like family to me", Friend remembers Bennett College professor who passed
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The Bennett College community is mourning the loss of a beloved professor, who passed away Tuesday. Tennille Foust touched many people in her life, one of those people is Mark Patton. "My heart really fell into my stomach and I haven't felt that way since I...
Bowman Gray being resurfaced after crews discover 'premature deterioration'
WINSTON-SALEM, N.C. — Each summer, thousands of race fans fill the stands of Winston-Salem's historic Bowman Gray Stadium. But, after just one racing season on a new surface, city leaders say they have found several areas of "premature deterioration" to the track. This has prompted contractors to return to...
Greensboro medical center closes after losing millions in grant money
GREENSBORO, N.C. — The owner of a Greensboro community health center came after a loss of millions of dollars in state grant money. The Evans-Blount Community Health Center closed earlier this year. It served a part of the city that is considered a medical desert for more than 10 years.
'I couldn't get anyone on the phone' | Some GCS parents voice concerns over transportation call center
GUILFORD COUNTY, N.C. — Triad students have been back in the classroom for a few weeks now. And getting back in the groove hasn't been smooth sailing for everyone. When it comes to problems with transportation, getting questions answered has come with a delay for some parents. Guilford County...
