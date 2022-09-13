Read full article on original website
For today’s A-list Hollywood talent, there are few more compelling ambitions than starting a consumer brand that could one day result in a huge payout, à la George Clooney and his Casamigos tequila brand. As The Hollywood Reporter wrote last year for its inaugural list of the industry’s Top Hollywood Entrepreneurs, “Celebrities are rushing to create their own consumer product brands like never before, spurred by such factors as availability of capital investment and, in some cases, squeezed paydays in Hollywood amid the streaming era. … Underlying it all: the example of O.G. peers in the space who already have had...
Sony Pictures Release Date Adds Include New ‘Karate Kid’ Movie; ‘Kraven The Hunter,’ ‘Madame Web’ Move & More
Sony just announced the following DATED (NEW) Karate Kid (Columbia Pictures) – June 7, 2024 The return of the original Karate Kid franchise. Untitled True Haunting (Screen Gems) – January 6, 2023 Missing (Screen Gems) – February 24, 2023 Missing is the next installment in the Searching franchise. It stars Storm Reid and Nia Long. MOVED 65 (Columbia Pictures) – March 10, 2023 (from April 28, 2023) Kraven the Hunter (Columbia Pictures – will screen in IMAX) – October 6, 2023, Holiday Weekend (from January 13, 2023) Madame Web (Columbia Pictures – will screen in IMAX) – February 16, 2024 (from October 6, 2023) Garfield (Columbia Pictures) – May 24, 2024, Memorial Day Weekend (from February 16, 2024) Untitled Sony/Marvel Universe (Columbia Pictures) – July 12, 2024 (from June 7, 2024) More from DeadlineHow Christian Bale & David O Russell Cooked Up Star-Packed Historical Whodunit 'Amsterdam' Through Five Years Of Diner MealsPoitras, Poitier, Pipelines & 'Patrick': TIFF's Documentary Premieres Throw Awards Race Into FocusBroadway's 'The Phantom Of The Opera' Will Close in 2023 After 35 YearsBest of DeadlineNFL 2022 Schedule: Primetime TV Games, Thanksgiving Menu, Christmas Tripleheader & MoreThe Queen Onscreen: 15 Actresses (And Actors) Who've Played Elizabeth II In Film And On TV'Blonde' Premiere Photo Gallery: Ana de Armas Channels Marilyn Monroe At Venice Film Festival
Jason Momoa Said Getting A Traditional Native Hawaiian Tattoo On His Head Was A "Powerful Moment" In His Life
Getting a traditional Polynesian tattoo is a great honor, as it connects you with your ancestors and symbolizes your dedication to the culture.
Devon Walker: 5 Things To Know About One Of SNL’s Newest Cast Members
Studio 8H is going to see some fresh faces this fall! The cast of Saturday Night Live has added four new comedians to the mix after losing seven members, including three of its biggest stars, Kate McKinnon, Pete Davidson, and Aidy Bryant, following the conclusion of Season 47. The iconic sketch comedy series announced the new featured players for the 2022-23 season on Sept. 15: Marcello Hernandez, Molly Kearney, Michael Longfellow, and Devon Walker. Read on to learn about Texas-native Devon Walker below.
Harrison Ford Reunited With Ke Huy Quan 38 Years After "Indiana Jones," And The Picture Is Legit Really Cute
This is one of those rare good things that has happened in 2022.
