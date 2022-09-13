Read full article on original website
WDEF
Summerville Boil Water Notice Lifted
SUMMERVILLE, Georgia (WDEF) – Officials have lifted the Boil Water Advisory for Summerville. The flooding over Labor Day Weekend knocked out the local water supply system. But officials say water service has now been restored and tests show it is safe to drink without boiling. “All water samples are...
fox5atlanta.com
All 23K chickens safe after Pickens County coop catches fire
PICKENS COUNTY, Ga. - Twenty-three thousand chickens are thanking their ‘clucky’ stars after their owners knocked out a fire in their coop earlier. Pickens County Fire and Rescue received a call around 8:30 a.m. Wednesday morning about a commercial fire on Tilley Road. Before they could get there,...
Northeastern Georgian
Hospital location system is just another CON
Sometimes, an answer to a problem is so obvious, so blatantly sitting right beneath your nose, that there might be only one conclusion: It’s not the right answer. That seems to be the case regarding a hospital in northwest Georgia that is trying – so far, unsuccessfully – to build a new facility a few miles down the road.
wabe.org
Georgia's Dugdown Corridor: A 'national model' for conservation
Last year, a group of scientists and volunteers splashed up a creek in Paulding County to look for endangered fish. It didn’t take long to find them. With two people holding a net upright underwater and others shuffling downstream to shoo fish into it, the team hauled up a handful of Etowah darters the first time they tried.
WTVCFOX
Multi-vehicle crash disrupts traffic on Shallowford Road Friday morning
CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. — A multi-vehicle crash disrupted traffic Friday morning. Several first responders were on the scene of Shallowford Road and Jersey Pike around 5:45 a.m. Chattanooga Police, Chattanooga Fire Department and Hamilton County EMS were all on scene. Chattanooga Police tell us two people were sent to the...
cobbcountycourier.com
New Chalker Park in the works for Kennesaw
Parks Director Steve Roberts presented the design concept for the new Chalker Park at Monday’s Kennesaw City Council work session. The new park, to be located at the intersection of Smith Drive and Cherokee Street, is part of a land swap deal with Sanctuary Properties. The original 1.3-acre Chalker...
Minor Injuries Reported After A School Bus Crash In Jasper (Pickens County, GA)
Officials reported minor injuries after a school bus crash in Jasper. The Pickens County school bus, with 30 onboard, was struck by another vehicle. The crash happened in the Woodbridge Inn parking lot at [..]
pickensprogress.com
New Georgia Forestry Management forester serving north Georgia counties
The Georgia Forestry Commission (GFC) has named Ben Cobb to its north Georgia Forest Management team. Cobb will be based in Oakwood and will be providing forest management advice to landowners in Forsyth, Franklin, Gilmer, Hall, Lumpkin, Pickens, Towns, and Union counties. Cobb, originally from Cordele, Ga., earned a degree...
fox5atlanta.com
Family, friends to lay to rest Georgia State Patrol candidate who died during training
CARTERSVILLE, Ga. - Loved ones and friends will gather Saturday to lay to rest a Georgia State Patrol cadet who died during a training exercise last week. The Georgia Department of Public Safety says Cadet Patrick Dupree was training at the Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth County last week when he collapsed after finishing an exercise.
wrganews.com
Big Texas Valley Road will be closed until further Notice
Floyd County Public Works is actively closing Big Texas Valley Road at Cabin Creek Bridge due to flood damage to the bridge. Big Texas Valley Road will be closed to thru traffic from Huffaker Road to Friday Road until further notice. The official detour will flow from Friday Road to...
fox5atlanta.com
3 children injured in Pickens County school bus crash, trooper say
JASPER, Ga. - Officials say there were only minor injuries aboard a Pickens County school bus that was struck by another vehicle. It happened in front of the Woodbridge Inn parking lot at the curve off Chamber Street onto Birch, just before the railway bridge. Troopers with the Georgia State...
weisradio.com
Cherokee County Coroner Releases Name of Driver Fatally Injured in Friday Morning Accident on County Road 1
Cherokee County Coroner Paul McDonald has informed WEIS Radio that the driver of an 18-wheeler involved in an early morning accident taking place on County Road 1 – was fatally injured. McDonald pronounced Christopher Scott Mullins, age 47 from Collinsville dead at the scene. We had reports of an...
weisradio.com
Statement from Cherokee County Coroner Regarding Fatality and Thursday Morning Auto Accident on County Road 115
Emergency personnel were dispatched to the scene of a single-vehicle rollover which took place in Cherokee County at approximately 6:45 Thursday morning roughly one mile off of Highway 9. Cherokee County Coroner Paul McDonald has informed WEIS Radio that the driver of the vehicle has been declared deceased, issuing the following statement:
WTVCFOX
Mayor of Lookout Mountain, Georgia arrested for DUI
LOOKOUT MOUTAIN, Ga. — Troopers arrested Lookout Mountain, Georgia Mayor David Bennett Tuesday night and charged him with driving under the influence. The Georgia State Patrol (GSP) says officers with the Lookout Mountain, Tennessee Police Department tried to stop a vehicle for a headlight violation and a failure to maintain lane.
Courthouse News Service
Panel asked to hold Georgia’s ‘carpet capital’ liable for contaminated drinking water
ATLANTA (CN) — The 11th Circuit heard arguments Tuesday from a group of residents from Rome, Georgia, who want an upstream city to be held liable for allowing chemical contamination from carpet manufacturers to get through a water treatment facility. Deemed "the carpet capital of the world," nearly 90%...
Humane Society set to dedicate new facility with ribbon cutting ceremony in October
Note: The following item was provided by the Cedartown-Polk County Humane Society and the Chamber of Commerce. – KtE The
Cherokee County Fire Department renames streets in honor of fallen firefighter and wife
CHEROKEE COUNTY, Ga. — On Thursday, Cherokee County Fire and Emergency Services revealed new street signs to honor one of their own. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app for alerts as news breaks]. Justin Hicks and his wife Amber were tragically murdered last year in their Cobb County home. Justin...
WDEF
Preliminary report on Marion Co. helicopter crash
WASHINGTON D.C. (WDEF) – The National Transportation Safety Board has released their preliminary report on the I-24 helicopter crash that killed a Marion County detective and a Highway Patrol Pilot. The report confirms that Matt Blansett and Lee Russell were taking part in a marijuana observation flight. They also...
fox5atlanta.com
Marietta approves interim chief as city's new top cop
MARIETTA, Ga. - The city of Marietta has a new top cop. The Marietta City Council unanimously voted to remove the "Interim" from Marty Ferrell’s title. Chief Ferrell is a 32-year veteran of the police force, having joined the Marietta Police Department in 1990. He has served in all three division: Investigative, Uniform Patrol, and Support Services, and held special assignments in the Marietta-Cobb-Smyrna Narcotics Task Force and as Commander of the MPD SWAT Team.
WDEF
Two coal train cars derail near Lindale, GA; engine car hits another train near Rome
ROME, GA (WDEF) – The Floyd County Police Department reported two coal train cars were off the track in the Rome area early this morning. This is video and photos from a viewer in the area. The report explains the derailment happened around 4:15 in the morning. One of...
