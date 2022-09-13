Read full article on original website
Digital Collegian
Betting lines and information as Penn State football squares off against Purdue
After opening as a heavy betting favorite against Ohio, Penn State returns as the favorite for its Week 3 matchup at Auburn. The Nittany Lions are set to enter Saturday as three-point favorites over the Tigers, according to DraftKings, despite traveling to one of the nation’s toughest road environments, Jordan-Hare Stadium.
Digital Collegian
As Big Ten competition creeps up, Penn State women’s volleyball looks to finish the nonconference
Another weekend, another tournament for Penn State. The No. 11 blue and white is set to play its fourth tournament of the early season this weekend, as it looks to conquer the Penn State Classic at Rec Hall. The Nittany Lions are coming off of their most impressive wins of...
Digital Collegian
Penn State men’s soccer match against Lehigh rescheduled for Oct. 18
Penn State’s match against Lehigh has been rescheduled to Oct. 18 after previously being canceled due to rain and lightning in the area. The Nittany Lions and Mountain Hawks were just 15 minutes into the first half before the game was called, with the blue and white leading 2-0 at the time.
Digital Collegian
Penn State field hockey comes off 2-0 weekend, heads into 1st Big Ten matchup of season
Cornell is a strong defensive team, which is something Penn State will have to look out for as it often has problems finding the cage. The Nittany Lions need to carry over the attacking offensive strategy from the Delaware game, as well as keep their momentum up throughout both halves if they want another 2-0 weekend.After three consecutive road wins, Penn State will look to win another pair of games away from home.
Digital Collegian
Penn State football has ‘a lot on the line’ in Week 3 matchup against Auburn | The 1-0 Podcast
Leading into the Week 3 matchup against Auburn, “The 1-0 Podcast” co-hosts Seth Engle and Max Ralph share their thoughts on the importance of this game for Penn State football’s momentum this season. The duo also discuss the Nittany Lions’ defensive line, which hasn’t encountered any rush-heavy...
Digital Collegian
Weather forecast for Penn State football's road trip to Auburn
Penn State is set to take on Auburn in a Big Ten-SEC clash, and it couldn’t be played in much better weather. According to Accuweather, Auburn will be completely sunny for the entirety of gameday with just 4% cloud cover. The high for the day is listed at 85 degrees.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s volleyball still focused on perfecting little things, despite hot start to season
Finding ways to win is crucial, and that’s just what Penn State did last weekend. With a pair of five set matches against Stanford and Oregon, the Nittany Lions relied on one another even more to stay true to their game and pull out victories against ranked opponents. The...
Digital Collegian
Around the Big Ten|How Penn State women’s soccer stacks up against the rest of the conference
With Penn State’s 2022 nonconference campaign concluded, the squad is off to a hot start. The Nittany Lions opened the season with a 5-1-1 record, including securing points against ranked opponents in Georgetown and West Virginia. However, the blue and white sits tied for the third-best record in the...
Digital Collegian
Penn State football notebook | James Franklin addresses injuries, defensive line and battle at corner
Only three days are left until Penn State heads down to Alabama to take on Auburn for the second part of its home-and-home series. The Nittany Lions defended home turf last season, besting the Tigers, but now it’s Auburn’s turn to host. Just days before kickoff for the...
Digital Collegian
PHOTOS: Penn State football vs. Ohio University
Penn State football opened up their first home game against Ohio University on Saturday, Sept 10, 2022 in University Park, Pa. The Nittany Lions defeated the Bobcats 46-10.
Digital Collegian
Predictions | Can Penn State football get the job done at Auburn?
Penn State is going on the road to play an SEC program for the first time since 2010 when the Nittany Lions traveled to play Alabama in Tuscaloosa. The Nittany Lions will face Auburn for the final part of a home-and-home series after Penn State took down the Tigers in the 2021 White Out. The contest kicks off at 3:30 p.m. on CBS.
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's soccer moves back up in United Soccer Coaches poll after victory over Liberty
Penn State has reentered the top 10 ahead of its conference opener. The Nittany Lions are ranked No. 8 in the latest United Soccer Coaches poll, which was released Tuesday. The blue and white moved up three spots from No. 11 after defeating Liberty 2-1 last week, after dropping those same three spots the week prior.
Digital Collegian
‘That kid is so impressive’ | Penn State football linebacker Abdul Carter shines in increased role
Adbul Carter laid down the hit stick in just his first defensive snap with Penn State. Despite being ejected for targeting on this play, in the first quarter of the Nittany Lions’ 35-31 Week 1 victory over Purdue, Carter returned to Happy Valley unfazed. He followed with one of...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women's lacrosse picks up commitment from in-state attacker
Penn State women’s lacrosse welcomes a new member to its 2024 class. Xtreme Girls Lacrosse Club attacker Alexa Kairis recently announced her commitment to represent the blue and white. Kairis was named the MVP of the 2021 NXT Nike Girls Philly Showcase Camp. The Wilson High School star looks...
Digital Collegian
Penn State women’s hockey player snags CHA Preseason Rookie of the Year recognition
2022 U-18 Women’s silver medalist Tessa Janecke was named CHA Preseason Rookie of the Year. Janecke represented team USA in the World Championships, where she was also named one of Team USA’s best players. Prior to Penn State, the Orangeville, Illinois, native was a captain at the North...
Digital Collegian
Penn State team to compete in the final round of NBC's Capital One College Bowl
A team from Penn State will compete in the final qualifying round of NBC’s Capital One College Bowl against Syracuse, airing 8 p.m. Sept. 23, according to a release. The release announced the students from Penn State who will represent the university. Levi Showalter, Emma Foley and Ryan Zhang — a junior majoring in physics and mathematics.
Digital Collegian
3 Penn State wrestlers, including 2 national champions, to compete in NWCA All-Star Classic in November
The National Wrestling Coaches Association All-Star Classic is making its return for the first time in four years on Nov. 22 in Austin, Texas, and the lineup features three Penn Staters, including two of the school’s national champions. In arguably the event’s headlining bout, the Nittany Lions’ two-time defending...
Digital Collegian
Downtown State College Bradley's Cheesesteaks and Hoagies to close after 14 years
The downtown State College Bradley’s Cheesesteaks and Hoagies announced its permanent closure Monday after 14 years of operation, according to a Facebook post. The post, authored by the owner Ben Lippincott, said the business on 119 S. Pugh St. was the longest tenant on the corner of Pugh and Calder street.
Digital Collegian
State College Family Clothesline to hold 3rd Lululemon apparel launch
Family Clothesline, located at 352 E. College Ave. in downtown State College, announced via Instagram that it will have a full restock of its Penn State and Lululemon merchandise. The full Lululemon collection will launch in-person on Sept. 23 at 8 a.m., according to the post. Select core styles will...
Digital Collegian
State College's 3 Dots Downtown advances to public voting phase of multi-year grant
3 Dots Downtown is in the running for The Levitt AMP (Your City) Grant Awards, according to a release. This multi-year grant of $90K, will “bring three years of free live music to downtown State College,” according to the release. The grant is supported by the Mortimer &...
