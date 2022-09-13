Read full article on original website
Man charged with attempted murder after armed casino robbery
Javier Francisco Vigil, 51, pointed a gun at a cashier after demanding $1 million. He also threatened to “bathe everyone in blood.”
Despite continued violence, Portland windshield smasher won’t be charged
Neighbors in SE Portland say their windshields have been continually smashed by a man on a bicycle, one of them even caught on camera. Since KOIN 6 News told their story earlier this week, more victims have come forward, and most of the victims tell KOIN 6 the suspect is only being cited -- and they want him held accountable.
Vancouver arson suspect to remain behind bars on $500k bail
A judge set bail Thursday at $500,000 for the man accused of arson outside the home of Vancouver's mayor earlier this week.
KXL
Driver Faces Vehicular Homicide Charges In Vancouver Crash That Killed Passenger
VANCOUVER, Wash. — A man is facing charges of vehicular homicide in a crash on I-205 in Vancouver that killed his passenger. A 17-year-old boy from La Center died in the wreck northbound near the 134th Street exit around 10:00pm on Thursday night. He has not yet been identified.
Officials name man found stabbed to death in NE Portland driveway
Authorities have publicly identified the man stabbed to death in a Northeast Portland driveway on Monday.
kptv.com
Medical examiner seeks help confirming identity of man found dead in Vancouver
CLARK COUNTY, Wash. (KPTV) - The Clark County Medical Examiner’s Office is hoping the public can help them confirm the identify of a man who was found dead last month. The medical examiner’s office says the man is presumed to be 68-year-old James Zephyrus Smith. He was found dead in his home on Aug. 6, and his cause and manner of death are pending. The medical examiner’s office says they need help locating his dentist and biological relatives in order to confirm his identity.
KATU.com
Explosive disposal unit called to NE 72nd and Sandy
PORTLAND, Ore. — Portland police blocked off Northeast 72nd Avenue and Sandy Boulevard on Wednesday afternoon as the explosive disposal unit tried to get rid of something that was found in that area. Police said the unit disabled a possible device, and then did a K-9 sweep for any...
kptv.com
Suspect wanted after crashing into patrol vehicle in Gresham; Deputy, K9 not hurt
MULTNOMAH COUNTY, Ore. (KPTV) - A Multnomah County deputy working on a public safety mission on Sunday was hit by a reckless driver, according to the sheriff’s office. Deputies, along with Gresham police officers, were performing a public safety mission on the evening of Sept. 11. The sheriff’s office said authorities conducted 45 traffic stops, made five arrest, and seized one firearm during the mission.
kptv.com
Police: Suspect involved in arson at Vancouver mayor’s home arrested
VANCOUVER, Wash. (KPTV) - The Vancouver Police Department says it has arrested the suspect who was involved in an arson at Mayor Anne McEnerny-Ogle’s home on Monday night. Just after 12 a.m. on Wednesday, officers responded to a burglary at a business located at 808 Harney Street. The suspect, identified as Aiden Michael Murray, was located inside the business and arrested.
Portland woman describes ‘horrifying’ encounter with homeless intruder in her house
PORTLAND, Ore. (KOIN) — Evidence of Portland’s mental health and homeless crisis can be seen throughout the city, but one local woman says more needs to be done after witnessing a homeless person come inside her home and fall asleep in her child’s bed. Kelsey Smith described...
kptv.com
‘Malnourished’ livestock rescued from illegal marijuana grow operation near Oregon City
Pandemic restrictions still preventing some Portland offenders from being arrested, officials say. Washington County deputies using bait packages to catch thieves. Deputies in Washington County are trying to catch thieves in the act, as much as possible. Oregon's last coal-fired power plant is no more. Portland police investigating deadly stabbing...
Argument spurred deadly shootout at Cornelius house party, affidavit says
An exchange of cross words at a house party in Washington County led to a deadly gun battle between two men that created pandemonium among the 75 guests and left one of the men dead, court documents say. Jose A. Rodriguez-Sanchez, 20, was killed early Feb. 6 at a ranch-style...
Suspected teen arsonists allegedly set fire during Portland red flag warning
Three 18-year-old men were arrested for arson in Mt. Tabor early Sunday morning and face charges for starting dozens of fires around the park, according to Portland Fire.
‘It was a violent attack’: Multiple people in SE Portland neighborhood targeted by man smashing windshields
A SE Portland neighborhood says they've been targeted by a man on a bike who has been smashing their windshields as they're driving.
nbc16.com
Stranger enters Northeast Portland home, climbs into 10-year-old's bed
PORTLAND, Ore — A Portland homeowner says her sense of safety is shaken after a person she didn't know walked into her house Tuesday and climbed into her 10-year-old son's bed. “They came in the front door, and they wandered into my children’s room, and crawled up onto the...
kptv.com
Pandemic restrictions still preventing some Portland offenders from being arrested, officials say
KXL
Suspect Arrested For Shooting & Killing Man In Portland’s 64th Homicide
PORTLAND, Ore. — Police responded to a report of a person shot in the Lents neighborhood on the morning of September 4th. 27-year-old Juan Carlos Artiles was found dead at a residence on Southeast 90th Avenue and Woodstock Blvd. around 5:45am. 46-year-old Shaka Chambers was arrested this Monday on...
kptv.com
3 students detained, lockdown lifted at Clackamas High School
CLACKAMAS Ore. (KPTV) - Clackamas High School was put under lockdown on Friday morning but it has since been lifted, according to school officials. The Clackamas County Sheriff’s Office said just before 11:30 a.m. Friday, the school resource officer saw a video on Snapchat of a student holding what appeared to be a gun in a restroom. The first deputies arrived on scene two minutes later. Two of the students seen in the video were detained.
kptv.com
Illegally built wall on North Portland bike path taken down
A local police department is working toward justice for businesses impacted by shoplifting. Mayor McEnerny-Ogle told FOX 12 she believes the arson was politically motivated. Masala Lab in NE Portland puts an Indian spin on brunch. Updated: 13 hours ago. |. A familiar face in the Portland food scene is...
kezi.com
EPD respond to fight at grocery store
EUGENE, Ore. -- Two individuals from Portland were arrested Tuesday after a fight with loss prevention personnel at a local grocery store, according to the Eugene Police Department. Eugene police said they responded to a report of two people fighting with loss prevention officers at the WinCo grocery store at...
