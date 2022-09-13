Read full article on original website
Jessie Ratcliff
3d ago
When will people ever get it through there thick skull WILDLIFE ARE NOT MEANT TO BE PETS get a dog now an innocent animal is dead and the owner to
Reply
4
Related
Huge Crocodile Swims by Onlookers With Man's Body in Its Jaws: Police
Police said the reptile was over 11 feet long, and attacked the man after he entered the lagoon, which has rules against swimming in it.
Man Has Revenge By Biting Venomous Snake to Death After It Attacked Him
The man had been working in a paddy field when a cobra attacked. Villagers then saw him parading the dead snake around his neck.
WARNING GRAPHIC CONTENT: Horrifying moment a pregnant mother's puppy is savagely 'rag-dolled' by a German Shepard
A vicious German Sheppard has left a pregnant mother shaken after the animal latched onto her puppy and 'rag-dolled' the helpless creature while she was stroller-training the pug-cross. Confronting footage shows the moment Alana Russell was walking down a busy street on Monday with her pet Yodi in Padstow, Sydney,...
Missing doctor and young mum, 36, is found dead after suddenly disappearing when she clocked off work from her GP clinic
A young mother has been found dead two days after she disappeared following her shift at a medical centre. Eza Lau, 36, who works as a GP, was last seen leaving the MyHealth centre in Top Ryde, in Sydney's north, in a black BMW on Sunday at 4pm. Her husband...
IN THIS ARTICLE
Growing mob of 'evil' kangaroos take over a tiny Australian town as residents sick of being injured in attacks carry large sticks when they go out and try to run over the animals with their cars
A quiet coastal town is under siege from an unlikely enemy, with some locals afraid to leave their homes because of a growing mob of kangaroos. The 220 residents of Maaroom on Queensland's Fraser Coast have been forced to carry sticks and other implements when they leave their houses in an attempt to deter the aggressive 'roos, while others have tried to run the animals over with their cars.
Pool Collapse At Sandals Resort Sweeps Newlyweds Out To Sea
A newlywed couple was hurt when an infinity pool collapsed at an opulent Caribbean resort hotel. According to reports, the glass panel swimming pool unexpectedly failed, causing them to be swept out to sea.
Elephant Rips Handler In Half In Thailand After Being Forced To Carry Wood Logs In Extreme Heat
An elephant ripped its handler in half using its tusks in southern Thailand after being made to carry rubberwood in the scorching heat, according to a report. What Happened: A 32-year-old elephant mahout was found in a pool of blood at a rubber plantation in Thailand's Phang Nga province last week after an annoyed elephant stabbed the man with its tusks multiple times, news outlet the Thaiger reported.
Horrifying video shows the moment girl, 15, tries to rip a mum's handbag away as her two kids sit screaming in the pram
Horrifying footage shows the moment a teenager riding a scooter attacks a mother taking her two children for a stroll. The 37-year-old mum was walking with her two children down a Perth laneway in Smallman Place, Ashfield, at about 12.40pm on Monday when the 15-year-old girl approached from behind. CCTV...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Horror as five-year-old boy plunges to his death off his house after being chased by a gang of raging monkeys
A FIVE-year-old boy tragically plunged to his death after he was chased by a gang of monkeys. The boy named Nikhil fell from the roof of his house in the village of Jagat, India, when he was attacked by the raging animals. The horror incident happened on Sunday evening in...
Stunning breakthrough in cold case killing of a teenage boy who was burned to death in his friend's house – as a man is charged with deliberately lighting the fire 24 years later
A man has been arrested over the cold case killing of a teenage boy in a house fire more than two decades ago in a huge cold case breakthrough. Homicide detectives arrested a 55-year old man in Queensland on Wednesday over the alleged murder of Redfern teenager Arthur Haines on April 9, 1998.
Neighbour, 44, admits killing 'beautiful' two-year-old boy after gas pipe was cut to spark enormous explosion that flattened two homes
A man has admitted killing a 'beautiful' two-year-old boy who died in a massive gas explosion that completely flattened two homes. Darren Greenham, 44, admitted manslaughter and theft offences after George Hinds perished in a fireball that ripped through his family's semi-detached house in May last year. Four others, including...
Rampaging crocodile sparked plane crash that killed 20 after being smuggled on board and bursting out of bag
A RAMPAGING crocodile reportedly sparked a horror plane crash that killed 20 people after being smuggled on board. The airborne animal caused pandemonium on the propeller plane after bursting out of a bag en route to the Democratic Republic of Congo. Petrified travellers onboard the fateful Filair Let L-410 flight...
Monkeys kill again in India: Farmer, 52, is attacked by troop of 30 enraged primates before plunging to his death from a roof
A farmer who was attacked by a troop of 30 enraged monkeys plunged to his death from a roof after trying to escape from them. The victim Horilal, 52, from Baduan, was on the roof of his house on the evening of August 30 when the angry primates charged him.
Little Girl’s Body Lay in a Bathtub for a Month Before She Was Found
An 8-year-old girl was lying dead in a bathtub for over a month before authorities found her body, it has been revealed.Police released “gruesome details” over the “brutal and senseless murder” of Sophia Mason after the man suspected of the crime, 34-year-old Dhante Jackson, was arrested after six months on the run.The “gruesome discovery of Sophia Mason’s lifeless body” happened on March 11 in Jackson’s home in Merced, California, more than a month after she was initially listed as missing, but relatives told cops they had not been in contact with the girl since December.Mason’s mother and Jackson’s girlfriend, Samantha...
ohmymag.co.uk
Shock for the Duchess of Cornwall: Cousin Charles Villiers' body found in hotel room
Police were called by the London Ambulance Service at 13:11hrs on Thursday 18th August to reports of an unresponsive man at a hotel on George Street, W1. The spokesman added that the death 'had been investigated' and that 'it is not suspicious.'
U.K.・
Oregon woman, 21, gang-raped in Pakistan
Oregon vlogger, 21, was 'gang-raped in Pakistan' by 'her guide and his associate' who 'recorded her videos to blackmail': Police detained two men. According to the local and international news reports:
Major breakthrough in case of man found encased in a concrete slab as two men are charged with murder
Police have charged two men with murder and misconduct with a corpse in the case of a man found encased in a concrete slab in March this year. Andrew Christopher Walsh was reported missing by his family in the north Queensland town of Mossman in January,. The 35-year-old was last...
Moment passengers brutally beat father-of four NYC taxi driver to death after they first tried to rob him is released by police as they hunt down four further suspects and cab union offers $15,000 reward
This is the horrifying moment five thugs brutally beat a New York City taxi driver to death after they tried to rob him. Video shows five youths surrounding father-of-four Kutin Gyimah, 52, before they began punching and kicking him, with one male suspect delivering a fatal blow to his head that sent him to the ground.
PICTURED: Mother, 28, and her eight-year-old son who were found dead in a car submerged in pond near RAF base
A mother and her eight-year-old son, who were found dead in a car submerged in a pond near an RAF base, were pictured for the first time today. Vivien Radocz, 28, and young Milan Radocz, both of Stamford, Lincolnshire, were discovered in a blue Ford Focus in the water to the rear of RAF Wittering, Cambridgeshire, on Saturday.
Comments / 2