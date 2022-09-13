Read full article on original website
KHOU
Houston construction entrepreneur breaking barriers for Latinos
HOUSTON — A Friendswood family that has helped build Houston roads, schools, and restaurants is breaking barriers for Latinos. Indi Construction Partners is owned and operated by a Hispanic woman who is quickly gaining ground as one of the largest general contractors in the city. Everywhere you turn in...
realtynewsreport.com
Huge Project Underway in Conroe
CONROE, Texas – (Realty News Report) – Lovett Industrial, a Houston-based real estate investment firm, and Cresset Partners, a North American real estate investment manager, started construction on NorthPort Logistics Center, a 1.2 million SF logistics facility in Conroe, north of Houston. The 75-acre development will be located...
Houston's first 3D-printed multi-story home being built
HOUSTON — A home under construction is the first of its kind, not in Houston. The home is not just being built – it’s being printed as the first 3D-printed multi-story home. It’s imagination meets innovation. This plot of land in northwest Houston isn’t your typical...
realtynewsreport.com
Hines Plans 2400 Homes in New Houston Community
HOUSTON – (Realty News Report) – Hines, the global real estate firm, along with partners Trez Capital, Caravel Ventures, and Sumitomo Forestry, acquired 850 acres in Rosenberg, near Houston, to be developed into Brookewater, a master planned community. Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in...
Click2Houston.com
Houston-area suburb collects millions operating red light cameras after 2019 state ban
HOUSTON – For a city with such a kind name, Humble sure does have drivers upset. “There is no word to describe it except bulls***,” said Gordon Aaker, who doesn’t like the way the city goes about its business. Drivers continue to complain to KPRC 2 Investigates...
What are pros and cons of living in Houston?
The People! The diversity is wonderful. When my son was 12, I let him computer-research where we would eat that Friday night - with a caveat - we could not repeat a ethnic restaurant until we completed them all. It took over a year - every Friday night different. The people are so nice. if anyone says differently, you can bet they aren’t very nice themselves. Hurricane Harvey brought out the best in people helping their fellow Houstonians.
Beloved Weatherman’s Beach Retreat Hits The Market In Texas
The 3-bed, 2.5-bath home is blocks away from the beach!
irei.com
Hines to develop 850-acre master-planned community in Houston
Hines and Sumitomo Forestry have closed on 850 acres in Houston to be developed into Brookewater, a master-planned community. Located in the suburb of Rosenberg, Brookewater will consist of approximately 2,400 single-family homes, varying in lot sizes, with a planned school site, and robust amenity offerings such as a resort-style water amenity, more than 200 acres of parks, recreation, lakes, open space, walking trails, nature preserves and playgrounds. Phase one of Brookewater will consist of approximately 400 lots and will be built by Highland, Perry, David Weekley, Gehan, Chesmar, and Westin Homes. The homes will be a variety of sizes and styles, with fresh design and innovative craftsmanship at the forefront.
Click2Houston.com
PHOTOS: Memorial area has midcentury modern jewel tucked in the trees; See ‘one-of-a-kind classic’ on market for $1.7M
HOUSTON – A Memorial-area home in the midcentury modern style is on the market for $1,799,000. The updated home at 503 Timber Terrace Road -- called a “one-of-a-kind classic” -- was originally designed by architect Philip G. Willard and completed in 1955. This 4,628-square foot house has...
What is Going on in Galveston, Texas? Why is the Water so Blue?
What is going on with the water on Galveston Beach in Texas? Yesterday, TV station KHOU captured what looks to be a pristine blue ocean, a rare occurrence for that part of the gulf. If you have ever been to Galveston you've come to expect the ocean to be a...
fox26houston.com
Family remembers Houston professional bull-rider killed in Utah
HOUSTON - A family member of Ouncie Mitchell spoke with FOX 26 about his cousin. Ezekiel Mitchell, who is a professional bull-rider himself, shared his memories of Ouncie. "He was a great bull rider. He might not get his buckle here on earth, but he’ll get it up in heaven. He’s a people’s champ," says Ezekiel.
Houston Agent Magazine
Housing inventory soars in Houston as buyers turn back to the rental market
Houston housing inventory has grown to its highest level in two years, according to the Houston Association of REALTORS®’ August 2022 Market Update. HAR reports that sales of single-family homes have fallen 16.9%, the lowest monthly sales volume since February of this year. Sales of houses at all...
KHOU
Houston's oldest rummage sale takes place this weekend
HOUSTON — Houston's oldest rummage sale happens this weekend where you can find designer fashion, antiques, home decor, and more! We give you a sneak peek of what's included in their inventory. Shop 'til you drop!. For more information visit: www.riveroaksgc.org.
Eater
New Pizza Joint 7Pie Jump-Starts Its Franchise in Houston With $7 Cheese Pies
A new pizza chain is kicking off in the Houston area. David Davoudpour, the CEO and chairman of Nashville-headquartered restaurant chain Shoney’s, launched his newest venture, 7Pie, in Clutch City last month. Starting with its first two locations, the casual pizza joint is already serving up a variety of...
The panic of not knowing: Houston parents say the worst part of an 'active shooter event' is the silence
Heights High parents said officials didn't alert them to the incident for more than hour after law enforcement responded.
defendernetwork.com
Provost Studios: Chronicling Black Houston for 75 years
If there is one perennial Mrs. TSU, it has to be the stately woman in those crazy car commercials who is also a former model, political candidate, widow of a legendary TSU tennis coach and owner of one of the city’s most iconic Black businesses. And if you’ve lived in Houston for any decent amount of time, you already know who I’m talking about—the one and only Georgia Provost.
fox26houston.com
Active shooter protocol, cell phone policy for Katy ISD
KATY, Texas - With more headlines of shootings and hoax calls, conversations have sparked over cell phone usage during an emergency, and questions like, "what is the standard protocol and are parents able to reach their children?" "In 2030 we are going to hit 100,000 students," says Katy ISD Superintendent...
365thingsinhouston.com
5 Must Do Things in Humble
In our Must Do Things Around Greater Houston series, we take a look at Houston’s vast array of communities, neighborhoods and destinations to bring you five fun, tasty, surprising and enticing reasons you should give each one a visit. First settled in the early 1800s and located about 20...
365thingsinhouston.com
The 15 Best Things to Do in Houston This Weekend: September 16 to 18, 2022
Take a tour of H-Town’s weekend highlights with our 365 Houston guide to the best things to do in Houston this weekend, from Friday, September 16 to Sunday, September 18, 2022. Every weekend, Houston has plenty of happenings to be found around town—but which ones are the highlights that...
fox26houston.com
New trendy sushi restaurant in the Heights includes a vegetarian menu
HOUSTON - In today’s competitive bar and restaurant market, you have to do something to stand out and separate you from the rest. With more than 35,000 followers on Instagram, the Bayou City is buzzing about the latest sushi spot to the Houston Heights serving up boatloads of sushi, including vegetarian options.
