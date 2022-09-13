ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Seattle, WA

All-Pro Seahawks S Jamal Adams carted off field vs. Broncos with knee injury

By Jason Owens, Yahoo Sports
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
 8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FNf9Y_0hsnu02Y00

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams left Monday's game against the Denver Broncos with a left knee injury.

Adams appeared to sustain the injury while attempting to sack Broncos quarterback Russell Wilson in the first half. He planted his left foot on the tackle attempt and landed awkwardly to the turf. He was able to limp off the field, but eventually left for the locker room on a cart.

According to an ESPN report, Adams "screamed out in frustration" while receiving treatment on the sideline. The Seahawks initially ruled him as doubtful with a knee injury. There were no further initial details about his status.

Adams, 26, is a three-time All-Pro and the anchor of Seattle's secondary. Following a 2020 trade from the New York Jets, Adams signed a four-year, $70.6 million extension with Seattle in 2021 that at the time made him the highest-paid safety in the NFL. Any extended injury to Adams is a significant blow to Seattle's defense.

Comments / 0

Related
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

Tulsa, OK
74K+
Followers
132K+
Post
31M+
Views
ABOUT

FOX23 News KOKI is covering news that matters with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.fox23.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy