Danville, AR

Danville Little Johns cancel remainder of 2022 football season

By Brandon Ringo
FOX 16 News
 3 days ago

DANVILLE, Ark. – Danville High School has announced that they have canceled the remainder of their 2022 varsity football season.

The Arkansas Activities Association announced the decision Monday afternoon.

School district cancels football season due to widespread hazing

According to the AAA, the school canceled the rest of their season due to low numbers.

Danville’s junior high football team will continue to compete this fall.

FOX 16 News

FOX16.com is Little Rock's Breaking News Leader for digital story from across central Arkansas, the latest Arkansas Storm Team forecast and the best local sports coverage from the FOX 16 Sports team, along with Fearless Friday highlights.

