KGET

Questionable treatment of pig caught on camera, county seizes animal

UPDATE: The person seen in the videos is not the owner, according to Kern County Animal Services. KCAS gained possession of the pig Thursday after the owner surrendered the pig because it was in the “best interest of the animal.” The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is working with KCAS to locate the individual in the […]
KGET

Girl, 14, dies after getting shot in the head: Arvin PD

ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A teenage boy, 17, was in possession of a gun when it discharged and struck a girl, 14, in the head on Monday on Monroe Street in Arvin, according to the Arvin Police Department. She was airlifted to Kern Medical and then transferred to Loma Linda University Hospital, according to the […]
Bakersfield Now

Parent finds needle caps in front of their child's school

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Brooke Randall has a student that goes to Munsey Elementary School and she said an abandoned home is not too far from her child's school. This reminded her of what happened at Chipman Junior High where a 13-year-old was arrested for bringing 150 fentanyl pills to school with the intention to sell them.
KGET

Bakersfield Police searching for at risk man

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public to help in the search of an at-risk elderly man, according to the police department. Police said that Lenell Vanpelt, 77, of Bakersfield was last seen in the 3300 block of Anderson Street on Wednesday. Vanpelt is considered to be at risk due […]
KGET

Several charges dismissed, reduced in Lone Oak Lounge shooting

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men arrested in connection with a shooting at the Lone Oak Lounge had several charges dismissed or reduced following a hearing that lasted several days. Jesus Manjarrez, 28, the alleged shooter, had a count of attempted murder and assault with a gun dismissed at the preliminary hearing, where prosecutors present […]
KGET

Man pleads no contest to setting Bakersfield mansion on fire

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting multiple fires and burning down a mansion in southwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest Wednesday to three arson-related charges and faces 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 30, has admitted to igniting fires at the sprawling Palazzo Destefani mansion in southwest Bakersfield and Independence High School, according to […]
KGET

Active shooter threat to Centennial HS determined “unfounded”: PD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received a call of an active shooter at Centennial High School Wednesday, according to school officials. School Officials said the Bakersfield and Kern High School police quickly investigated and determined it “unfounded.” Police are investigating the source of the call, school officials said. In the event of […]
NewsBreak
Health
KGET

Man gets 69 years to life for murder, robbery

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 69 years to life in prison for fatally shooting a man during a robbery on New Year’s Eve 2020 in south Bakersfield. Anthony Daniel was sentenced Thursday for killing Emmanuel Arechiga, 18. A witness reported Daniel fired after Arechiga gave up his belongings, according […]
KGET

4 arrested after discarding guns during car chase: BPD

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four Bakersfield men were arrested after leading Bakersfield Police officers on a car chase Tuesday night. According to an arrest report, Bakersfield Police officers tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding in the are of El Toro Drive and Wayside Park around 11 p.m. The vehicle failed to stop and […]
Bakersfield Now

Wasco man indicted on illegal firearm charges

FRESNO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 22-year-old Wasco man was indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of illegal weapon possession, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. On August 5, 2021, Damien Torres was found with ammunition after officers contacted him when they responded to his residence in...
sjvsun.com

Kern Co. Sheriff eyes new recruiting tool: ‘COPS’ tapings.

The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks to provide the public an unfiltered look at operations by allowing popular show “COPS” to film deputies in hopes it might spur applications for KCSO vacancies totaling to about 400 as of Wednesday. “We get a bad reputation, like most agencies...
KGET

Arvin Police Chief resigns

BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin Police Chief Eddie Brock submitted his resignation and his last day is later this month, according to Jeff Jones, the Arvin City Manager. Brock applied for an interim sheriff position in San Diego County in March. He was one of three final candidates but Brock did not get the […]
