Student facing charges after loaded found at Monroe Middle, district confirms
MONROE, N.C. — A loaded gun was found at Monroe Middle School on Thursday, Union County Public Schools officials confirmed. The gun was found due to a tip from a student. No one was injured or threatened, according to the district. For the latest breaking news, weather and traffic...
WBTV
CMS mother says her son was assaulted by another student and his mother on a school bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - A fight took a strange turn on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg school bus. And it’s one that reportedly involved parents. It happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. WBTV’s Dee Dee Gatton spoke to a mother who says her son was assaulted by another student and his mother....
Police: Shelby teen dead following shooting
SHELBY, N.C. — The Shelby Police Department is investigating a shooting at an apartment complex that left a 17-year-old dead on Tuesday. Around 10:45 p.m., officers responded to a shooting along Logan Street, not far from East Grover Street in Shelby. A 17-year-old Black teen was found lying outside...
WCNC
Student attacked with scissors at Charlotte school, police say
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — A student is facing charges after police said they stabbed another student with scissors at a charter school in southwest Charlotte on Tuesday. Charlotte-Mecklenburg police were called to Steele Creek Preparatory Academy on Shopton Road a few minutes after 11 a.m. on Sept. 13 for a reported stabbing. When officers arrived, they found a 14-year-old who had been cut during the alleged assault. According to the police report, the victim suffered bruises and scratches during the assault and refused treatment by Medic.
For the second time in less than a week, parents brawled on a school bus. This time, it was on a CMS bus
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — Less than a week after parents got involved in a fight on a Chester County, South Carolina school bus, a similar incident has now happened on a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools bus. The district confirmed to WCNC Charlotte it happened around 5 p.m. on Tuesday. CMS said the...
WBTV
Three CMPD officers involved in shooting in northwest Charlotte
Local App State fans in Charlotte preparing for big game day weekend. On Saturday, Kidd Brewer Stadium at App State will experience its second sold-out game of the season when Troy comes to Boone to face the Mountaineers. Reporter Notebook: Day Three with a wounded British Army vet and strolling...
Comparing Charlotte-area charter schools state test scores to area public schools
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The number of public charter schools opening in North Carolina continues to grow as parents decide traditional public schools aren’t the right fit. This is especially true for children of color. WCNC Charlotte looked at data from three Charlotte-area charter schools. They include Lake Norman...
WBTV
Identity of motorcyclist killed in Lancaster S.C. released
LANCASTER, S.C. (WBTV) - The man struck and killed while on a motorcycle Wednesday has been identified. Lancaster County Deputy Coroner Lynette Walker was called to the scene on Douglas Road in Lancaster, S.C., where a motorcyclist had been hit by a car. The bike has been identified as 34-year-old...
Mecklenburg County jail officer dies in motorcycle crash in Shelby
SHELBY, N.C. — The Mecklenburg County Sheriff's Office is mourning the loss of one of its detention officers after an off-duty crash in Shelby on Thursday. The office said 35-year-old Ofc. Brandon Thomas was involved in a motorcycle crash along Mount Sinai Church Road just before 2:40 p.m. The office reports North Carolina State Highway Patrol said Thomas was the only driver involved in the crash and no other cars were involved.
'The Future is Latino!' | Camino Health Center releases strengths and needs report on Mecklenburg's Latino community
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — At the latest check, there are 170,000 Latinos living in Mecklenburg County, a figure that has more than doubled over the last 10 years. Camino Health Center has spent the last several months studying Charlotte's Latino community, noting that it's been closer to 20 years since anyone formally assessed its needs.
Mayors of Charlotte, Concord visiting the White House Sept. 22 to discuss federal funding impacts
WASHINGTON — Two Charlotte-area mayors will join a group of fellow civic leaders from across North Carolina next week as they visit the White House to discuss how federal funds have helped local governments and initiatives. In a news release Thursday, Winston-Salem mayor Allen Joines said he and 11...
Students, parents involved in CMS middle school bus fight: officials
The incident happened on a Piedmont Open IB Middle School bus (bus 402).
cn2.com
Car Theft Turned Chase Ends Fatally In Gun Fire
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – Locked doors and safety alerts were just some of the reactions to the deadly chase that ended at the CVS on Cherry Road. The chase began in Baxter Village when York County Sheriff’s Office was asked to search the area for a stolen vehicle. After finding the vehicle, the suspect fled, leading deputies on a 24 minute chase through Fort Mill and Rock Hill, reaching speeds of up to 90 miles per hour.
Student to face disciplinary action for making false gun threat at Lancaster middle school, officials say
"No gun was ever seen or possessed at school, according to the investigation," the LCSD said.
WBTV
Man shot by deputy during chase in Rock Hill, S.C.
The CDC recommends everyone 12 and older get it – as long as you've had your primary shots. Work being done to bring up CMS student test scores. Two weeks after troubling test scores showed Charlotte-Mecklenburg students were behind in several grades and subjects, district leaders are laying out a plan to help students recover.
Chester County bus driver to be recognized for actions during fight, district says
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — A South Carolina school bus driver will be recognized later this week for stopping a fight between students and parents onboard her bus, the Chester County School District announced on Wednesday. Celestine Sanders took quick action, driving to the parking lot of the nearby Chester...
No injuries after CMPD officers fire weapon at armed suspect; 4 in custody, police say
CHARLOTTE — There were no injuries reported after Charlotte-Mecklenburg police fired shots at an armed suspect, who they perceived was an imminent threat, said Deputy Chief Coerte Voorhees. On Thursday at about 5 p.m., a license plate reader identified a stolen car on Onyx Street near Beatties Ford Road...
Portion of I-85 in Mecklenburg County reopens after crash, NCDOT says
GASTONIA, N.C. — Two lanes of Interstate 85 northbound have reopened following a crash, according to the NC Department of Transportation. Officials said the accident was being investigated in Mecklenburg County near exit 27, which is Beatty Drive. Check back here for updates and on the WCNC Charlotte app.
wccbcharlotte.com
Police Identify 14-Year-Old Student As Vandalism Suspect At Fort Mill High
The student responsible for writing a threatening message on a bathroom stall at Fort Mill High School has been identified and will be disciplined, according to school officials. Officials say the 14-year-old student responsible claims he did not intend any actual physical harm to the students or staff at Fort...
Michael Jordan teams up with a California nonprofit to help Black and Hispanic CMS students learn personal finance
MECKLENBURG COUNTY, N.C. — Charlotte-Mecklenburg Schools is receiving a grant to help teach more Black and Hispanic students about financial literacy. Michael Jordan teamed up with Next Gen Personal Finance, a California nonprofit, to help students learn skills like maintaining good credit, investing in the stock market, and preparing financially for life after high school.
WCNC
