Pensacola, FL

WEAR

Northwest Florida to receive $5M in state funding

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Northwest Florida is getting nearly $5 million in state funding. It'll go to a dozen projects in Escambia, Santa Rosa, and Okaloosa counties. It's directed at workforce development and increasing mental health care. Santa Rosa County is getting funding for two projects, including rapid DNA technology for...
WEAR

Pensacola homeless camp under fire by city council member

PENACOLA, Fla. -- A Pensacola City council member is calling for an audit of the Re-entry Alliance Pensacola camp on Blount Street. The outdoor camp homeless shelter opened last spring, to get people out from under the I-110 overpass. Councilman Delarian Wiggins brought up conditions at the camp during Monday's...
WEAR

Pensacola contractor Matt Banks ordered to pay $500,000 in restitution

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Pensacola contractor Matthew Banks is in more hot water Wednesday night. Banks was once again ordered to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in restitution to six of his former clients. There are dozens and dozens of cases against Banks across our three Northwest Florida counties. Last...
WEAR

WATCH: Charlie Crist speaks on DeSantis sending immigrants to Martha's Vineyard

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Democratic candidate for Florida governor, Charlie Crist, spoke in Pensacola Thursday about a variety of topics, including Florida Power & Light rate hikes and Governor DeSantis' recent actions of sending immigrants to Martha's Vineyard. Crist spoke at Veteran's Memorial Park at 11 a.m. WATCH LIVE:. Crist addressed...
WEAR

Railroad strike could potentially impact Port of Pensacola, Mobile

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The American Railway Association says a railroad strike would cost the U.S. economy $2 billion a day. Two of the railroad industry's prominent unions are threatening to strike if a bargaining deal is not reached by Friday. The federal government is now stepping in. Channel 3 contacted...
WKRG News 5

Fatal crash on U.S. 90 in Okaloosa County

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. (WKRG) — The Florida Highway Patrol said a man is dead following a crash on U.S. 90 Wednesday night at around 8:47 p.m. between a van and a motorcycle, according to a release from the FHP. According to the release, a van was stopped at a stop sign at the intersection of […]
WEAR

Extra deputies at Pace High as social media threat is investigated

PACE, Fla. -- The Santa Rosa County Sheriff's Office is investigating a threat at Pace High School Friday. According to the sheriff's office, the threat was posted to social media around 5 p.m. Thursday. An active investigation is underway to determine the legitimacy of the threat. The sheriff's office says...
WEAR

Military leaders in Okaloosa County gather to share stories of service

OKALOOSA COUNTY, Fla. -- Military leaders were honored in Okaloosa County Tuesday. The Air force celebrates their 75th anniversary this month. Military historians, fact seekers and the community gathered to hear first hand stories from military history. That includes the Doolittle Raid, Operation Desert Storm, and Operation Enduring Freedom Afghanistan.
WKRG News 5

Medical Cannabis may be headed to Gulf Shores

GULF SHORES, Ala. (WKRG) — Gulf Shores could be in the running to enter the medical marijuana industry. The Alabama Medical Cannabis Commission has begun the application process for those looking to cultivate, process and dispense medical marijuana. Gulf Shores resident Ryan Shamburger is hoping to land one of 12 licenses available for cultivation. “I […]
WEAR

Pensacola Fire Department mourns loss of legendary retired fire chief

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- The Pensacola Fire Department is mourning the loss of a legendary retired fire chief. Fire Chief Lloyd L. Fleming Jr. passed away Sunday at the age of 98. The department says Fleming joined PFD following the retirement of his father, Assistant Fire Chief Lloyd Fleming Sr., in 1945.
WEAR

ALDI location opens in Pace

SANTA ROSA COUNTY, Fla. -- A new ALDI location opened in Santa Rosa County Thursday. The grand opening of ALDI's new Pace/Pea Ridge store was held together with Santa Rosa County commissioners Thursday. The new location marks the second location in the county, with the Navarre location opening earlier this...
WEAR

Police investigating theft at Dillard's in Pensacola

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Police are investigating a theft incident at Dillard's in Pensacola. Pensacola Police say it happened around 1:30 p.m. Thursday at the store in Cordova Mall when two males walked in to the sunglasses area and began taking items. According to police, the two males were able to...
WEAR

Man wanted for questioning in Oakwood Terrace Apartments homicide

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- A man is wanted for questioning only in Wednesday's homicide at Oakwood Terrace Apartments in Escambia County. The sheriff's office is trying to locate 26-year-old Lakendrick Jiles Holmes. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 850-433-STOP or the ECSO at 850-436-9620. The shooting happened...
WEAR

Splash City Adventures in Pensacola to debut new paintball experience

PENSACOLA, Fla. -- Splash City Adventures in Pensacola is expanding. This weekend, they're debuting a 3-acre paintball experience. Splash City, which is on Pensacola Boulevard in Car City, is already home to an amusement and water park. It's designed for kids and adults alike, and you even have the option...
WEAR

ECAT bus crashes into power pole after collision with vehicle

ESCAMBIA COUNTY, Fla. -- An Escambia County Area Transit bus crashed into a power pole Thursday afternoon after colliding with another vehicle. It happened around 2:30 p.m. at West Brainerd and North P streets in west Pensacola. Both vehicles were heavily damaged -- with a snapped power pole left leaning...
WKRG News 5

WAWA coming to Fairhope, first in Alabama

FAIRHOPE, Ala. (WKRG) — A piece of the north is headed down south, WAWA, a convenient store and gas station that is being built in Fairhope. WAWA is well known for its famous coffee bar and gourmet food. WAWA Inc. told Fairhope City leaders that the area was the perfect spot to build a new […]
WEAR

66-year-old Pensacola man killed in motorcycle crash in Milton

MILTON, Fla. -- Florida Highway Patrol is working a fatal motorcycle crash in Milton Friday afternoon. It happened around 12:15 p.m. at Cemetery Rd. and Charlie Foster Rd. Florida Highway Patrol says the driver -- a 66-year-old Pensacola man -- died in the single motorcycle crash. "The motorcycle rider was...
