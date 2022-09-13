ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wayne County, PA

Man sentenced for assaulting a child in Wayne County

HONESDALE, Pa. — In Wayne County, a man learned his fate after sexually assaulting a child. A judge sentenced Anthony Show, of Scranton, to five to 10 years behind bars. Show was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault after molesting a 10-year-old girl in Wayne County in 2018. Show...
Man who fired at police headed to prison

LUZERNE COUNTY, Pa. — A man will spend time behind bars for shooting at police officers in Luzerne County. David Folweiler pleaded guilty on Thursday to attempted murder and was sentenced to nine to 18 years in prison. Investigators say Folweiler approached a marked Pittston police car last January...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Remains found identified as teen missing since 1969

LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — Pennsylvania State Police have announced human remains discovered in Luzerne County are of a teen who went missing in 1969. According to state police, human remains discovered in November 2012 have been identified as those of a Wilkes-Barre teenager who went missing four decades earlier. The name of the victim has not […]
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Wayne County, PA
Wayne, PA
Honesdale, PA
Wayne County, PA
Troopers ID remains found in 2012

WILKES-BARRE, Pa. — There are new developments in a cold case in Luzerne County. Troopers say remains found nearly ten years ago are those of a teenager who went missing four decades earlier. Human remains were found in a wooded area of Newport Township near Nanticoke in November of...
LUZERNE COUNTY, PA
Trial continues for deadly Pocono shooting

STROUDSBURG, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A trial continues in Monroe County Wednesday for a man who shot two intruders while inside his home back in January last year, killing one of them. It’s day four in the trial of Randy Halterman, who’s charged with homicide and aggravated assault allegedly after shooting two intruders in his Stroudsburg […]
STROUDSBURG, PA
PSP vehicle involved in Tobyhanna crash

TOBYHANNA TOWNSHIP, MONROE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) —  State police have released details on a crash where they say a driver ran a red light causing a two-car collision involving a trooper patrol unit. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on September 10 around 5:30 p.m. in Tobyhanna Township, Monroe County, a driver traveling at a high speed […]
TOBYHANNA, PA
Man pleads guilty for Scranton shooting

SCRANTON, Pa. — There is a guilty plea in a shooting in Lackawanna County. Zodi Oprisko pleaded guilty to attempted murder and aggravated assault. In 2019 Oprisko fired at a vehicle on Interstate 84 in Lackawanna County; no one was hurt in that incident. But, hours later, he shot...
SCRANTON, PA
Woman charged with homicide by vehicle, DUI related

HONESDALE BOROUGH, WAYNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — A Wayne County woman has been charged with homicide by vehicle while Driving Under the Influence (DUI). According to Wayne County District Attorney A.G. Howell, 32-year-old, Jade Stauffer, of Honesdale was charged on Monday in the death of Gabriel Wagner, 32, also from Honesdale. PSP says on Thursday, August […]
HONESDALE, PA
Scranton man faces drug trafficking and firearms charges

SCRANTON, LACKAWANNA CO, (WOLF) — A man is facing drug trafficking and firearm charges in Lackawanna County following incidents that occurred earlier this year. The United States Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Pennsylvania announced that 26-year-old David Paul Quick, of Scranton, was indicted by a federal grand jury on September 6th.
LACKAWANNA COUNTY, PA
Fatal head-on crash in Sullivan County

JEFFERSONVILLE – State Police Tuesday afternoon investigated a fatal head-on crash in Jeffersonville. The accident occurred around 2:15 p.m. in the area of Jeffersonville North Branch Road. The State Police Bureau of Criminal Investigation and a medical examiner were investigating the cause of the accident.
SULLIVAN COUNTY, NY
Woman dies in fall at Ricketts Glen State Park

FAIRMOUNT TOWNSHIP, LUZERNE COUNTY (WBRE/WYOU) — State police are investigating the death of a woman at Ricketts Glen State Park. According to Pennsylvania State Police, on August 3 around 5:00 p.m. Orline Bridges, 69, of Philadelphia, was hiking at the state park with friends when she fell down an embankment. PSP says Bridges sustained multiple injuries […]
PHILADELPHIA, PA
