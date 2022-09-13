Read full article on original website
Questionable treatment of pig caught on camera, county seizes animal
UPDATE: The person seen in the videos is not the owner, according to Kern County Animal Services. KCAS gained possession of the pig Thursday after the owner surrendered the pig because it was in the “best interest of the animal.” The Kern County Sheriff’s Office is working with KCAS to locate the individual in the […]
Police: School supervisor overdoses on fentanyl after student brings pills to campus
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (Gray News) - Authorities in California say a school employee has been hospitalized after coming into contact with fentanyl pills on campus. According to the Bakersfield Police Department, a Chipman Junior High School student allegedly brought 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet to school on Sept. 9. Authorities...
Girl, 14, dies after getting shot in the head: Arvin PD
ARVIN, Calif. (KGET) — A teenage boy, 17, was in possession of a gun when it discharged and struck a girl, 14, in the head on Monday on Monroe Street in Arvin, according to the Arvin Police Department. She was airlifted to Kern Medical and then transferred to Loma Linda University Hospital, according to the […]
Mother claims child was grabbed by stranger at a gas station in East Bakersfield
Bakersfield, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Jessica Hall, the mother of two young kids explains her close call when strangers approached her and her kids at a gas station store on the corner of Bernard and Baker streets in East Bakersfield. Hall said, "As soon as I walked in a lady...
Parent finds needle caps in front of their child's school
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KBAK/KBFX) — Brooke Randall has a student that goes to Munsey Elementary School and she said an abandoned home is not too far from her child's school. This reminded her of what happened at Chipman Junior High where a 13-year-old was arrested for bringing 150 fentanyl pills to school with the intention to sell them.
Bakersfield Police searching for at risk man
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department is asking the public to help in the search of an at-risk elderly man, according to the police department. Police said that Lenell Vanpelt, 77, of Bakersfield was last seen in the 3300 block of Anderson Street on Wednesday. Vanpelt is considered to be at risk due […]
California middle school employee overdoses after student brings fentanyl to school
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Friday morning a student at Chipman Junior High School was arrested for allegedly bringing 150 fentanyl pills disguised as Percocet to school causing a school supervisor to overdose, according to the Bakersfield Police Department. Around 9:05 a.m., officers with BPD responded to reports of a student in possession of fentanyl on […]
Southwest Bakersfield family slowly recovering after suspected DUI driver crashed into their home
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A family in southwest Bakersfield is slowly recovering after a suspected DUI driver plowed into their home off Taft Highway. The California Highway Patrol says 26-year-old Madison Ann Williams was traveling northbound on Old River Road when she blew through a stop sign, directly into a home around 12:30 in the […]
Several charges dismissed, reduced in Lone Oak Lounge shooting
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Three men arrested in connection with a shooting at the Lone Oak Lounge had several charges dismissed or reduced following a hearing that lasted several days. Jesus Manjarrez, 28, the alleged shooter, had a count of attempted murder and assault with a gun dismissed at the preliminary hearing, where prosecutors present […]
4 People Critically Injured In A Motor-Vehicle Accident In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, a motor vehicle accident occurred in Bakersfield on Wednesday. The crash happened at Old River Road and Taft Highway at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
Man pleads no contest to setting Bakersfield mansion on fire
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A man accused of setting multiple fires and burning down a mansion in southwest Bakersfield pleaded no contest Wednesday to three arson-related charges and faces 15 years in prison. Marty Sias, 30, has admitted to igniting fires at the sprawling Palazzo Destefani mansion in southwest Bakersfield and Independence High School, according to […]
Active shooter threat to Centennial HS determined “unfounded”: PD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Bakersfield Police Department received a call of an active shooter at Centennial High School Wednesday, according to school officials. School Officials said the Bakersfield and Kern High School police quickly investigated and determined it “unfounded.” Police are investigating the source of the call, school officials said. In the event of […]
1 Person Killed In A Pedestrian Crash In Bakersfield (Bakersfield, CA)
According to the California Highway Patrol, one person died in a pedestrian crash in Bakersfield. The crash happened on State Route 99 near the Rosedale Highway at [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for California Drivers.
How the new CARE Act will impact Kern County
Provisions of the CARE Act will be implemented in Kern County at the end of 2024, and will use the civil court system to provide court ordered treatment.
Man gets 69 years to life for murder, robbery
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — A 21-year-old man has been sentenced to 69 years to life in prison for fatally shooting a man during a robbery on New Year’s Eve 2020 in south Bakersfield. Anthony Daniel was sentenced Thursday for killing Emmanuel Arechiga, 18. A witness reported Daniel fired after Arechiga gave up his belongings, according […]
4 arrested after discarding guns during car chase: BPD
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — Four Bakersfield men were arrested after leading Bakersfield Police officers on a car chase Tuesday night. According to an arrest report, Bakersfield Police officers tried to pull over a vehicle for speeding in the are of El Toro Drive and Wayside Park around 11 p.m. The vehicle failed to stop and […]
'COPS' approved to film KCSO deputies again in hopes to fill 400 vacancies
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks to provide the public an unfiltered look at operations by allowing popular show “COPS” to film deputies in hopes it might spur applications for KCSO vacancies totaling to about 400 as of Wednesday. “We get a bad reputation, like most agencies...
Wasco man indicted on illegal firearm charges
FRESNO, Calif. (KBAK/FOX58) — A 22-year-old Wasco man was indicted by a federal grand jury on four counts of illegal weapon possession, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. On August 5, 2021, Damien Torres was found with ammunition after officers contacted him when they responded to his residence in...
Kern Co. Sheriff eyes new recruiting tool: ‘COPS’ tapings.
The Kern County Sheriff’s Office seeks to provide the public an unfiltered look at operations by allowing popular show “COPS” to film deputies in hopes it might spur applications for KCSO vacancies totaling to about 400 as of Wednesday. “We get a bad reputation, like most agencies...
Arvin Police Chief resigns
BAKERSFIELD, Calif. (KGET) — The Arvin Police Chief Eddie Brock submitted his resignation and his last day is later this month, according to Jeff Jones, the Arvin City Manager. Brock applied for an interim sheriff position in San Diego County in March. He was one of three final candidates but Brock did not get the […]
