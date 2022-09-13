ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
State College, PA

Digital Collegian

Penn State field hockey comes off 2-0 weekend, heads into 1st Big Ten matchup of season

Cornell is a strong defensive team, which is something Penn State will have to look out for as it often has problems finding the cage. The Nittany Lions need to carry over the attacking offensive strategy from the Delaware game, as well as keep their momentum up throughout both halves if they want another 2-0 weekend.After three consecutive road wins, Penn State will look to win another pair of games away from home.
Digital Collegian

Predictions | Can Penn State football get the job done at Auburn?

Penn State is going on the road to play an SEC program for the first time since 2010 when the Nittany Lions traveled to play Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Nittany Lions will face Auburn for the final part of a home-and-home series after Penn State took down the Tigers in the 2021 White Out. The contest kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.
Digital Collegian

Penn State team to compete in the final round of NBC's Capital One College Bowl

A team from Penn State will compete in the final qualifying round of NBC’s Capital One College Bowl against Syracuse, airing 8 p.m. Sept. 23, according to a release. The release announced the students from Penn State who will represent the university. Levi Showalter, Emma Foley and Ryan Zhang — a junior majoring in physics and mathematics.
Digital Collegian

State College Family Clothesline to hold 3rd Lululemon apparel launch

Family Clothesline, located at 352 E. College Ave. in downtown State College, announced via Instagram that it will have a full restock of its Penn State and Lululemon merchandise. The full Lululemon collection will launch in-person on Sept. 23 at 8 a.m., according to the post. Select core styles will...
STATE COLLEGE, PA

