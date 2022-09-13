ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
kptv.com

Medical examiner seeks help confirming identity of man found dead in Vancouver

CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is hoping the public can help them confirm the identify of a man who was found dead last month. The medical examiner’s office says the man is presumed to be 68-year-old James Zephyrus Smith. He was found dead in his home on Aug. 6, and his cause and manner of death are pending. The medical examiner’s office says they need help locating his dentist and biological relatives in order to confirm his identity.
KATU.com

Explosive disposal unit called to NE 72nd and Sandy

PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police blocked off Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon as the explosive disposal unit tried to get rid of something that was found in that area. Police said the unit disabled a possible device, and then did a K-9 sweep for any...
kptv.com

Suspect wanted after crashing into patrol vehicle in Gresham; Deputy, K9 not hurt

MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Multnomah County deputy working on a public safety mission on Sunday was hit by a reckless driver, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies, along with Gresham police officers, were performing a public safety mission on the evening of Sept. 11. The sheriff’s office said authorities conducted 45 traffic stops, made five arrest, and seized one firearm during the mission.
kptv.com

Police: Suspect involved in arson at Vancouver mayor’s home arrested

VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says it has arrested the suspect who was involved in an arson at Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle’s home on Monday night. Just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a burglary at a business located at 808 Harney Street. The suspect, identified as Aiden Michael Murray, was located inside the business and arrested.
kptv.com

3 students detained, lockdown lifted at Clackamas High School

CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) - Clackamas High School was put under lockdown on Friday morning but it has since been lifted, according to school officials. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 11:30 a.m. Friday, the school resource officer saw a video on Snapchat of a student holding what appeared to be a gun in a restroom. The first deputies arrived on scene two minutes later. Two of the students seen in the video were detained.
kptv.com

Illegally built wall on North Portland bike path taken down

A local police department is working toward justice for businesses impacted by shoplifting. Mayor McEnerny-Ogle told FOX 12 she believes the arson was politically motivated.
kezi.com

EPD respond to fight at grocery store

EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
