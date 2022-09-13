ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Summerville, GA

WDEF

Summerville Boil Water Notice Lifted

SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Officials have lifted the Boil Water Advisory for Summerville. The flooding over Labor Day Weekend knocked out the local water supply system. But officials say water service has now been restored and tests show it is safe to drink without boiling. “All water samples are...
SUMMERVILLE, GA
fox5atlanta.com

All 23K chickens safe after Pickens County coop catches fire

PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Twenty-three thousand chickens are thanking their ‘clucky’ stars after their owners knocked out a fire in their coop earlier. Pickens County Fire and Rescue received a call around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning about a commercial fire on Tilley Road. Before they could get there,...
PICKENS COUNTY, GA
Northeastern Georgian

Hospital location system is just another CON

Sometimes, an answer to a problem is so obvious, so blatantly sitting right beneath your nose, that there might be only one conclusion: It’s not the right answer. That seems to be the case regarding a hospital in northwest Georgia that is trying – so far, unsuccessfully – to build a new facility a few miles down the road.
CATOOSA COUNTY, GA
wabe.org

Georgia's Dugdown Corridor: A 'national model' for conservation

Last year, a group of scientists and volunteers splashed up a creek in Paulding County to look for endangered fish. It didn’t take long to find them. With two people holding a net upright underwater and others shuffling downstream to shoo fish into it, the team hauled up a handful of Etowah darters the first time they tried.
PAULDING COUNTY, GA
Summerville, GA
Government
City
Summerville, GA
State
Georgia State
Local
Georgia Government
WTVCFOX

Multi-vehicle crash disrupts traffic on Shallowford Road Friday morning

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic Friday morning. Several first responders were on the scene of Shallowford Road and Jersey Pike around 5:45 a.m. Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were all on scene. Chattanooga Police tell us two people were sent to the...
CHATTANOOGA, TN
cobbcountycourier.com

New Chalker Park in the works for Kennesaw

Parks Director Steve Roberts presented the design concept for the new Chalker Park at Monday’s Kennesaw City Council work session. The new park, to be located at the intersection of Smith Drive and Cherokee Street, is part of a land swap deal with Sanctuary Properties. The original 1.3-acre Chalker...
KENNESAW, GA
pickensprogress.com

New Georgia Forestry Management forester serving north Georgia counties

The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) has named Ben Cobb to its north Georgia Forest Management team. Cobb will be based in Oakwood and will be providing forest management advice to landowners in Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, and Union counties. Cobb, originally from Cordele, Ga., earned a degree...
GEORGIA STATE
Person
Brian Kemp
wrganews.com

Big Texas Valley Road will be closed until further Notice

Floyd County Public Works is actively closing Big Texas Valley Road at Cabin Creek Bridge due to flood damage to the bridge. Big Texas Valley Road will be closed to thru traffic from Huffaker Road to Friday Road until further notice. The official detour will flow from Friday Road to...
FLOYD COUNTY, GA
#Water Service#Water Pumps#Drinking Water#Northwest Georgia
weisradio.com

Statement from Cherokee County Coroner Regarding Fatality and Thursday Morning Auto Accident on County Road 115

Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover which took place in Cherokee County at approximately 6:45 Thursday morning roughly one mile off of Highway 9. Cherokee County Coroner Paul McDonald has informed WEIS Radio that the driver of the vehicle has been declared deceased, issuing the following statement:
CHEROKEE COUNTY, AL
WTVCFOX

Mayor of Lookout Mountain, Georgia arrested for DUI

LOOKOUT MOUTAIN, Ga. — Troopers arrested Lookout Mountain, Georgia Mayor David Bennett Tuesday night and charged him with driving under the influence. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) says officers with the Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Police Department tried to stop a vehicle for a headlight violation and a failure to maintain lane.
LOOKOUT MOUNTAIN, GA
News Break
Politics
WDEF

Preliminary report on Marion Co. helicopter crash

WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released their preliminary report on the I-24 helicopter crash that killed a Marion County detective and a Highway Patrol Pilot. The report confirms that Matt Blansett and Lee Russell were taking part in a marijuana observation flight. They also...
MARION COUNTY, TN
fox5atlanta.com

Marietta approves interim chief as city's new top cop

MARIETTA, Ga. - The city of Marietta has a new top cop. The Marietta City Council unanimously voted to remove the "Interim" from Marty Ferrell’s title. Chief Ferrell is a 32-year veteran of the police force, having joined the Marietta Police Department in 1990. He has served in all three division: Investigative, Uniform Patrol, and Support Services, and held special assignments in the Marietta-Cobb-Smyrna Narcotics Task Force and as Commander of the MPD SWAT Team.
MARIETTA, GA

